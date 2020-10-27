JURGEN LACRUZ GANADÓ APSOLUTO DI CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN UNSUNG FRONTLINE HEROES PA KÒRSOU

Willemstad 26 di Òktober 2020 – Nos Jurgen Lacruz, un enfermero registrá di 32 aña ku tabata atendé pashènt infektá ku COVID-19 den unidat intensivo na tantu Kòrsou i Sint Maarten, i ku despues e mes a keda afektá pa e vírus ta entre e ganadónan regional di CIBC FirstCaribbean su promé edishon pa rekonosé héroenan no rekonosé ku ta traha den promé liña esta, Unsung Frontline Heroes.

E programa ta diseñá pa CIBC FirstCaribbean atrabes di su ComTrust Foundation pa eksponé e trabou di personanan den region ku ta hasi trabou balioso den e promé liña di kombatimentu di COVID-19. E programa ta trese na lus istorianan di hopi kendenan, nan esfuerso ta práktikamente skondí. Mas di 100 persona a keda nominá pa risibí e premiashon aki.

E trayekto di personanan manera nos Jurgen Lacruz a eksponé i pone na lus e lucha isakrifisionan ku esnan ku ta traha den promé liña ta hasi tur dia di nobo den e lucha kontra di e pandemia. Sinembargo por konkluí ku e ganadónan firmemente a keda proklamá komo tesoronan nashonal, basa riba e reakshon enorme di públiko i pènel di wesnan den e diferente teritorionan kaminda e banko ta operá,

Mas trempan e aña aki, a manda Jurgen Sint Maarten pa asistí pashèntnan na St. Maarten Medical Center. Desafortunadamente, durante di e enkargo aki el a keda infektá ku COVID-19. A trese kas bèk ku air ambulance ora ku su situashon a empeorá pa aki risibí tratamentu spesialisá na CMC, esta e mesun hospital kaminda e ta traha. Ku beneplásito por bisa ku el a regresá trabou bèk den promé liña kaminda te ku awe e ta hasi su trabou ku distinshon. Jurgen abiertamente a kompartí su eksperensia via di medionan sosial pa alerta e komunidat tokante di peligernan di COVID-19.

Esaki ta djis un de kantidat di istorianan tokante personanan ku a traha sin tene kuenta interes propio ku a surgi danki na e inisiativa aki di CIBC FirstCaribbean.

Chief Executive Officer di CIBC FirstCaribbean i Presidente di FirstCaribbean International Comtrust Foundation, Colette Delaney a bisa ku e pandemia di COVID-19 den hopi forma a kondusí e espiritu di union i kompashon ku ta uniko di nos hendenan di Karibe a bolbe surgi. “Nos ta gradesido na e kontribushon di nos heroenan di awe, mientras nos sa ku tin hopi mas hende ku por ta no a keda nota pero ku, den kietut, ta ku ta sigui hasi trabou importante sin keda nota, kreando e espasio pa nos ta salu i segur atrobe. Nos ta eternamente gradisido na esnan ku ta duna promé yudansa pa ta nos fuente di inspirashon i pa e bon ku nan ta hasi, lke netamente ta hasi tur e diferensha.

E seremonianan di presentashon na e ganadónnan a keda hasi den henter e region manteniendo na e protokolnan estrikto di distanshamentu sosial.

Jurgen Lacruz a keda galardoná un ku e-chek di US$2000 na staycation na un hotel di su smak. Bal la pena remarka ku Lacruz a opta pa kompartí e staycation aki ku algun bon amigu di dje ku semper a dun’é sosten nesesario, sigur den e momentunan di reto ku ela konfronta. CIBC FirstCaribbean a honrá tambe Raichel SintJacoba i Jonathan Leocadia ku un e-chek pa un staycation, komo e kantidatonan ku a skor na Segundo i Terser luga.

Un bista total di e ganadónan den heter region por mira riba e banko su medionan sosial i e wèpsait di e banko www.cibcfcib.com.

Captions:

Lysaira Ortela (Marketing Manager CIBC FirstCaribbean) ta otorga e e-chek na Jurgen Lacruz ku a keda galardoná komo CIBC FirstCaribbean Unsung Hero di Kòrsou.

Willemstad, October 26, 2020 – Our Jurgen Lacrus a 32-year old Registered Nurse tending to COVID-19 patients at a hospital Intensive Care Unit in both Curaçao and St. Maarten, who later contracted the virus himself, is among regional winners in this year’s inaugural Unsung Frontline Heroes initiative.

The programme, designed by CIBC FirstCaribbean through its ComTrust Foundation to unearth the work of persons across the region at the forefront of the COVID-19 fight, has brought to light the stories of many of those whose deeds have gone virtually untold. Over 100 persons were nominated for awards.

The personal journeys of individuals such as Jurgen Lacruz of Curaçao, have also shone the spotlight on the challenges and sacrifices being made by frontline workers every day to battle the pandemic. However, based on the overwhelming feedback of the public and panels of judges in each jurisdiction where the bank operates, the winners have been firmly endorsed as national treasures.

Earlier this year, Jurgen was sent to St. Maarten to assist patients at the St. Maarten Medical Center. Unfortunately, during his assignment there, he contracted COVID-19. When his medical condition worsened, he was flown back home via air ambulance to receive specialized help at the hospital where he works, the Curaçao Medical Center. Thankfully, he has returned to the frontline where he continues to serve his profession with distinction. Jurgen openly shared his experience on social media and since then along with some of his colleagues, has produced many awareness videos on social media to inform people in Curaçao about the dangers of COVID-19.

This is just one of the many stories of selflessness that have emerged thanks to the initiative by CIBC FirstCaribbean.

Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the FirstCaribbean International Comtrust Foundation, Colette Delaney, noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has led, in many ways, to the re-emergence of the spirit of unity and caring that is an endearing feature of Caribbean people. “We are grateful to the contributions of these modern-day heroes, but we know that there are many more who may not have not been singled out but are just as important as they go about working quietly to create the pathways towards health and safety once again for all of us. We remain forever grateful to our first responders for being sources of inspiration and for the good that they do that has made all the difference.”

Presentation ceremonies are currently being conducted throughout the region in strict observance of all protocols for social distancing and public gatherings.

Jugen Lacruz received an E-Check for US$2,000 toward a staycation at a local hotel of his choice. Jurgen chose to share the staycation with a couple of good friends who stand by hom through thick and thin, and for sure during the challenging time he faced. CIBC FirstCaribbean also honored Raichel SintJacoba and Jonathan Locadia with ana e-check for a staycation as candidates that scored for a second and thrird place. A full listing of regional winners are posted on all of the bank’s social media platforms and corporate website at www.cibcfcib.com

