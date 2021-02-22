Spich di Audri Statie Torres riba 19 febrüari 2021 / Spich di diputado Nina den Heyer riba 19 febrüari 2021 / Spich di Joey van Slobbe riba 19 febrüari 2021

Spich di Audri Statie Torres riba 19 febrüari 2021

Kralendijk – Na Fundashon Mariadal nos tabata basta okupá ku e delaster preparashonnan pa pasa e promé angua kontra corona riba djaluna 22 di febrüari. Esei segun nos plan di bakunashon. Den e promé fase di e plan akí ta bakuná trahadónan den kuido di salú ku tin kontakto direkto ku pashènt. Ta trata di enfermera, enfermero, dòkter di kas, trahadó den institutonan di hende grandi, fisioterapista etc.

Tin mas o ménos 600 trahadó den kuido ta bini na remarka pa bakunashon. Na Fundashon Mariadal nos ta bakuná otro siman riba djaluna 22, djamars 23, djaweps 25 i djabièrnè 26 di febrüari.

Den e preparashonnan pa bakuná nos a tene kuenta ku e kondishonnan pa sòru ku por pasa angua na un manera seif i ku bakunashon ta di bon kalidat. Asina nos por bisa ku nos a tene nos mes na e reglanan di RIVM. Nos a dediká atenshon na preparashon di e bakuna i e manera pa ènter hende. Tur miembro di e timnan di bakunashon a haña un treinen. Nos tin tim médiko i tim ku ta duna sosten, nan ta sòru pa e bakunashon kana sin problema.

Nos meta ta pa otro siman pa dia 160 trahadó den kuido di salú haña e di promé angua. Nan ta haña e di dos angua despues di tres siman. Esei ke men ku na mart nos ta bakuná e trahadónan den kuido di salú atrobe. Na Fundashon Mariadal ta bakuná e trahadónan den kuido den e edifisio bieu di FORMA. E lugá ei ta basta grandi pa bakuná hopi hende miéntras ku tur hende por tene nan mes na e reglanan di corona.

Nos ta kla pa ranka sali. I nos ta konfia ku e bakunashon den e promé siman i durante e simannan despues esei ta kana bon.

Toespraak van Audri Statie Torres op 19 februari 2021

Kralendijk – Bij Fundashon Mariadal zijn we hard bezig geweest met de laatste voorbereidingen om op maandag 22 februari de eerste coronaprik te geven. Dat gaat allemaal volgens ons vaccinatieplan. In de eerste fase van dit plan worden de gezondheidswerkers gevaccineerd die direct contact hebben met patiënten. Het gaat om verpleegkundigen, huisartsen, tandartsen, medewerkers van de ouderen instellingen, fysiotherapeuten etcetera.

Er zijn ongeveer 600 gezondheidswerkers die in aanmerking komen voor de vaccinatie. Bij Fundashon Mariadal vaccineren we volgende week op maandag 22, dinsdag 23, donderdag 25 en vrijdag 26 februari.

In de voorbereidingen voor het vaccineren hebben we rekening gehouden met de voorwaarden om te zorgen dat het inenten veilig gebeurt en van goede kwaliteit is. Zo hebben we ons aan de regels van het RIVM gehouden. We hebben aandacht besteed aan het voorbereiden van het vaccin en de manier om mensen in te enten. Alle leden van de vaccinatieteams hebben een training gehad. We hebben medische en ondersteunende teams die ervoor zorgen dat het vaccineren soepel loopt.

Ons doel is om volgende week 160 zorgprofessionals per dag de eerste prik te geven. Ze krijgen de tweede prik na drie weken. Het betekent dat we in maart de professionals weer inenten voor de tweede prik. Bij Fundashon Mariadal worden e zorgprofessionals in het oude gebouw van FORMA ingeënt. Die plek is groot genoeg om veel mensen in te enten terwijl iedereen zich nog steeds aan de coronaregels.

We zijn er klaar voor! En we vertrouwen erop dat het vaccineren in de eerste week en de weken daarna vlot gaat.

Speech by Audri Statie Torres on February 19th 2021

Kralendijk – At Fundashon Mariadal we have been working very hard on the final preparations in order to be able to deliver the first coronavirus inoculations on Monday 22 February. This is in accordance with our vaccination plan. Healthcare workers who have direct contact with patients will be vaccinated in the first stage of the plan. This includes nurses, family doctors, dentists, employees at homes for the elderly, physiotherapists, etc.

