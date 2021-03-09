2 persons arrested for domestic violence, Police is looking for assistance in an armed robbery that took place in Maho.

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S. Josepha

Philipsburg, March 8th, 2021

2 persons arrested for domestic violence

The continuing increase in the number of reports of domestic and family violence is an eminent cause for concern by Sint Maarten Police Force of Sint Maarten.

Members of the detective department are investigating two unrelated cases of domestic violence that took place over the last week where the victims were severely injured.

On Wednesday March 3rd, 2021, the patrol arrested a woman with the initials M.M.M-B. on Windsor road after she doused her husband with hot water following an altercation.

Two days later on March 5th, 2021, the patrol arrested the man with the initials V.P. living in Over The Bank, after he had assaulted his wife following an argument.

Both suspects were taken to the police station where they were held questioning.

It is evident that an increase in community awareness is needed in order to bring this abusive behavior to a drastic halt. This behavior should no longer consider as a ‘private’ matter. It is recognized by all sectors that abusive behavior towards a person in a relationship constitutes criminal behavior and is punishable by law.

The Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM is actively committed to improving our operational response to this crime. Persons choosing to engage in abusive actions will be held to accountable for their actions; it is just a matter of time. Instead of engaging in this illegal act, choose to walk away from the situation.

You alone are responsible for your behavior. Do the right thing and put a stop to domestic violence.

Police is looking for assistance in an armed robbery that took place in Maho.

The Police Patrols were directed, by the central dispatch, to a jewelry store on the Maho strip on Monday, March 8th 2021, around 02.00 pm for an armed robbery that had just taken place.

According to the information gathered on the scene, three (3) men dressed in dark clothing and brandishing firearms entered the store and robbed the store at gunpoint. They took away jewelry and the cash register.

After robbing the establishment of an unknown amount of jewelry and cash, the suspects stepped onto some waiting scooters that were parked outside the store. They fled the scene in the direction of Mullet Bay. A search was done by the patrols in the area of Mullet Bay for the suspects but without the desired result.

The Special Unit Robbery (SUR) is requesting any information from persons, who may have seen or recognize the suspects connected to this investigation, to share this information with the investigating detectives.

The detectives can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext. 203 / 204 / 205, the anonymous tip line # 9300, or persons with information can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website https://www.policesxm.sx/ 24/7.