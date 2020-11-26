Kabesante di NLS S.Quant detené na Dubai
S.Q. detené na Dubai
Awe 26 di novèmber, a detené e sospechoso yu di Kòrsou S.Q. na Dubai. Un unidat
spesial di polis na Dubai a ehekutá e detenshon. Esaki na petishon di Ministerio
Públiko di Sint Maarten. Ta sospechá S.Q. di ordená varios likidashon, sekuestro,
enkabesá un organisashon kriminal i labamentu di plaka. E echonan lo a wòrdu
kometé den varios país den Reino i pafó di esaki.
E Sospechoso
Hustisia tabata buska S.Q. hopi tempu kaba. Un aña pasá un tim konhunto a kuminsa
investig’é. E tim di investigashon spesial formá aki ta konsistí di miembronan di
kuerponan polisial di Sint Maarten, Kòrsou, Aruba i Recherche Samenwerkingsteam
(RST). E tim ta kai bou di e liderasgo di Ministerio Públiko di Sint Maarten i
Ministerio Públiko di Kòrsou. E koperashon intenso polisial internashonal aki ku
varios servisio di investigashon mundial a kondusí na su detenshon awe na Dubai.
Koperashon
E mando responsabel di Kuerpo Polisial di Kòrsou, Kuerpo Polisial di Sint Maarten,
Kuerpo Polisial di Aruba i Polis Nashonal Hulandes ta gradisí e koperashon agradabel
i eksitoso ku e outoridatnan di Emiratonan Árabe Uní (EAU). E mando di RST i
Ministerio Públiko di Sint Maarten i di Kòrsou tambe ta satisfecho ku e resultado. E
organisashonnan ku a kolaborá konhuntamente ta deklará lo siguiente: “Ku e
detenshon di S.Q. a dal un paso importante den e investigashon. Ku esaki ta yega mas
serka di e resolushon di varios likidashon, logrando hustisia pa e víktimanan i nan
famia.
Aunke ku S.Q. no tabata biba ni na Kòrsou ni na Sint Maarten, su influensha a keda
grandi den e paisnan aki. Esaki dor di su supuesto ret kriminal mundial.
Presentemente Ministerio Públiko di Kòrsou ta solisitá su ekstradishon. E proseso di
ekstradishon aki por tuma algun tempu, ya ku Reino Hulandes no tin un tratado di
ekstradishon ku Dubai.
Despues di e detenshon di S.Q. na Dubai entradanan hudisial a tuma lugá na varios
sitio. Asina a realisá entradanan hudisial na Kòrsou i Hulanda tambe.
Den e temporada benidero e investigashon lo kontinuá i mas detenshon no ta ser
ekskluí.
Es ku tin informashon ku por yuda e tim di investigashon por tuma kontakto ku e tim
via di e siguiente numbernan di telefòn/Whatsapp: +5999 521 3865 (Kòrsou) òf +1
721 586 5052 (Sint Maarten).
Es ku ta preferá di keda anónimo por kompartí informashon dia di e siguiente liña di
tep (tambe Whatsapp): +5999 679 2896 (Kòrsou) o +1 721 553 0561 (Sint Maarten).
Aanhouding S.Q. in Dubai
Vandaag 26 november 2020 is de in Curaçao geboren verdachte S.Q. aangehouden in
Dubai. De aanhouding werd verricht door een speciale politie-eenheid in Dubai op
verzoek van het Openbaar Ministerie van Sint Maarten. S.Q. wordt verdacht van het
opdracht geven tot diverse liquidaties, ontvoering, het leiding geven aan een criminele
organisatie en witwassen. De feiten zijn gepleegd in de verschillende landen van het
Koninkrijk en daarbuiten.
Verdachte
S.Q. wordt al geruime tijd gezocht door justitie. Een jaar geleden werd door een
gezamenlijk rechercheteam een onderzoek naar hem gestart. Dit speciaal geformeerde
rechercheteam bestaat uit leden van de politiekorpsen van Sint Maarten, Curaçao,
Aruba en het Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST). Het staat onder leiding van het
OM Sint Maarten en onder leiding van het OM Curaçao. Deze intensieve
internationale politiesamenwerking met diverse opsporingsdiensten wereldwijd heeft
vandaag geleid tot zijn aanhouding in Dubai.