There are approximately 600 healthcare professionals who are eligible for the vaccination. Next week we will begin administering vaccinations at Fundashon Mariadal on Monday 22, Tuesday 23, Thursday 25 and Friday 26 February.

In preparing for delivering the vaccinations, we have followed all necessary conditions to ensure that the vaccinations are administered properly and safely. For example, we have adhered to the rules of the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) and we have considered how best to prepare the vaccine and how best to vaccinate people. All members of the vaccination teams have received appropriate training. We also have medical and support teams to ensure that the vaccination process runs smoothly.

Next week our goal is to administer the first inoculations to 160 healthcare professionals per day. They will get the second inoculation three weeks later. This means that we will be vaccinating the professionals with the second inoculation in March. At Fundashon Mariadal, healthcare professionals will be vaccinated in the old FORMA building. That location is large enough to vaccinate many people while ensuring everyone is still able to follow the coronavirus rules.

We are ready to do this! And we trust that in the first week and the weeks thereafter the vaccinations will go smoothly.

Discurso de Audri Statie Torres del 19 de febrero 2021

Kralendijk – En Fundashon Mariadal, hemos estado trabajando arduamente en los últimos preparativos para que, el lunes 22 de febrero, podamos administrar la primera vacuna del coronavirus. Nos complace decir que todo marcha según el plan de vacunación que hemos elaborado. En la primera fase del plan, se vacunará al personal sanitario que está en contacto directo con los pacientes. Esto incluye a las enfermeras, los médicos de cabecera, los dentistas, el personal de las instituciones de la tercera edad, los fisioterapeutas, etc.

Hay aproximadamente 600 trabajadores sanitarios que pueden recibir la vacuna. En Fundashon Mariadal, habrá vacunaciones la próxima semana el lunes 22, el martes 23, el jueves 25 y el viernes 26 de febrero.

En los preparativos para las vacunaciones, hemos tenido en cuenta las condiciones necesarias para garantizar que las vacunas sean seguras y de buena calidad. Nos hemos regido, entre otras cosas, por las normas del RIVM. Abordamos con mucho cuidado la preparación de la vacuna y la forma de administrarla. Todos los miembros de los equipos de vacunación han recibido formación y contamos con equipos médicos y de apoyo que se encargan de que el proceso de vacunación se desarrolle sin problemas.

Para la próxima semana, nuestro objetivo es administrar 160 inyecciones al día de la primera dosis a profesionales sanitarios. La segunda dosis se administrará tres semanas después. Eso quiere decir que en marzo vacunaremos a los profesionales nuevamente, con la segunda dosis. En Fundashon Mariadal, la vacunación de los profesionales sanitarios se llevará a cabo en el antiguo edificio de FORMA. El local es lo suficientemente amplio como para vacunar a una gran cantidad de personas, respetando todas las reglas de sanidad por la COVID.

¡Ya estamos listos! Y confiamos en que, tanto en la primera semana como en las semanas posteriores, la vacunación se llevará a cabo sin complicaciones.

Spich di diputado Nina den Heyer riba 19 febrüari 2021

Kralendijk – Bon tardi tur hende.

Nos ta na fin di un siman i tin hopi kos a sosodé na kaminda pa kuminsá bakuná. E bakunana di Pfizer a yega Boneiru i personal di kuido a kuminsá registrá pa por pasa angua kontra e vírùs di corona entrante 22 di febrüari awor. Ta trata mas o ménos 600 profeshonal ku ta den kontakto estrecho ku pashènt.

For di djaluna 22 di febrüari awor, hende di 60 aña i mas por sea yama grátis na 0800 0800, òf registrá online na http://www.bonairecrisis.com pa traha sita pa bakuná. Joey van Slobbe di Salubridat Públiko lo duna mas detaye di esaki. Tur hende por bakuná den dia. P’esei mi ke hasi un yamada na tur dunadó di trabou pa kooperá pa nan trahadónan por bai bakuná.

