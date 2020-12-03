SPICH DI GEZAGHEBBER EDISON RIJNA RIBA 2 DI DESÈMBER

Kralendijk – Kerido pueblo,

Awe mi kier papia ku boso di :

-E sifranan di COVID-19 na nos isla

-Lei Medidanan Temporal COVID-19

-Prohibishon buelo di Merka

-Bakuna kontra COVID-19

-Situashon na Kòrsou

-Selebrashon dianan di fiesta

E sifranan di COVID-19 na nos isla a keda stabil, nan ta varia entre 0 pa 5 kaso. Aki na Boneiru nos ta den fase 2 ainda i nos tin e medidanan ku ta kuadra ku e fase akí. Por suavisá e medidanan òf bini ku regla mas estrikto si situashon di COVID-19 na Boneiru ta rekerí esei.

Entrante ayera e Lei Medidanan Temporal COVID-19 a drenta na vigor. Pa bo komo siudadano no tin masha kos ta kambia. Loke ta kambia ta, ku den futuro ta stipulá reglanan i kondishonnan pa biaha pa Boneiru den un ordenansa di emergensia. Ta stipula tur medida di riesgo ku ta kuadra ku e diferente fasenan di COVID-19, den un asina yamá dekreto di gezaghèber. E dekreto ta basá riba e areglo ministerial di e Lei Medidanan Temporal COVID-19.

Te ku 15 di desèmber awor no ta permití buelo direkto di Merka pa Boneiru. Nos a spera ku lo por tabatin buelo for di Merka atrobe mas trempan. Nos ta den kombersashon ku Hulanda pa wak si entrante 16 di desèmber awor por tin buelo for di Merka. Esaki ta un desishon ku Hulanda ta tuma.

Nos ta kontentu ku ayera minister De Jonge di Salubridat Públiko a anunsiá ku pronto Hulanda ta haña un bakuna kontra COVID-19 i esaki lo ta disponibel pa nos tambe. Nos departamento di Salubridat Públiko ta deliberá regularmente ku Hulanda pa ta bon prepará ora por kuminsá bakuná. Ta papiando entre otro kua gruponan lo bini promé na remarke pa bakuná aki na Boneiru.

Tin kos preokupante tambe. Na hermana isla Kòrsou e kantidat di kaso di COVID-19 a subi di un forma espantoso. Mi ta urgi tur hende aki na Boneiru pa sigui kumpli ku e reglanan básiko pa nos no pasa den mesun skual ku Kòrsou. Kòrsou a haña nan ta introdusí reglanan mas estrikto manera entre otro toke de keda i lei seku. En bista di e situashon ta deskonsehá tur hende pa biaha e momentunan akí pa Kòrsou. I si bo mester biaha tòg, mantené 1,5 meter di distansia ora bo ta aya i kumpli ku e reglanan ku tin.

Tin hende na Boneiru ta teme ku pa motibu di e situashon na Kòrsou, nan no por pasa e dianan di fiesta ku nan famia na e isla ei. Nos mester tene kuenta ku e posibilidat akí. Meskos ku nos mester tene kuenta ku si nos haña vários kaso di COVID-19 na Boneiru, lo ta bai tin reglanan mas estrikto. Si kos yega asina leu, mi ta informá boso mesora.

Nos a drenta e luna di dòrna kas i prepará pa nos selebrá e dianan di fiesta ku famia i amistatnan. E aña akí nos selebrashon lo ta otro. Por ehèmpel promé ku e pandemia di COVID-19 nos no tabatin misa di Pasku ku distansia sosial. Ni nos no mester a mantené distansia ora nos ta selebrá Pasku na kas ku nos famia i amistatnan. Pero COVID-19 a kambia esaki.

Nos mester ta prepará ku situashon por bòltu kambia di un dia pa otro. Ta algu ku nos no ta deseá pero e por sosodé sí.

Manera kos ta pinta lo por tira vürwèrk den seno privá pa kambio di aña. Pero tene kuenta ku esei tambe por kambia i mantené bo na e reglanan.

