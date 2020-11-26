Kabesante di NLS S.Quant detené na Dubai

S.Q. detené na Dubai

Awe 26 di novèmber, a detené e sospechoso yu di Kòrsou S.Q. na Dubai. Un unidat

spesial di polis na Dubai a ehekutá e detenshon. Esaki na petishon di Ministerio

Públiko di Sint Maarten. Ta sospechá S.Q. di ordená varios likidashon, sekuestro,

enkabesá un organisashon kriminal i labamentu di plaka. E echonan lo a wòrdu

kometé den varios país den Reino i pafó di esaki.

E Sospechoso

Hustisia tabata buska S.Q. hopi tempu kaba. Un aña pasá un tim konhunto a kuminsa

investig’é. E tim di investigashon spesial formá aki ta konsistí di miembronan di

kuerponan polisial di Sint Maarten, Kòrsou, Aruba i Recherche Samenwerkingsteam

(RST). E tim ta kai bou di e liderasgo di Ministerio Públiko di Sint Maarten i

Ministerio Públiko di Kòrsou. E koperashon intenso polisial internashonal aki ku

varios servisio di investigashon mundial a kondusí na su detenshon awe na Dubai.

Koperashon

E mando responsabel di Kuerpo Polisial di Kòrsou, Kuerpo Polisial di Sint Maarten,

Kuerpo Polisial di Aruba i Polis Nashonal Hulandes ta gradisí e koperashon agradabel

i eksitoso ku e outoridatnan di Emiratonan Árabe Uní (EAU). E mando di RST i

Ministerio Públiko di Sint Maarten i di Kòrsou tambe ta satisfecho ku e resultado. E

organisashonnan ku a kolaborá konhuntamente ta deklará lo siguiente: “Ku e

detenshon di S.Q. a dal un paso importante den e investigashon. Ku esaki ta yega mas

serka di e resolushon di varios likidashon, logrando hustisia pa e víktimanan i nan

famia.

Aunke ku S.Q. no tabata biba ni na Kòrsou ni na Sint Maarten, su influensha a keda

grandi den e paisnan aki. Esaki dor di su supuesto ret kriminal mundial.

Presentemente Ministerio Públiko di Kòrsou ta solisitá su ekstradishon. E proseso di

ekstradishon aki por tuma algun tempu, ya ku Reino Hulandes no tin un tratado di

ekstradishon ku Dubai.

Despues di e detenshon di S.Q. na Dubai entradanan hudisial a tuma lugá na varios

sitio. Asina a realisá entradanan hudisial na Kòrsou i Hulanda tambe.

Den e temporada benidero e investigashon lo kontinuá i mas detenshon no ta ser

ekskluí.

Es ku tin informashon ku por yuda e tim di investigashon por tuma kontakto ku e tim

via di e siguiente numbernan di telefòn/Whatsapp: +5999 521 3865 (Kòrsou) òf +1

721 586 5052 (Sint Maarten).

Es ku ta preferá di keda anónimo por kompartí informashon dia di e siguiente liña di

tep (tambe Whatsapp): +5999 679 2896 (Kòrsou) o +1 721 553 0561 (Sint Maarten).

Aanhouding S.Q. in Dubai

Vandaag 26 november 2020 is de in Curaçao geboren verdachte S.Q. aangehouden in

Dubai. De aanhouding werd verricht door een speciale politie-eenheid in Dubai op

verzoek van het Openbaar Ministerie van Sint Maarten. S.Q. wordt verdacht van het

opdracht geven tot diverse liquidaties, ontvoering, het leiding geven aan een criminele

organisatie en witwassen. De feiten zijn gepleegd in de verschillende landen van het

Koninkrijk en daarbuiten.

Verdachte

S.Q. wordt al geruime tijd gezocht door justitie. Een jaar geleden werd door een

gezamenlijk rechercheteam een onderzoek naar hem gestart. Dit speciaal geformeerde

rechercheteam bestaat uit leden van de politiekorpsen van Sint Maarten, Curaçao,

Aruba en het Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST). Het staat onder leiding van het

OM Sint Maarten en onder leiding van het OM Curaçao. Deze intensieve

internationale politiesamenwerking met diverse opsporingsdiensten wereldwijd heeft

vandaag geleid tot zijn aanhouding in Dubai.