Komo diputado mi a duna enkargo pa tene un enkuesta pasobra mi tabata ke sa ki ta e motibu ku nos hendenan tin pa bai bakuná òf nò. A base di e investigashon akí mi no por bisa kiko pueblo henter ta pensa di bakunashon. Esaki ta pasobra tin por ehèmpel mas hende muhé ku hende hòmber a partisipá na e enkuesta. I nos sa ku na Boneiru tin mas hende hòmber ku hende muhé. Tabatin tambe mas hende di abla hulandes ku hende di abla papiamentu ku a kontestá e preguntanan.

Loke sí mi por bisa ta ku e enkuesta ta duna un bista di loke e hendenan entrevistá ta pensa òf sinti tokante bakunashon. I esei ta informashon balioso. Esnan ku ke bai bakuná ta bisa ku nan ta haña nesesario pa protehá nan mes i otro hende kontra e vírùs di corona. Nan ta bakuná pasó nan ke biaha òf pasó nan ke pa Boneiru bolbe bèk na e manera ku nos tabata kustumbrá di biba promé ku corona. E hendenan ku no ke bai bakuná ta duda si e bakuna ta seif. Nan ta wòri tambe ku e kehonan ku nan por haña riba término largu i kòrtiku despues ku nan a bakuná.

Den e dianan benidero lo mi hasi uso di loke a sali na kla den enkuesta pa duna informashon mas dirigí tokante bakunashon. Pa mi esei ta balor di loke e enkuesta a indiká. Ta bo eskoho si bo ta tuma e bakuna òf nò. Ta importante pa bo informá bo mes bon. I tambe pa bo no bai tras di hopi fakenews ku tin tokante bakunashon. Pa informashon verídiko tokante bakunashon chèk www.boneirukrisis.com

Nos departamento di komunikashon lo sigui informá boso via e boletin di bakuna, poster i diferente otro material. Tur hende ta liber pa skohe si nan ta bakuná òf nò. Tene kuenta ku mas tantu hende bakuná mihó nos por yega na dominá e vírùs di corona. I asina nos por bai bèk na e bida ku nos tabatin promé ku Boneiru a kai den gara di corona.

Toespraak van gedeputeerde Nina den Heyer op 19 februari 2021

Kralendijk – Goedemiddag iedereen.

We zijn aan het einde van een week waarin heel veel is gebeurd op weg naar het begin van de vaccinaties. De Pfizervaccins zijn op Bonaire aangekomen. Het zorgpersoneel is begonnen om zich te registreren om vanaf 22 februari een prik te krijgen tegen het coronavirus. Het gaat om ongeveer 600 professionals die in direct contact zijn met patiënten.

Vanaf 22 februari kunnen 60 plussers gratis bellen naar 0800 0800 of online registreren op http://www.bonairecrisis.com voor een afspraak om gevaccineerd te worden. Joey van Slobbe van Publieke Gezondheid zal hier meer details over geven. Mensen kunnen overdag de prik tegen corona halen. Ik wil daarom alle werkgevers oproepen om mee te werken, zodat hun werknemers kunnen gaan vaccineren.

Als gedeputeerde heb ik opdracht gegeven een enquête te houden, omdat ik wilde weten welke redenen onze mensen hebben om zich te laten vaccineren of niet. Op grond van dit onderzoek kan ik niet zeggen hoe de hele bevolking denkt over vaccinatie. Dit komt omdat bijvoorbeeld meer vrouwen dan mannen hebben deelgenomen aan de enquête. En we weten dat er op Bonaire meer mannen zijn dan vrouwen. Er waren ook meer mensen die Nederlands spreken dan Papiamentstaligen die aan de enquête hebben meegedaan.

Wat ik wel kan zeggen is dat de enquête een beeld geeft van wat de deelnemers denken of voelen als het om vaccinatie gaat. En dat is waardevolle informatie. De mensen die zich willen laten vaccineren, zeggen dat ze het nodig vinden om zichzelf en anderen te beschermen tegen het coronavirus. Of ze laten zich vaccineren omdat ze willen reizen, of omdat ze willen dat Bonaire teruggaat naar de levensstijl die we vóór corona hadden.

De mensen die zich niet willen laten vaccineren, twijfelen of het vaccin wel veilig is. Ze maken zich ook zorgen over de klachten die ze op de lange en korte termijn kunnen krijgen nadat ze gevaccineerd zijn.