Samenwerking
De verantwoordelijke leiding van het Korps Politie Curaçao, Korps Politie Sint
Maarten, Korps Politie Aruba en de Nationale Politie van Nederland zijn dankbaar
voor de prettige en succesvolle samenwerking met de autoriteiten van de Verenigde
Arabische Emiraten (VAE). Ook de leiding van het RST en het Openbaar Ministerie
op Sint Maarten en Curaçao zijn tevreden met het resultaat. De samenwerkende
organisaties verklaren gezamenlijk: “Met de aanhouding van S.Q. is een belangrijke
stap gezet in het onderzoek. Hiermee is de oplossing van verschillende liquidaties een
stap dichterbij gekomen, waarmee gerechtigheid wordt bereikt voor de slachtoffers en
hun nabestaanden.“
Hoewel S.Q. niet woonachtig was op Curaçao of Sint Maarten, bleef zijn invloed
onverminderd groot in deze landen. Dit vanwege zijn vermoedelijk wereldwijde
criminele netwerk. Door het OM Curaçao wordt nu om zijn uitlevering gevraagd.
Deze uitleveringsprocedure kan enige tijd duren, aangezien het Koninkrijk geen
uitleveringsverdrag met Dubai heeft.
Na de aanhouding van S.Q. in Dubai hebben er op diverse locaties doorzoekingen
plaatsgevonden. Zo werden er ook in Curaçao en Nederland diverse doorzoekingen
verricht.
Het onderzoek zal de komende tijd worden voortgezet, meerdere aanhoudingen
worden niet uitgesloten.
Wie informatie heeft die het onderzoeksteam kan helpen, kan het team bereiken op de
volgende telefoon/Whatsapp-nummers: +5999 521 3865 (Curaçao) of +1 721 586
5052 (Sint Maarten).
Wie liever anoniem blijft, kan informatie delen via de volgende tiplijnen (tevens
Whatsapp): +5999 679 2896 (Curaçao) of +1 721 553 0561 (Sint Maarten).
S.Q. arrested in Dubai
Today, on November 26, 2020, the Curacao-born suspect S.Q. was arrested in Dubai.
The arrest was carried out by a special police unit in Dubai at the request of the Public
Prosecutor of Sint Maarten. S.Q. is suspected of commissioning various
assassinations, kidnapping, running a criminal organization and money laundering.
The offences were committed in the various countries of the Kingdom and elsewhere.
The Suspect
S.Q. has long been sought by the justice system. A year ago, a joint investigative team
started investigating him. This specially formed investigative team consists of
members of the police forces of Sint Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba and the Joint Criminal
Investigation Team (RST). It is headed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Sint
Maarten and the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Curacao. This intensive international
police cooperation with several investigative services worldwide led to his arrest
today in Dubai.
Collaboration
The management responsible for the Curaçao Police Force, Sint Maarten Police
Force, Aruba Police Force and the National Police of the Netherlands are grateful for
the pleasant and successful cooperation with the authorities of the United Arab
Emirates (UAE). The RST management and the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Sint
Maarten and Curaçao are also satisfied with the result. The collaborating
organizations jointly state: “With the arrest of S.Q. an important step has been taken
in the investigation. It has brought us one step closer to the solution of various
assassinations, thus achieving justice for the victims and their next of kin”.
Although S.Q. was not residing in Curacao or Sint Maarten, his influence remained
undiminished in these countries. This was as a result of his presumably worldwide
criminal network. The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Curaçao is now requesting his
extradition. This extradition procedure may take some time, as the Kingdom of the
Netherlands does not have an extradition treaty with Dubai.
Following the arrest of S.Q. in Dubai, searches have taken place at various locations.
Several searches were also carried out in Curaçao and the Netherlands.
The investigation will continue in the coming period, more arrests are not ruled out.
Anyone who has information that can help the investigative team can reach the team
via the following phone/Whatsapp numbers: +5999 521 3865 (Curaçao) or +1 721
586 5052 (Sint Maarten).
If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can share information via the following tip
lines (also Whatsapp): +5999 679 2896 (Curaçao) or +1 721 553 0561 (Sint Maarten).
You must log in to post a comment.