Samenwerking

De verantwoordelijke leiding van het Korps Politie Curaçao, Korps Politie Sint

Maarten, Korps Politie Aruba en de Nationale Politie van Nederland zijn dankbaar

voor de prettige en succesvolle samenwerking met de autoriteiten van de Verenigde

Arabische Emiraten (VAE). Ook de leiding van het RST en het Openbaar Ministerie

op Sint Maarten en Curaçao zijn tevreden met het resultaat. De samenwerkende

organisaties verklaren gezamenlijk: “Met de aanhouding van S.Q. is een belangrijke

stap gezet in het onderzoek. Hiermee is de oplossing van verschillende liquidaties een

stap dichterbij gekomen, waarmee gerechtigheid wordt bereikt voor de slachtoffers en

hun nabestaanden.“

Hoewel S.Q. niet woonachtig was op Curaçao of Sint Maarten, bleef zijn invloed

onverminderd groot in deze landen. Dit vanwege zijn vermoedelijk wereldwijde

criminele netwerk. Door het OM Curaçao wordt nu om zijn uitlevering gevraagd.

Deze uitleveringsprocedure kan enige tijd duren, aangezien het Koninkrijk geen

uitleveringsverdrag met Dubai heeft.

Na de aanhouding van S.Q. in Dubai hebben er op diverse locaties doorzoekingen

plaatsgevonden. Zo werden er ook in Curaçao en Nederland diverse doorzoekingen

verricht.

Het onderzoek zal de komende tijd worden voortgezet, meerdere aanhoudingen

worden niet uitgesloten.

Wie informatie heeft die het onderzoeksteam kan helpen, kan het team bereiken op de

volgende telefoon/Whatsapp-nummers: +5999 521 3865 (Curaçao) of +1 721 586

5052 (Sint Maarten).

Wie liever anoniem blijft, kan informatie delen via de volgende tiplijnen (tevens

Whatsapp): +5999 679 2896 (Curaçao) of +1 721 553 0561 (Sint Maarten).

S.Q. arrested in Dubai

Today, on November 26, 2020, the Curacao-born suspect S.Q. was arrested in Dubai.

The arrest was carried out by a special police unit in Dubai at the request of the Public

Prosecutor of Sint Maarten. S.Q. is suspected of commissioning various

assassinations, kidnapping, running a criminal organization and money laundering.

The offences were committed in the various countries of the Kingdom and elsewhere.

The Suspect

S.Q. has long been sought by the justice system. A year ago, a joint investigative team

started investigating him. This specially formed investigative team consists of

members of the police forces of Sint Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba and the Joint Criminal

Investigation Team (RST). It is headed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Sint

Maarten and the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Curacao. This intensive international

police cooperation with several investigative services worldwide led to his arrest

today in Dubai.

Collaboration

The management responsible for the Curaçao Police Force, Sint Maarten Police

Force, Aruba Police Force and the National Police of the Netherlands are grateful for

the pleasant and successful cooperation with the authorities of the United Arab

Emirates (UAE). The RST management and the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Sint

Maarten and Curaçao are also satisfied with the result. The collaborating

organizations jointly state: “With the arrest of S.Q. an important step has been taken

in the investigation. It has brought us one step closer to the solution of various

assassinations, thus achieving justice for the victims and their next of kin”.

Although S.Q. was not residing in Curacao or Sint Maarten, his influence remained

undiminished in these countries. This was as a result of his presumably worldwide

criminal network. The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Curaçao is now requesting his

extradition. This extradition procedure may take some time, as the Kingdom of the

Netherlands does not have an extradition treaty with Dubai.

Following the arrest of S.Q. in Dubai, searches have taken place at various locations.

Several searches were also carried out in Curaçao and the Netherlands.

The investigation will continue in the coming period, more arrests are not ruled out.

Anyone who has information that can help the investigative team can reach the team

via the following phone/Whatsapp numbers: +5999 521 3865 (Curaçao) or +1 721

586 5052 (Sint Maarten).

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can share information via the following tip

lines (also Whatsapp): +5999 679 2896 (Curaçao) or +1 721 553 0561 (Sint Maarten).