In de komende dagen zal ik gebruik maken van de uitkomsten van de enquête om nog meer gerichte informatie over het vaccineren te geven. Voor mij is dat de waarde van wat er uit de enquête naar voren is gekomen. Het is uw keuze of u zich laat vaccineren of niet. Het is belangrijk dat u zich goed laat informeren. En ook dat u geen geloof hecht aan fakenews over de vaccinatie. Voor betrouwbare informatie over vaccineren kunt u terecht bij www.bonairecrisis.com

Onze afdeling communicatie zal u blijven informeren via het vaccinatiebulletin, posters en verschillende andere middelen. Iedereen is vrij om te kiezen of ze zich laten vaccineren of niet. Hou er rekening mee dat hoe meer mensen zich laten vaccineren, hoe beter we erin slagen om het coronavirus onder controle te krijgen. En zo kunnen we terugkeren naar het leven dat we hadden voordat Bonaire in de greep kwam van corona.

Speech by commissioner Nina den Heyer on February 19th 2021

Kralendijk – Good afternoon everyone.

We are at the end of a week in which a lot has happened in preparation for commencing the vaccination program. The Pfizer vaccines have arrived on Bonaire. Healthcare personnel have started to register in order to get an inoculation against the coronavirus commencing 22 February. This involves approximately 600 professionals who are in direct contact with patients.

From 22 February on, people aged 60 and over may call 0800 0800 -free of charge- or register online at http://www.bonairecrisis.com, for an appointment to be vaccinated. Joey van Slobbe of the Public Health Department will provide more details about this. People may get an appointment for vaccination against coronavirus at any time during the day. I therefore want to call upon all employers to cooperate and enable their employees to go and get vaccinated.

In my capacity as commissioner, I authorized a survey to be conducted because I wanted to know what reasons our people have for getting a vaccination or choosing not to. On the basis of this research, I cannot say what the entire population thinks about vaccination. This is because, for example, more women than men participated in the survey and we know that there are more men than women on Bonaire. There were also more people who speak Dutch than Papiamentu speakers who participated in the survey.

What I can say, however, is that the survey gives a picture of what the participants think or feel about vaccination and this is valuable information. Some people who want to get vaccinated say they feel it is necessary to protect themselves and others against the coronavirus. Others state that they want to get vaccinated because they want to travel, or because they want Bonaire to go back to the lifestyle we had before coronavirus.

People who do not want to get vaccinated have doubts whether the vaccine is safe. They are also concerned about the long-term and short-term side effects they may experience should they get vaccinated.

In the coming days, I will use these survey results in order to be able to provide even more specific information about the vaccination process. To me, this is the value of the survey’s results. It is your choice whether you get vaccinated or not. It is important that you are well informed and that you do not believe fake news about the vaccination. Please refer to http://www.bonairecrisis.com for reliable information about vaccinations.

Our communications department will continue to provide relevant information through a vaccination bulletin, posters and various other means. Everyone is free to choose whether they want to get vaccinated or not. Keep in mind that the greater the number of people who get vaccinated, the better we are able to get the coronavirus under control. This is how we will be able to return to the life we had before Bonaire was in the grip of coronavirus.

Discurso del diputado Nina den Heyer del 19 de febrero 2021

Kralendijk – Buenas tardes a todos.

Nos encontramos al final de una semana de intensos preparativos para el inicio de las vacunaciones. Las vacunas de Pfizer han llegado a Bonaire. El personal sanitario ha comenzado a inscribirse para la vacunación contra el coronavirus a partir del 22 de febrero. Se trata de unos 600 profesionales que están en contacto directo con los pacientes.

A partir del 22 de febrero, las personas mayores de 60 años podrán llamar gratuitamente al 0800 0800 o inscribirse en línea en http://www.bonairecrisis.com y hacer una cita para vacunarse. Joey van Slobbe, de Salud Pública, les dará más detalles al respecto. Las vacunaciones contra el coronavirus se llevarán a cabo en las horas del día. Por lo tanto, hago un llamamiento a todos los empresarios para que colaboren en la vacunación de sus empleados.

