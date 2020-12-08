NOTISIA PRONOSTIKO DI TEMPU 

Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djárason mainta 6:00 o.l., 9 di desèmber 2020.

Day: Djamars Djárason Djaweps Djabièrnè Djasabra

hopi nublá
parsialmente nublá
áwaseru aislá
parsialmente nublá
áwaseru aislá
Rain probability: 0% 0% 40% 0% 20%
High: 31ºC / 88ºF 31ºC / 88ºF 30ºC / 86ºF 31ºC / 88ºF 31ºC / 88ºF
Low: 26ºC / 79ºF 26ºC / 79ºF 25ºC / 77ºF 26ºC / 79ºF 25ºC / 77ºF
Sunrise time: 06:45 06:45 06:46 06:46 06:47
Sunset time: 18:11 18:11 18:12 18:12 18:13
Wave heigth (meters): 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5

 

Pronóstiko

Kompilá: djamars 8 di desèmber 2020, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).

Tempu: Por lo general parsialmente nublá ku posibel áwaseru pasahero den mardugá i mainta tempran.

Temperatura máksimo lo alkansá 31ºC i temperatura mínimo 26ºC.
Solo ta sali 06:45 i ta baha 18:11 o.l.

Bientu: Direkshon entre ost i sùitost i moderá te basta fuerte; forsa 4 te 5 (20 te 39 km/ora, 11 te 21 nudo). Ménos fuerte den anochi.

Situashon general: Un airu relativamente mas stabil ku humedat redusí lo afektá e tempu den nos region durante promé parti di e hornada di siman, di manera ku wer lo ta por lo general seku. Na mes momento bientu lo supla di direkshonnan ost pa sùitost ku forsa moderá te basta fuerte.

Kondishon di laman: Moderá ku altura di olanan entre di 1 i 1.5 meter (3 i 5 pia).

Fenómeno spesial: Ningun.

Perspektiva te djaweps mainta: E chènsnan ta oumentá brevemente pa awa kai, miéntras bientu ménos fuerte ta supla di direkshon nortost.

Meteorólogo: Coffie

 

