Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs Congratulates President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris

“On behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, I hereby congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election victory as the next President and Vice-President of the United States of America. This election is particularly important given that the outcome has resulted in not only the first female Vice-President but also the first person of Caribbean and Asian descent, and the first woman of color to hold this office. St. Maarten remains committed to working with this new administration underscoring our strong historic, economic and social ties with the United States,” stated Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

