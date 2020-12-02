Fun Miles – copy items Fun Lottery Punda

Met Pundaprijs van maar liefst 1 miljoen Fun Miles

Ook Punda doet vanaf nu mee aan de Fun Lottery!

WILLEMSTAD – De populaire Fun Lottery-campagne van Fun Miles introduceert een spectaculair nieuw element: ook de winkels in Punda gaan meedoen. Zij belonen klanten met loten, en brengen een forse prijs van 1 miljoen Fun Miles in. Deelnemende bedrijven zijn te herkennen aan de Fun Miles-deursticker. Tijdens Punda Vibes en op koopzondagen zijn er bovendien mooie Fun Miles specials. Dit alles maakt het extra aantrekkelijk om lokaal te shoppen voor de feestdagen.

Prijzenpakket nu nog indrukwekkender

Naast de Pundaprijs van 1 miljoen Fun Miles maken de kaarthouders kans op een gloednieuwe Chevrolet Beat, 2 TUI tickets, hotelovernachtingen, waardebonnen en nog veel meer.

Meedoen is makkelijk

Geregistreerde kaarthouders die shoppen bij de deelnemende partners krijgen loten (hoeveel verschilt per partner). Deze vullen de kaarthouders in, waarna ze de loten in de speciale tonnen deponeren in de winkel. Dat is alles!

Trekking in januari

De grote trekking van alle prijzen vindt plaats op 21 januari 2021. Spelregels en een volledige lijst van te winnen prijzen zijn te vinden op funmiles.net/funlottery. Wie meer wil weten over acties in Punda kijkt op facebook.com/PundaLovesYou.

Let op: alleen geregistreerde kaarthouders maken kans

Om in aanmerking te komen voor de prijzen moet de kaarthouder geregistreerd zijn. Veel Fun Miles-kaarthouders hebben zich nog nooit geregistreerd, maar daar is eenvoudig iets aan te doen. Ga naar funmiles.net, klik LOGIN/SIGN UP, klik CREATE ACCOUNT NOW en volg de stappen. Dit is geheel gratis en duurt hooguit een paar minuten.

—

With the spectacular Punda Prize of 1 million Fun Miles

Punda has joined the Fun Lottery!

WILLEMSTAD – The popular Fun Lottery by Fun Miles is now even more fun: the shops in Punda have joined the campaign. They will reward customers with lottery tickets and are contributing an enormous prize of 1 million Fun Miles. Participating stores can be recognized by the Fun Miles door sticker. During Punda Vibes and on Shopping Sundays, there will be attractive Fun Miles specials. All of this will make it extra appealing for people to do their holiday shopping locally.

An even more impressive prize package

In addition to the Punda Prize of 1 million Fun Miles, cardholders have a chance to win a brand-new Chevrolet Beat, 2 TUI tickets, hotel stays, gift vouchers and much more.

Playing is easy

Registered cardholders who shop at participating partners will receive lottery tickets (amount varies per partner). They fill out their information on these tickets, and deposit them in the special in-store bins. That’s it!

Prize drawing in January

The big prize drawing will take place at the end of January 2021. Game rules and a full list of prizes can be found at funmiles.net/funlottery. To learn more about promotions in Punda, visit facebook.com/PundaLovesYou.

Remember: only registered cardholders are in it to win it

To be eligible to win the amazing prizes, the cardholder has to be registered. Quite a few Fun Miles cardholders have never registered, but this can easily be fixed. Go to funmiles.net, click LOGIN/SIGN UP, click CREATE ACCOUNT NOW and follow the steps. This is completely free and will take no more than a few minutes.

Ku un ‘Premio Punda’ di 1 mion Fun Miles

Punda tambe ta partisipá den The Fun Lottery!

WILLEMSTAD – E kampaña popular di Fun Miles, ‘The Fun Lottery’ ta introdusí un elemento nobo i espektakular: establesimentunan den Punda tambe lo partisipá! Nan lo rekompensá nan klientenan ku lòtnan, i tambe un premio ‘gordo’ di 1 mion Fun Miles. Establesimentunan partisipante por wòrdu rekonosé ku un steker di Fun Miles na nan porta. Ademas, durante Punda Vibes, i e dianan di kompra riba djadumingu lo tin promoshonnan spesial di Fun Miles. Tur esaki ta hasié èkstra atraktivo pa shòp na establesimentunan lokal durante dianan di fiesta.

Premionan awor aún mas impreshonante

Ademas di e ‘Premio Punda’ di 1 mion Fun Miles, miembronan di Fun Miles tin chèns di gana un Chevrolet Beat nobo nobo, 2 pasashi ku TUI, estadianan den hotèl, diferente kadóbòn i muchu mas.

Partisipashon ta fásil

Miembronan registrá di Fun Miles ku shòp na partnernan partisipante lo risibí un lòt (e kantidat di lòt ta varia serka kada partner). E lòtnan mester wòrdu yená, i despues mester benta nan den e buzonnan spesial ku tin den e establesimentu.

Sorteo lo ta na yanüari

E sorteo grandi den kual lo anunsiá ganador di tur premio ta dia 21 di yanüari 2021. E reglanan di kampaña i tambe kondishonnan aplikabel ta riba funmiles.net/funlottery. Pa mas informashon tokante promoshon i kampañanan den Punda por bishitá facebook.com/PundaLovesYou

Tuma Nota: únikamente miembronan registrá tin chèns di gana

Pa keda ku chèns di gana den ‘The Fun Lottery’ miembro di Fun Miles mester ta registrá. Hopi miembro no a registrá nunka, sinembargo esei por wòrdu hasi fásilmente. Bishitá funmiles.net, i klik LOGIN/SIGN UP, klik CREATE ACCOUNT NOW i sigui e pasonan fásil. Registrashon ta kompletamente grátis i lo tuma djis algun minüt.

Fun Miles presents:

The Fun Lottery

Shop & get in the game!

Full list of prizes for Curaçao!

A brand-new Chevrolet Beat from AutoCity

(including 1 year of free insurance from ENNIA)

2 TUI return tickets to The Netherlands*

The Punda Prize of 1 Million Fun Miles

100,000 Fun Miles

50m2 of pavers (laid out) from Betonindustrie Brievengat

Voucher worth f 3000 from Van der Tweel Supermarket (3x)

Fuel voucher worth f 2000 from ASOgas (2x)

Voucher worth f 750 from Changes (2x)

Voucher worth f 750 from ProSport (2x)

Voucher worth f 500 from FeetFirst (2x)

Voucher worth f 500 from Super Retail (2x)

Weekend stay at ACOYA Curaçao Resort

1 full-year Membership at Avila Fitness Center

(Gym membership must be activated before April 30, 2021)

1 outdoor couple massage (60 min.) at Cloud Nine Spa at Avila Beach Hotel

(Must be enjoyed before April 30, 2021)

All-inclusive full-day West Coast catamaran trip for 2 persons from Dive Division

(Valid at Blue C Watersports at Blue Bay Beach)

2-night stay in Premium Ocean View Room incl. breakfast at Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort

3-night stay for 4 persons (2 rooms) incl. breakfast and welcome bottle of prosecco at Terra Boutique Hotel

* Departure period is the calendar year 2021 (school vacations and holidays excluded), with a maximum trip duration of 21 days. TUI fly’s general transportation conditions apply.