Como diputado, encargué una encuesta para saber los motivos que tienen nuestros ciudadanos para querer vacunarse o no. Sin embargo, a partir de los resultados de la encuesta, no me es posible decir lo que piensa toda la población al respecto. Esto se debe, entre otras cosas, a que en la encuesta participaron más mujeres que hombres, aunque sabemos que en Bonaire hay más hombres que mujeres. También participaron más personas de habla neerlandesa que de habla papiamento.

Lo que sí puedo decir es que la encuesta da una idea de las opiniones y preocupaciones de los participantes en cuanto a la vacunación. Y esa información es valiosa. Los que quieren vacunarse dicen que lo consideran necesario para protegerse a sí mismos y a los demás del coronavirus. Otros se vacunan porque desean hacer un viaje o porque quieren que Bonaire vuelva al estilo de vida que teníamos antes de la pandemia.

Los que no desean vacunarse tienen dudas sobre la seguridad de la vacuna. También se preocupan por los síntomas a corto y largo plazo que podrían experimentar después de ser vacunados.

En los próximos días, estaré utilizando los resultados de esta encuesta para proporcionar información más específica sobre el proceso de vacunación. Para mí, es ése el valor principal de la encuesta. Vacunarse o no es su decisión. Sin embargo, también es importante estar bien informado y no creerse las noticias falsas sobre la vacuna. Si desea información fiable sobre la vacunación, visite www.bonairecrisis.com.

Nuestro departamento de comunicación seguirá informándoles a través del boletín de vacunación, carteles y otros medios. Cada uno es libre de elegir si se vacuna o no. No obstante, hay que tener en cuenta que cuantas más personas se vacunen, mejor conseguiremos dominar el coronavirus y volver a la vida que teníamos antes de que Bonaire se viera afectada por la pandemia.

Spich di Joey van Slobbe riba 19 febrüari 2021

Kralendijk – Salubridat Públiko ta kontentu ku yegada di e bakuna di Pfizer pa Boneiru. E simannan akí nos ta traha duru tras di kortina pa hasi e bakunashon posibel.

Ku e kantidat di bakuna nos por pasa 2000 hende e di promé angua kontra e vírùs di corona. E bakuna di Pfizer ta duna mihó resultado despues di pasa dos angua. Djaluna e promé bakunanan ta bai Fundashon Mariadal pa kuminsá ku bakunashon di personal di kuido. E transporte ta tuma lugá den djùk spesial bou di vigilansia. Na e sitio tin siguridat tambe.

E bakunanan ta skars. Nos ta hopi kuidadoso ku entrega na e sitionan di pasa angua. A base di e kantidat di sita nos ta determiná kuantu bakuna nos ta bai kuné na e sitio di pasa angua. Ta importante ku tur hende ku tin un sita, bini na e ora palabrá i tambe na e lokalidat di pasa angua. Si bo no bini, e ora ei podisé nos por saka ménos bakuna for di un bòter. I esei lo ta hopi lástima. Si di bèrdat bo no por bini, yama e ora ei mas lihé posibel 0800 – 0800 pa mèldu esaki.

Den e siman binidero nos ta kuminsá prepará e dos sitionan di pasa angua pa hende di 60 aña bai ariba: For di 1 di mart ta pasa angua riba djaluna, djamars, djaweps i djabièrnè den Kompleho Deportivo Jorge Nicolaas na Playa. For di 3 di mart ta pasa angua riba djárason na Fundashon Cocari na Rincon.

Gustosamente mi ta konta awor kon for di djaluna 22 di febrüari boso por traha un sita via telefòn òf online pa pasa angua kontra corona.

Bo por yama grátis number 0800 – 0800 di e callcenter pa un sita. Ta hasi e chekeo di salú via telefòn. Un empleado ta bisa bo ki dia bo ta haña e promé i e di dos angua. Ta konfirmá e sitanan via telefòn òf email. Si bo no tin email e ora ei bo por duna adrès di mail di un miembro di famia òf un konosí. E callcenter ta habrí for di djaluna te ku djasabra for di 8 or di mainta te 8 or di anochi, i riba djadumingu for di 10 or di mainta te 4 or di atardi. Si bo no haña nos mesora na liña, purba un biaha mas na un momentu mas trankil.

