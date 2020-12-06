Government of Sint Maarten

** 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases today **

As of December 5th, there were nineteen (19) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of ten (10) persons; bringing the total active cases to ninety- six (96). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand one hundred and thirty- nine (1139).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring ninety- two (92) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand and seventeen (1017). One hundred and seventy- five (175) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1530 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 7893 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

The holidays are a special time of togetherness, but be mindful that COVID is still very active within our community. Continue to wear your mask, maintain a social distance of 2-meters, practice good hand hygiene and be cautious when in large gatherings.