1  kaso nobo di Covid-19 ku a bini aserka.

1  kaso nobo di Covid-19 ku a bini aserka.

Riba 14 di novèmber  tin 2 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru.

Tin 132 persona ku a rekuperá i no tin ningun persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

Er is 1 positief geval van Covid-19 bijgekomen.

Op 14 november zijn er 2 actief gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire. 132 personen zijn hersteld en er zijn geen ziekenhuisopnamen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

There is 1 additional positive case of Covid-19.

On November 14th there are 2 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 132 persons have recovered and no people are admitted in hospital.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.

Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