Registrá online ta bai di e siguiente manera: riba e wèpsait https://www.bonairecrisis.com/pap/ ta bini un boton ku e teksto ‘registrá pa bakuná kontra COVID’. Klek riba e boton, e ora ei bo ta haña un formulario di registrashon ku un chekeo di salú. Ora ku bo kaba yena e formulario, bo registrashon ta kla. Nos empleadonan ta prosesá bo registrashon. Denter di dos dia di trabou bo ta haña e sita pa e promé i pa e di dos angua via email. E tempu entre e anguanan ta tres siman. Bo no por skohe riba kua dia bo ta preferá pasa angua. Riba e wèpsait tin informashon tambe kiko bo tin ku bini kuné pa e sita pa pasa angua. Bo mester bini ku un ID bálido. Uso di un tapaboka ta obligatorio. Lesa e informashon riba e wèpsait bon promé ku bo bini e lugá di pasa angua. E wèpsait ta alkansabel durante 24 ora pa dia, pues bo por registrá na un momentu ku ta kumbiní bo mas.

Bo por yama òf registrá online, si por nos ta preferá pa bo registrá onine.

Mi ke bisa algu mas tokante e chekeo di salú. Por sosodé ku na momento di registrashon bo ta tende ku bo tin ku traha un sita ku bo dòkter di kas, promé ku bo haña un sita pa pasa angua. Despues di konsultá ku bo dòkter di kas, bo por traha un sita via e callcenter. Por ta tambe ku e chekeo di salú ta indiká, ku na e sitio di pasa angua bo tin ku bai e dòkter ku tin einan promé. Nos ta pidi bo koperashon, esaki ta pa bo mes salú.

Finalmente na nòmber di departamento di Salubridat Públiko mi ke deseá e timnan di bakunashon éksito den nan promé siman di trabou! Nos ta spera ku mas tantu hende posibel ta laga bakuná nan mes.

Toespraak van Joey van Slobbe op 19 februari 2021

Kralendijk – Publieke Gezondheid is blij met de komst van de Pfizer vaccins voor Bonaire. We werken deze weken hard achter de schermen om het vaccineren mogelijk te maken.

Met de zending vaccins kunnen we 2000 mensen de eerste prik geven tegen het coronavirus. Het Pfizer vaccin werkt het beste na twee prikken. Maandag gaan de eerste vaccins naar Fundashon Mariadal voor de start van het vaccineren van zorgpersoneel. Het transport gebeurt in speciale koelboxen onder begeleiding. Op de plek is ook beveiliging aanwezig.

De vaccins zijn schaars. We gaan heel zorgvuldig om met de levering aan de prikplekken. Aan de hand van het aantal afspraken bepalen we hoeveel vaccins we naar de prikplek meenemen. Het is belangrijk dat iedereen die een afspraak heeft, op de afgesproken tijd naar de priklocatie komt. Als u niet komt, dan kunnen we daardoor misschien minder vaccins uit een flesje halen. En dat zou heel jammer zijn. Kunt u écht niet komen, bel dan zo snel mogelijk met 0800 – 0800 om dit door te geven.

De komende week gaan we aan de slag met het inrichten van de twee prikplekken voor 60-plussers:

Vanaf 1 maart wordt er maandag, dinsdag, donderdag en vrijdag geprikt in het sportcentrum Jorge Nicolaas in Playa. Vanaf 3 maart wordt er op de woensdagen bij Fundashon Cocari in Rincon geprikt.

Graag vertel ik nu hoe u telefonisch of online vanaf maandag 22 februari een afspraak kunt maken voor de coronaprik.

U kunt gratis het nummer 0800 0800 van het callcenter bellen voor een afspraak. De gezondheidscheck wordt telefonisch gedaan. Een medewerker vertelt u wanneer u de eerste en de tweede prik krijgt. De afspraken worden telefonisch of per email bevestigd. Als u geen mailadres hebt, dan kun u het mailadres van een familielid of bekende doorgeven. Het callcenter is van maandag tot en met zaterdag open van 8 uur in de ochtend tot 8 uur in de avond, en op zondag van 10 uur in de ochtend tot 4 uur in de middag. Krijgt u niemand aan de lijn? Probeer het dan op een rustiger moment nog een keer.

