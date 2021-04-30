Centrale Bank van Curacao en Sint Maarten

E moneda di Kòrsou i Sint Maarten ta e florin antiano hulandes. Hopi biaha esaki ta wòrdu abreviá ku NAf òf ANG. Pero kiko ta e diferensia? NAf ta e signo di e moneda, un símbolo gráfiko ku ta wòrdu usá pa indiká un montante di un moneda na sifra manera definí pa lei. Por ehèmpel, ta usa $ pa dòler i € pa euro. ANG ta e kódigo di ISO, un forma standard di kodifikashon di monedanan den e merkado internashonal di pago. E kódigo di moneda (ISO 4217) ta definí un kódigo di tres lèter p’e monedanan. E promé dos lèter generalmente ta e lèternan di e kódigo di pais IS 3166-1 (den nos kaso AN), sigui pa e promé lèter di e moneda respektivo (e G di gulden).

The currency of Curacao and Sint Maarten is the Netherlands-Antillean guilder, often abbreviated to NAf or ANG. But what exactly is the difference between NAf of ANG? NAf is the currency symbol, a graphic symbol used to denote that a number is a monetary value, and which is determined by law. For example, we use the symbol $ for dollar, and the € for euro. ANG is the ISO-code, a standardized way of coding currencies in the international payments system. The ISO 4217 currency code is a three-letter alphabetic code for currencies. The first two characters are usually the ISO 3166-1-country code (i.e. ‘AN’) plus a third character denoting the currency unit (in our case, the G for guilder).

De munteenheid van Curaçao en Sint Maarten is de Nederlands-Antilliaanse gulden. Vaak wordt dit in teksten afgekort met NAf of ANG. Wat is nu eigenlijk het verschil? NAf is het valutateken, een grafisch symbool dat gebruikt wordt om een munteenheid aan te duiden bij in cijfers aangegeven bedragen en wettelijk is vastgelegd. Zo gebruikt men $ voor de dollar en € voor de euro. ANG is de ISO-code, een standaardmanier van coderen van munteenheden in het internationale betalingsverkeer. De code van muntsoorten (ISO 4217) definieert drielettercodes voor valuta. De eerste twee letters zijn doorgaans de letters van de ISO 3166-1-landcode (in ons geval AN), gevolgd door de eerste letter van de betreffende munt (de G van gulden).