Laga nos sigui kuida nos mes i kuida otro. Kome salú, move sufisiente i drumi sufisiente ora. Laga nos wak pa nos pasa nos dianan di fiesta na un forma trankil i responsabel, pa aña habri nos tur bon di salú na nos dushi Boneiru.

TOESPRAAK VAN GEZAGHEBBER EDISON RIJNA OP 2 DECEMBER

Kralendijk – Beste burgers,

Vandaag wil ik het met jullie hebben over:

-De COVID-19 cijfers op ons eiland

-De Wet Tijdelijke Maatregelen COVID-19

-Het vliegverbod voor de VS

-Het vaccin tegen COVID-19

-De situatie op Curaçao

-De viering van feestdagen

De COVID-19 cijfers zijn stabiel gebleven op ons eiland. Ze variëren tussen 0 en 5 gevallen. Hier op Bonaire zitten wij nog in fase 2 en gelden de maatregelen die bij deze fase horen. Deze maatregelen kunnen versoepeld worden of er kunnen strengere regels komen als de situatie van COVID-19 op Bonaire dat vereist.

Vanaf gisteren is de Wet Tijdelijke Maatregelen COVID-19 in werking getreden. Voor u als burger verandert er niet veel. Wat wel is veranderd is, dat in de toekomst de regels en voorwaarden om naar Bonaire te reizen in een noodverordening geregeld worden. Alle risicomaatregelen van de verschillende fasen van COVID-19, worden in een zogeheten gezaghebbersbesluit geregeld. Dit gezaghebbersbesluit is gebaseerd op de ministeriële regeling van de Wet Tijdelijke Maatregelen COVID-19.

Tot en met 15 december 2020 worden geen directe vluchten uit de Verenigde Staten op Bonaire toegelaten. Wij hadden gehoopt dat er eerder weer vluchten uit de Verenigde Staten zouden zijn. Wij zijn in gesprek met Nederland om te kijken of vanaf 16 december aanstaande vluchten uit de Verenigde Staten mogelijk zijn. Dit is een besluit dat Nederland moet nemen.

Wij zijn blij dat minister De Jonge van Volksgezondheid gisteren heeft aangekondigd dat Nederland binnenkort een vaccin tegen COVID-19 krijgt en dat het voor ons ook beschikbaar zal zijn. Onze afdeling Publieke Gezondheid overlegt regelmatig met Nederland om goed voorbereid te zijn voor het moment dat we met de vaccinaties beginnen. Er wordt onder andere overlegd over welke groepen op Bonaire het eerst in aanmerking zullen komen voor dit vaccin.

Er zijn ook dingen waar wij ons zorgen over maken. Op ons zustereiland Curaçao is het aantal gevallen van COVID-19 schrikbarend gestegen. Ik doe een beroep op iedereen hier op Bonaire om zich aan de basisregels te blijven houden, zodat wij niet dezelfde zware tijden als Curaçao hoeven mee te maken. Het eiland moest noodgedwongen strengere regels invoeren, zoals een avondklok en drooglegging. Door deze situatie raad ik iedereen af om nu naar Curaçao te reizen. En als u toch moet reizen, hou dan 1,5 meter afstand als u daar bent en hou u aan de regels die er zijn.

Er zijn mensen op Bonaire die bang zijn dat ze door de situatie op Curaçao de feestdagen niet met hun familie op dat eiland kunnen doorbrengen. Wij moeten rekening houden met deze mogelijkheid. Net zoals wij rekening moeten houden dat als wij meerdere gevallen van COVID-19 op Bonaire krijgen, er strengere regels zullen gelden. Als het zover komt, zal ik u onmiddellijk daarover informeren.

Wij zitten nu in de maand waarin we onze huizen versieren en ons voorbereiden om de feestdagen met familie en vrienden te vieren. Dit jaar zal onze viering anders zijn. Vóór de COVID-19 pandemie hadden wij bijvoorbeeld met Kerst geen missen of diensten met sociale afstand. En hoefden wij ook geen afstand te houden als wij thuis het Kerstfeest vierden met onze familie en vrienden. Maar COVID-19 heeft dat veranderd.

