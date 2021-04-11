Curaçao Medical Center

Un total di 8 pashènt a keda transportá di Curaçao Medical Center pa Kuido intensivo na Dr. Horacio Oduber Hospital na Aruba den e último siman dor di Air Ambulance.

——-

During the past week a total of 8 patients have been transported by Air Ambulance from Curaçao Medical Center to the Intensive Care department of Dr. Horacio Oduber Hospital on Aruba.