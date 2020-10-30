A SELEKTA PARTIDONAN PA ENTREGA OFERTA DEFINITIVO PA MANEHA I OPERA FASILIDATNAN PETROLERO DI KÒRSOU

Willemstad 30 di Òktober Den un komunikado di prensa fechá 14 di òktober RDK a informá komunidat riba e proseso di búskeda di un partner stratégiko pa nos fasilidatnan petrolero. RDK na e okashon ei a informá riba e kantidat di partidonan ku a entrega nan oferta no-oblgatorio (“non-binding proposal”).



Dia 26 di òktober último e grupo interno (“komishon di evaluashon”) ku ta evaluá tur oferta entregá pa partidonan interesá a studia tur material i a yega na un lista kòrtiku (“short list”) di interesadonan ku bou di sierto kondishon lo por duna e mihó kontribushon i asina garantisá éksito pa proyekto Arawak .

E ophetivo prinsipal di proyekto Arawak, manera ta konosi, ta pa buska i yega na un partner stratégiko pa durashon largu pa manehá i opera e refineria, Bullenbaai i e planta di utilidat CRU.



Despues ku e komishon di evaluashon a presentá nan konseho final di e fase di ofertanan no obligatorio na direktiva i hunta di komisario di RDK, PMO a risibí aprobashon di tur e órganonan aki pa bou di sierto kondishon sigui ku un grupo mas chikí di interesadonan potensial pa nos fasilidatnan petrolero den e proksimo fase. Anteriormente Konseho di Minister a aproba e sekuensia di akshon aki (Timeline) di PMO.



Awor lo bai kuminsá e fase di entrega di un proposishon obligatorio (“binding proposals”) pa mas tardá dia 27 di novèmber pa e komishon di evaluashon por skohe e partido ku mihó por kumpli ku kriterionan establesé.



Pa dia 4 di desèmber próksimo lo bai skohe finalmente e partido preferí (“preferred bidder”) pa kuminsá negosiashon pa traha riba un akuerdo final pa manehá i opera e fasilidatnan petrolero.



RDK lo kontinuá ku su esfuersonan pa sigui informá komunidat riba e proseso importante aki pa e industria petrolero di nos pais.





SHORT-LIST OF PARTIES SELECTED TO ENTER BINDING PROPOSALS TO MANAGE AND OPERATE THE OIL FACILTIES IN CURAÇAO

Willemstad October 30th, 2020. In a press release of October 14th RDK informed the community on the status of the process of finding a new strategic partner for the refinery assets in Curacao. On that occassion RDK informed about the number of interested parties that submitted their non-binding proposal.

On October 26th the evaluation committee analyzed and studied the recieved non-binding proposals of all interested parties and selected a short list of parties that could under specific conditions give the best contribution and ensure succes of project Arawak. The main objective of project Arawak, as it is known, is to find and select the best strategic partner to manage and operate the refinery, Bullenbay and the utility plant CRU for the long- term.

The evaluation committee presented their final advice to the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board of RDK and with their approval PMO will under specific conditions continue to the next phase with a short list of interested and potential partners for the oil facilties in Curacao.

The next steps are now for the short listed parties to submit a binding proposal not later than November 27th. After that the evaluation committee will select a preferred bidder on December 4th to start negotiations for the management and operation of the oil facilties . The above is in accordance with the timeline of project Arawak as previously approved by the Council of Ministers.

RDK will continue its efforts to inform the community on this important process to find the strategic partner for the oil industry in Curacao.