Wij moeten voorbereid zijn dat de situatie van de ene dag op de andere kan veranderen. Niet dat wij dat willen, maar het kan wel gebeuren.

Zoals het er nu naar uitziet, mag er met oud en nieuw vuurwerk worden afgestoken in besloten kring. Maar hou er rekening mee dat het ook kan veranderen, hou u aan de regels die dan gelden.

Laten wij goed voor onszelf en voor elkaar blijven zorgen. Eet gezond en zorg voor voldoende beweging en slaap. Laten wij ervoor zorgen dat wij onze feestdagen op een rustige en verantwoordelijke manier doorkomen, zodat wij allemaal gezond en wel het nieuwe jaar ingaan op ons dushi Bonaire.

Speech by Island Governor Rijna on December 2nd

Kralendijk – Dear Citizens,

Today I would like to talk to you about:

-The COVID-19 numbers on our island

-The COVID-19 Temporary Measures Act

-The flight ban for the US

-The vaccine against COVID-19

-The situation on Curacao

-Celebrating the holidays

The COVID-19 numbers have remained stable on our island. Active cases vary between zero and five. So here on Bonaire we are still at level 2 and the measures of this level remain applicable. These measures may be eased or we may introduce stricter measures should the situation concerning COVID-19 on Bonaire require us to do so.

As of yesterday the COVID-19 Temporary Measures Act entered into force. Not much will change for you as citizens. What has changed, however, is that in the future the rules and requirements for traveling to Bonaire will be regulated by an emergency ordinance. All measures pertaining to the various risk levels of COVID-19 will be regulated by what has been termed a Governor’s Resolution. This Governor’s Resolution finds its basis in the Ministerial Regulation of the COVID-19 Temporary Measures Act.

Until 15 December, 2020, no direct flights from the United States will be allowed on Bonaire. We had hoped that there would again be flights from the United States sooner, and we are talking to the Netherlands to establish whether US flights will be feasible starting 16 December. However, this remains a decision that the Netherlands must make.

We are pleased that Minister De Jonge of the Ministry of Public Health announced yesterday that the Netherlands will soon have a COVID-19 vaccine and that it will also be available to us. Our Public Health Department is regularly consulting with the Netherlands to ensure we will be well prepared for when we can commence vaccinations. The substance of the consultations, among other things, is which groups on Bonaire will be the first to qualify for this vaccine.

There are also other issues we worry about. On our sister island Curacao the number of COVID-19 cases has gone up at an alarming rate. I want to appeal to everyone here on Bonaire to continue to adhere to the basic rules, so that we do not have to experience the same difficult times as Curacao, which was forced to introduce much stricter rules, such as a curfew and prohibition. Because of this situation, I advise everyone not to travel to Curacao at the moment. If it is imperative that you must travel, keep 1.5 meters distance from others when you are there and adhere to the local rules. There are people on Bonaire who are concerned that due to the situation on Curacao they might not be able to spend the holidays with their families there. We must take this possibility into account. Just as we have to take into account that if we get multiple cases of COVID-19 on Bonaire, stricter rules will be applied. Should this occur, I will inform you about it immediately.

This is the month that we decorate our homes and prepare to celebrate the holidays with family and friends. This year our Christmas celebrations will be different. Before the COVID-19 pandemic there was no social distancing at Christmas mass or services, and we did not have to keep a distance from others when we celebrated Christmas at home with our family and friends. Unfortunately COVID-19 changed all that.

We must be prepared for the possibility that our situation may change overnight. This is not something we want to happen, but it can.

From the way things look right now, it will be allowed to set off fireworks in a private setting only. But please keep in mind that that may also change, so stick to the rules that will be applicable at that time.

Let us continue to take good care of ourselves and others. Eat healthily and get plenty of exercise and sleep. Let us make sure that we get through the holidays in a calm and responsible manner, so that we all can start the New Year safe and sound on our dushi Bonaire.

Kralendijk – Estimados ciudadanos,

Hoy deseo hablarles sobre:

– Las cifras de la COVID-19 en nuestra isla

– La Ley de Medidas Temporales COVID-19

– La prohibición de vuelos desde los EE. UU.

