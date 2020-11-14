Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs congratulates United Labour Party on election win

On behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, I hereby congratulate Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, the Unity Labour Party and the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the recent general election win of November 5th. We wish the officials elected to the House of Representatives the best in this new term of office. St. Maarten looks forward to forging ways of cooperation with our brothers and sisters here in the Caribbean such as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.