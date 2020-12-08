Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djárason mainta 6:00 o.l., 9 di desèmber 2020.
|Day:
|Djamars
|Djárason
|Djaweps
|Djabièrnè
|Djasabra
|
hopi nublá
|
parsialmente nublá
|
áwaseru aislá
|
parsialmente nublá
|
áwaseru aislá
|Rain probability:
|0%
|0%
|40%
|0%
|20%
|High:
|31ºC / 88ºF
|31ºC / 88ºF
|30ºC / 86ºF
|31ºC / 88ºF
|31ºC / 88ºF
|Low:
|26ºC / 79ºF
|26ºC / 79ºF
|25ºC / 77ºF
|26ºC / 79ºF
|25ºC / 77ºF
|Sunrise time:
|06:45
|06:45
|06:46
|06:46
|06:47
|Sunset time:
|18:11
|18:11
|18:12
|18:12
|18:13
|Wave heigth (meters):
|1 – 1.5
|1 – 1.5
|1 – 1.5
|1 – 1.5
|1 – 1.5
Pronóstiko
Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djárason mainta 6:00 o.l., 9 di desèmber 2020.
Kompilá: djamars 8 di desèmber 2020, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).
Tempu: Por lo general parsialmente nublá ku posibel áwaseru pasahero den mardugá i mainta tempran.
Temperatura máksimo lo alkansá 31ºC i temperatura mínimo 26ºC.
Solo ta sali 06:45 i ta baha 18:11 o.l.
Bientu: Direkshon entre ost i sùitost i moderá te basta fuerte; forsa 4 te 5 (20 te 39 km/ora, 11 te 21 nudo). Ménos fuerte den anochi.
Situashon general: Un airu relativamente mas stabil ku humedat redusí lo afektá e tempu den nos region durante promé parti di e hornada di siman, di manera ku wer lo ta por lo general seku. Na mes momento bientu lo supla di direkshonnan ost pa sùitost ku forsa moderá te basta fuerte.
Kondishon di laman: Moderá ku altura di olanan entre di 1 i 1.5 meter (3 i 5 pia).
Fenómeno spesial: Ningun.
Perspektiva te djaweps mainta: E chènsnan ta oumentá brevemente pa awa kai, miéntras bientu ménos fuerte ta supla di direkshon nortost.
Meteorólogo: Coffie
You must log in to post a comment.