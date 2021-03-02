PROHIBISHON PA SAKA POTRÈT DI KARCHI DI VOTA / PROHIBITED TO PHOTOGRAPHER VOTING BOTH
Dia 19 di mart 2021 tin elekshon pa un Parlamento nobo di Kòrsou. E diferente partidonan polítiko ta hibando kampaña pa logra mas tantu voto pa di e forma ei haña representashon den Parlamento.
Elekshon liber, sekreto i honesto ta base di un estado di derecho demokrátiko. E importansia ta ankrá den Areglo di Estado i areglonan internashonal.
Un votadó tin e derechi pa emití su voto sin ningun influensia i pa tene su desishon pa su mes.
A base di e Kódigo Penal, kompra of benta di voto por wòrdu kastigá ku un kastigu di prisòn di máksimo 2 aña.
Ora ta trata di froude ku voto, hopi biaha un potrèt komo prueba di bo eskoho ta nesesario pa por kobra plaka. Pa e motibu aki den e Reglamentu di votashon (Kiesreglement) artíkulo 68a ta stipulá ku ta prohibí pa saka potrèt durante votashon den e lokal di vota.
Ministerio Públiko lo vigilá ku e elekshon lo ta unu liber i hustu.
PROHIBITED TO PHOTOGRAPHER VOTING BOTH
On 19 March 2021 the elections will take place for the new States of Cura çao. The various political parties are campaigning to get as many votes as possible to be represented in the States.
Free, secret and fair elections are the foundation of the democratic rule of law. The importance of this is enshrined in the State regime and in international conventions.
A voter has the right to cast their vote without any influence and to keep the content of their choice to themselves.
Buying votes or selling your vote can be punished by imprisonment of up to two years under the penal code.
Voting fraud often takes a ′′ proof picture ′′ of the choice of voting to collect money. That’s why the Rules of Elections in Art. 68 a states that photographing the ballot during voting in the polling place is prohibited.
The Public Prosecutor will continue to watch for the free and fair conduct of the elections.