– La vacuna contra la COVID-19

– La situación en Curazao

– La celebración de las fiestas de fin de año

Las cifras de COVID-19 en nuestra isla se han mantenido estables. Varían entre 0 y 5 casos. En Bonaire todavía estamos en la fase 2 y se aplican las medidas correspondientes a esta fase. Estas medidas se pueden relajar, o se pueden introducir medidas más estrictas, según lo requiera la situación de la COVID-19 en Bonaire.

Desde ayer, está en vigor la Ley de Medidas Temporales COVID-19. Para usted como ciudadano, no cambiará mucho. Lo que sí ha cambiado es que, de ahora en adelante, las normas y condiciones para viajar a Bonaire estarán reguladas en ordenanzas de emergencia. Todas las medidas de control de riesgos para las diferentes fases de la COVID-19 se regulan en los llamados Decretos del Teniente Gobernador. Estos decretos se fundamentan en el reglamento ministerial de la Ley de Medidas Temporales COVID-19.

Hasta el 15 de diciembre de 2020, no se permiten vuelos directos de los Estados Unidos a Bonaire. Esperábamos que los vuelos desde los Estados Unidos se reanudaran antes de esa fecha, pero no fue así. Todavía estamos en deliberaciones con los Países Bajos para ver si se permitirán nuevamente los vuelos desde los Estados Unidos a partir del 16 de diciembre. La decisión está en manos de los Países Bajos.

Nos alegra que el Ministro de Salud Pública De Jonge anunciara ayer que los Países Bajos recibirán pronto una vacuna contra la COVID-19 y que ésta también estará disponible para nosotros. Nuestro Departamento de Salud Pública está en contacto regular con los Países Bajos, ya que queremos estar bien preparados para cuando empiecen las vacunaciones. Entre otras cosas, se está deliberando sobre qué grupos serán los primeros en recibir la vacuna en Bonaire.

También hay asuntos que nos preocupan. En nuestra hermana isla de Curazao, el número de casos de COVID-19 ha aumentado de forma alarmante. Hago un llamado a todos aquí en Bonaire para que sigan cumpliendo las reglas básicas, de manera que no tengamos que pasar por los mismos momentos difíciles que se están viviendo en Curazao. La isla se ha visto obligada a introducir reglas más estrictas, como son el toque de queda y la prohibición de venta de bebidas alcohólicas. Debido a esto, les aconsejo a todos que no viajen a Curazao en estos días. Si tiene que viajar de todos modos, mantenga el metro y medio de distancia durante su estadía y aténgase a las reglas que se aplican en la isla.

Entre nosotros aquí en Bonaire hay quienes temen que, debido a la situación en Curazao, no van a poder pasar las vacaciones con sus familiares en esa isla. Esa posibilidad es algo que hay que tener en cuenta. Asimismo, hay que tener en cuenta que si se dan múltiples casos de COVID-19 aquí en Bonaire, se introducirán reglas más estrictas. Si se da el caso, les informaré al respecto inmediatamente.

Estamos en el mes en el que solemos decorar nuestras casas y prepararnos para celebrar las fiestas con la familia y los amigos. Este año, las celebraciones van a ser diferentes. Por ejemplo, antes de la pandemia, no solíamos celebrar misas y servicios de navidad con distanciamiento social. Tampoco teníamos que mantener la distancia cuando celebrábamos la navidad en casa con los familiares y amigos. Pero la COVID-19 ha cambiado todo esto.

Tenemos que estar preparados para los cambios súbitos, de la noche a la mañana. Esperamos que no sea así, pero es algo que puede suceder.

Hasta ahora, parece que, para año nuevo, estará permitido el uso de los fuegos artificiales en privado. Pero tenga en cuenta que esto también es algo que puede cambiar. Aténgase a las reglas que se apliquen en ese momento.

Sigamos cuidando bien de nosotros mismos y de los demás. Coma saludablemente, haga suficiente ejercicio y duerma lo suficiente. Asegurémonos de pasar las vacaciones de forma tranquila y responsable, para que todos podamos entrar en el nuevo año con buena salud aquí en nuestra dushi Bonaire.