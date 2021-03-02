PROHIBISHON PA SAKA POTRÈT DI KARCHI DI VOTA / PROHIBITED TO PHOTOGRAPHER VOTING BOTH

On 19 March 2021 the elections will take place for the new States of Cura çao. The various political parties are campaigning to get as many votes as possible to be represented in the States.

Free, secret and fair elections are the foundation of the democratic rule of law. The importance of this is enshrined in the State regime and in international conventions.

A voter has the right to cast their vote without any influence and to keep the content of their choice to themselves.

Buying votes or selling your vote can be punished by imprisonment of up to two years under the penal code.

Voting fraud often takes a ′′ proof picture ′′ of the choice of voting to collect money. That’s why the Rules of Elections in Art. 68 a states that photographing the ballot during voting in the polling place is prohibited.

The Public Prosecutor will continue to watch for the free and fair conduct of the elections.