Online registreren werkt zo: op de website http://www.bonairecrisis.com komt een knop met de tekst ‘aanmelden COVID-vaccinatie’. Klik hierop, dan krijg u een registratieformulier met een gezondheidscheck. Als dit formulier is ingevuld is de registratie rond. Onze medewerkers verwerken de registratie. Binnen twee werkdagen krijgt u via de mail de afspraken voor de eerste en de tweede prik. De tijd tussen de prikken is drie weken. U kunt niet aangeven op welke dag u het liefst een prik krijgt. Op de website staat ook wat u mee moet nemen bij de prikafspraak. U moet een geldig identiteitsbewijs meenemen. Het gebruik van een mondkapje is verplicht. Lees de informatie op de website goed voordat u naar de prikplek komt. De website is 24 uur per dag bereikbaar, dus u kunt u registreren wanneer het u uitkomt.

U kunt dus bellen of online aanmelden, we hebben het liefst dat u als het even kan u zich online registreert.

En dan nog dit over de gezondheidscheck. Het kan gebeuren dat u bij de registratie hoort dat u eerst een afspraak met de huisarts moet maken voordat u een prikafspraak krijgt. Na overleg met de huisarts kunt u via het callcenter een afspraak maken. Het kan ook zijn dat de gezondheidscheck aangeeft, dat u op de prikplek nog even bij de arts daar moet gaan. We vragen om uw medewerking, het is voor uw eigen gezondheid.

Tot slot wil ik namens de afdeling Publieke Gezondheid de vaccinatieteams heel veel succes toewensen in hun eerste werkweek en we hopen ook dat zo veel mogelijk mensen zich laten vaccineren.

Speech by Joey van Slobbe on February 19th 2021

Kralendijk – The Public Health Department is pleased with the fact that the Pfizer vaccines for Bonaire have arrived. In the last few weeks we have been working hard behind the scenes in order to prepare for vaccinations.

This shipment of vaccines will enable us to administer the first inoculation against coronavirus to 2000 people. The Pfizer vaccine works best after two inoculations. On Monday, the first vaccines will be transported to Fundashon Mariadal so that we can start vaccinating healthcare personnel. The vaccines will be transported under supervision and in specialized cool boxes. Security personnel will also be present on site.

Vaccines are scarce. We will be handling the delivery to the vaccination locations very carefully. Based on the number of appointments, we will determine how many vaccines we will transport to the vaccination site. It is important that everyone who has an appointment arrives at the vaccination location at the agreed time. If you do not keep your appointment, we may not be able to get the optimal number of inoculations from every vial and that would be a big shame. If you really cannot keep your appointment, call 0800 – 0800 as soon as possible to notify us.

In the coming week we will be setting up two vaccination locations for people aged 60 years and over. From 1 March onwards vaccination will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at the Jorge Nicolaas sports center in Playa and from 3 March onwards vaccination will also take place on Wednesdays at Fundashon Cocari in Rincon.

I would now like to inform you how -from Monday 22 February- you can make an appointment for a coronavirus vaccination by telephone or online.

You may telephone the call center number 0800 0800, free of charge, to make an appointment. A health check will be done by telephone and an employee will then inform you of the appointment times for your first and second inoculations. The appointments will be confirmed by telephone or email. If you do not have an email address, you may provide the email address of a family member or acquaintance. The call center is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are unable to get through, please try again at a quieter time.

To make an appointment online, register on the website http://www.bonairecrisis.com. There will be a button with the text “Register COVID Vaccination”, click on this button to open a registration form, which includes a health check. Once this form has been completed, the registration is finished.

Our employees will then process your registration and you will receive an email notification of your appointments for the first and second inoculations within two working days. The time between the two inoculations will be three weeks. You cannot specify on which day you would prefer to get your inoculation. The website will detail what you should bring with you to your vaccination appointment. You must bring a valid ID. The use of a face mask is mandatory. Please read the information on the website carefully before coming to the vaccination location. The website is available 24 hours a day, so you may register when it suits you.

As I explained, you may telephone us or you may register online. However, we prefer that you register online if possible.

With respect to the health check, during registration you may be informed that you must first consult with your family doctor before you can get a vaccination appointment. In this case you may only make a vaccination appointment through the call center after consultation with the family doctor. The health check may also indicate that you will first need to pass by the attending physician at the vaccination site. Should this happen we ask for your cooperation; after all, we only have your health in mind.

