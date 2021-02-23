“𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐚 𝐍𝐞𝐧𝐚” (Ms. Rilana Margarita) 𝐭𝐚 𝐛𝐚𝐢 𝐤𝐮 𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐥𝐨 𝐝𝐢 𝐌𝐬. 𝐓𝐨𝐩 o𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐬 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎

20 di Februari ultimo e organisashon Mrs/Ms Top of The World Plus-size a finalisa e

kompetensia di Ms. Top of the world plus size 2020 kaminda mas ku 18 pais a kompeti pa e

titulo final.

“Mosa Nena” ( Ms. Rilana Margarita ) di 34 anja ta un Plus Size Model ku a pasa den anjos di

“bullying” pa motibu di su kolo, forma di kurpa i peso. Enbes di laga esaki kibrele, Mosa

Nena a sa di surpasa esaki i awe apesar di ta un hurista , e ta un kasa I mama, I a ser korona

komo Ms. Top of the world plus size 2020.

Mosa Nena a traha duru pa gana e korona aki I ke pa tur hende muhe sa ku diversividat ta

loke ta hasi nos kada unu uniko I bunita.

“Mi a laga otro hende defini kiko ta bunitese pami den pasado, esaki mi no ta laga pasa

mas! E korona aki a wordu gana pa tur hende muhe ku ta kere ku nan no ta sufisiente bon,

bunita, of delega .

E Korona aki ta pa bosnan!”