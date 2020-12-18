EPB i WWF-NL ta firma akuerdo di koperashon pa protehá naturalesa di Boneiru OLB en WWF-NL tekenen overeenkomst om natuur van Bonaire te beschermen

EPB i WWF-NL ta firma akuerdo di koperashon pa protehá naturalesa di Boneiru

Kralendijk – Awe ta un dia spesial. Entidat Públiko Boneiru (EPB) i Fondo Mundial di Naturalesa a ofisialisá nan intenshon pa koperashon pa medio di firmamentu di e Memorandum of Understanding.

Na nòmber di Entidat Públiko Boneiru diputado James Kroon a firma e Memorandum of Understanding. Despues di diputado Kroon CEO Kirsten Schuijt a firma na nòmber di Fondo Mundial di Naturalesa. Fondo Mundial di Naturalesa ta dediká su mes na protekshon di naturalesa, na Hulanda pero na nos islanan tambe. Na Boneiru den pasado e organisashon ya kaba a ofresé sosten ku skirbimentu di un plan di akshon pa un insidentenan ku Sargassum, ku konsientisashon tokante efektonan dañino di krema kontra solo pa nos koralnan i ku konsientisashon pa loke ta trata e efektonan dañino di plèstik desechabel na nos isla. Esakinan ta solamente ehèmpelnan di un koperashon plasentero i ámbos partido ta anhelá pa kontinuá ku esaki riba e mesun bon pia, ku otro tópikonan tambe.

PERSBERICHT

OLB en WWF-NL tekenen overeenkomst om natuur van Bonaire te beschermen

Kralendijk – Het is vandaag een bijzondere dag. Het openbaar lichaam Bonaire (OLB) en het Wereld Natuur Fonds hebben de intentie voor samenwerking officieel gemaakt door het ondertekenen van de Memorandum of Understanding.

Gedeputeerde James Kroon tekende namens het openbaar lichaam Bonaire de Memorandum of Understanding. In navolging van Gedeputeerde Kroon tekende CEO Kirsten Schuijt namens het Wereld Natuur Fonds. Het Wereld Natuur Fonds zet zich in voor de bescherming van de natuur, in Nederland maar ook op de eilanden. Op Bonaire heeft de organisatie in het verleden al steun geboden bij het schrijven van een actieplan voor Sargassum incidenten, bij bewustwording van de schadelijke effecten van zonnebrand op het koraal en bij bewustwording betreft de schadelijke effecten van wegwerpplastics op het eiland. Dit zijn slechts voorbeelden van een prettige samenwerking en beide partijen kijken er naar uit om dit op goede voet te continueren, ook met andere onderwerpen.

PEB and WWF-NL sign agreement to protect nature of Bonaire

Kralendijk – Today is a special day. The Public Entity Bonaire (PEB) and World Wildlife Fund Netherlands (WWF-NL) have made their intention to cooperate official by signing the Memorandum of Understanding.

Commissioner James Kroon signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of the Public Entity Bonaire. Following commissioner Kroon, CEO Kirsten Schuijt signed on behalf of World Wildlife Fund Netherlands. WWF-NL is committed to the protection of nature, in the Netherlands but also on the islands. In the past, the organization has already offered support on Bonaire in writing an action plan for a Sargassum incident, in raising awareness of the harmful effects of sunburn on the coral reefs and in raising awareness of the harmful effects of disposable plastics on the island. These are just examples of a pleasant cooperation and both parties are looking forward to continuing this on good terms, also with other topics.