Finally, on behalf of the Public Health Department, I would like to wish the vaccination teams the best of luck during their first working week. Furthermore, we do hope that as many people as possible will choose to get vaccinated.

Discurso de Joey van Slobbe del 19 de febrero 2021

Kralendijk – Salud Pública se alegra de la llegada de las vacunas de Pfizer a Bonaire. Estamos trabajando duro entre bastidores para que pueda llevarse a cabo la vacunación.

Con el cargamento de vacunas recibido, podemos dar la primera inyección contra el coronavirus a 2.000 personas. La vacuna de Pfizer funciona mejor después de dos inyecciones. El lunes, enviaremos las primeras vacunas a Fundashon Mariadal para que se inicie el proceso de vacunación del personal sanitario. Serán transportadas en neveras especiales y bajo supervisión. Además, en el sitio habrá personal de seguridad presente.

Las dosis son limitadas, por lo que somos muy cautelosos en la entrega a los puntos de vacunación. Decidimos el número de vacunas que se llevará al punto de vacunación en función del número de citas hechas. Es importante que todos los que tienen una cita acudan al punto de vacunación a la hora acordada. Si no se presenta, quizás no podamos obtener el mismo número de dosis de un frasco y eso sería una pena. Si realmente no puede presentarse, llame al 0800 – 0800 lo antes posible para informarnos.

La próxima semana estaremos preparando dos puntos de vacunación para las personas mayores de 60 años. A partir del 1º de marzo, habrá vacunaciones los lunes, martes, jueves y viernes en el complejo deportivo Jorge Nicolaas en Playa. A partir del 3 de marzo, habrá vacunaciones los miércoles en la Fundashon Cocari en Rincón.

A continuación, permítanme explicar cómo hacer una cita por teléfono o por internet a partir del lunes 22 de febrero para la vacuna contra el coronavirus.

Puede llamar gratuitamente al centro de atención telefónica en el 0800 0800 para pedir una cita. Le tomarán la declaración de salud por teléfono. Un empleado le dirá cuándo se le administrará la primera y la segunda dosis. Las citas se confirman por teléfono o por correo electrónico. Si no tiene una dirección de correo electrónico, puede suministrar la de un familiar o amigo. El centro de atención telefónica está abierto de lunes a sábado desde las 8.00 de la mañana hasta las 8.00 de la noche y los domingos de 10 de la mañana hasta las 4 de la tarde. Si no logra comunicarse, inténtelo de nuevo en un momento más tranquilo.

El registro en línea se lleva a cabo de la siguiente manera: en el sitio web http://www.bonairecrisis.com encontrará un botón con el texto ‘aanmelden COVID-vaccinatie’ (inscripción para la vacuna contra la COVID). Haga clic en él y recibirá un formulario de inscripción con una declaración de salud. Una vez cumplimentado este formulario, la inscripción está completa. Nuestro personal procesará la inscripción. En el plazo de dos días laborables, recibirá un correo electrónico con las citas para la primera y la segunda inyección. El plazo entre las inyecciones es de tres semanas. No existe la opción de indicar en qué fecha se prefiere recibir la vacuna. En el sitio web también se indica lo que deberá traer consigo a la cita de vacunación. Deberá traer una identificación válida. Además, la mascarilla es de uso obligatorio. Le rogamos que lea atentamente la información del sitio web antes de acudir al punto de vacunación. El sitio web está disponible las 24 horas del día, por lo que puede inscribirse cuando más le convenga.

Como ya mencioné, puede llamar o inscribirse en línea, aunque preferimos que haga su inscripción en línea si es posible.

Antes de terminar, deseo mencionar lo siguiente sobre la declaración de salud. Puede ser que, al inscribirse, se le notifique que deberá pedir una consulta con su médico de cabecera antes de obtener una cita para la vacuna. Después de la consulta con el médico, podrá hacer una cita llamando al centro de atención telefónica. También puede ser que, al cumplimentar la declaración de salud, se le indique que, en el punto de vacunación, deberá verle antes un médico. Le pedimos su colaboración en esto, ya que estas medidas son en interés de su propia salud.

Por último, en nombre del Departamento de Salud Pública, les deseo a los equipos de vacunación la mejor de las suertes en su primera semana de trabajo. También esperamos que se vacune el mayor número posible de personas.