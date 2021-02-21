Importante: Ora bo tin keho bai tèst, asta ora bo tin keho leve manera fèrkout, doló di garganta anto keintura.

Awe 20 di febrüari 2021 tin 26 kaso aktivo di COVID-19 na Boneiru. Di e kasonan aktivo, unu ta bishitante di Boneiru. Di e 26 personanan ku a tèst 6 a resultá di ta positivo. Di kuater persona ku a tèst positivo e fuente di kontagio ta konosí. 2 persona a rekuperá. No tin niun persona mas den hospital pa motibu di COVID-19.

Ta importante pa ora bo tin keho bai tèst. Hasi un tèst si bo tin keho. Importante ta pa keda warda den karentena. No sali pa bo no kontagiá otro persona. Pa baha e sifra di kontagio ta importante pa mantené e reglanan di higiena, manera tene 1,5 meter distansia i laba man ku awa i habon pa evitá kontagio ku e vírùs di corona.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na COVID-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rònt di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru



Belangrijk: Bij klachten laat je testen, ook bij beginnende klachten zoals verkoudheid, wat keelpijn en verhoging.

Op 20 februari 2021 zijn er 26 actieve gevallen van COVID-19 op Bonaire. Onder de actieve gevallen, is één persoon een bezoeker van het eiland. Gisteren zijn er 26 personen getest en bij 6 was het resultaat positief. Bij vier van de positief geteste personen is de bron bekend. Twee personen zijn hersteld. Er zijn geen ziekenhuisopnames door COVID-19.

Heb je klachten? Laat je testen. Belangrijk is om het resultaat thuis in quarantaine af te wachten. Ga niet de straat op omdat je anderen kan besmetten. Om het aantal besmettingen omlaag te krijgen is het belangrijk om je te houden aan de instructies, zoals 1.5 meter afstand houden en handen wassen om besmetting met het coronavirus te voorkomen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op COVID-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Important: If you have symptoms such as a cold, a sore throat or a fever, you are advised to get tested due to a possible infection with COVID-19.



On February 20, 2021, there are 26 active cases of COVID-19 on Bonaire. One of the active cases concerns a visitor to the island. Yesterday 26 people were tested of which 6 turned out to be positive. The source is known for 4 of the positive tests. Two people have recovered. No one is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Get tested if you feel sick. It could take a while before you receive the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your results because you can infect other people. To bring the number of infections down and prevent infection with the Coronavirus it is important to maintain hygiene instructions such as keeping a social distance of at least 1.5 meters and washing your hands regularly with water and soap.

Do you have a fever, a sore throat or other complaints that might be related to COVID-19? Then stay at home and call 0800-0800. Apply hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and sleep sufficiently. Take care of yourself and those around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru