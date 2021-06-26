Spich di Gezaghèber Edison Rijna riba 24 di yüni 2021 i Spich di dr. Marian Luinstra-Passchier riba 24 di yüni 2021 / Toespraak van Gezaghebber Edison Rijna op 24 juni 2021 i Toespraak van dr. Marian Luinstra-Passchier op 24 juni 2021

Spich di Gezaghèber Edison Rijna riba 24 di yüni 2021

Kralendijk – Kerido pueblo,

Awe mi ta enfoká riba kambio den medidanan ku ta na vigor mañan djabièrnè 25 di yüni te ku 22 di yüli 2021. Mi ta para ketu tambe na e kambionan den e kondishonnan pa biaha pa Boneiru, ku ta drenta na vigor na kuminsamentu di yüli 2021.

Laga mi kuminsá ku e medidanan. E sifranan di hende ku a pega ku e vírùs di COVID-19 ta mustra bon. De bes en kuando tin un brote chikitu, partikularmente bou di hóben òf bou di adulto ku no a bakuná. Te ainda e sifranan ta stabil i nan ta keda abou. Loke ta importante ta, ku tin masha tiki hende ku ta gravemente malu i ku no tin hende na hospital pa motibu di Covid-19. Pa e motibu akí nos ta suavisá e medidanan i por pasa di nivel di riesgo dos pa nivel di riesgo unu. Naturalmente nos ta sigui monitoriá e situashon pa wak si ta nesesario pa adaptá e medidanan.

Tin dos regla ku ta keda na vigor ainda. Establesimentunan di hóreka mester sera 00:00 di anochi i no ta permití pa balia den espasio paden. E reglanan aki ta keda na vigor komo ku nos a ripará ku na e lugánan akí e riesgo pa hende pega ku e vírùs ta mas grandi.

Mi ta bai papia awor di e kambionan den kondishonnan pa biaha pa Boneiru. Ta bai hasi mas distinshon entre pasahero ku ta ful bakuná i esnan ku no ta bakuná. Por lo general hende ku no ta bakuná mester hasi mas tèst ku personanan ku sí ta bakuná.

Ta bai distinguí tambe diferente nivel di riesgo pa paisnan. E kantidat di kaso di COVID-19 a baha asina tantu na Merka i Hulanda, ku probablemente lo konsiderá e paisnan akí pronto komo pais di riesgo abou. Esaki ta nifiká ku entrante kuminsamentu di yüli awor pasaheronan ful bakuná di e paisnan akí no mester di tèst pa nan biaha pa Boneiru. Pasaheronan no bakuná di Merka i Hulanda mester hasi tèst sí ainda.

Ta eliminá karentena obligatorio pa paisnan di riesgo haltu. Na yegada pasaheronan di e paisnan akí no tin nodi di bai den karentena mas. Nan mester tèst sí promé ku nan bula i ta pidi nan tambe pa tèst e di sinku dia despues di yegada.

Pa habitante di Boneiru ku no ta bakuná i ku ke biaha pa Aruba òf Kòrsou lo bai tin mas posibilidat. Si un habitante no bakuná biaha pa Kòrsou por ehèmpel i el a tèst na Boneiru, e persona akí por regresá nos isla denter di 72 ora sin ku e mester bolbe laga nan tèst e. E kambionan akí ta drenta kuminsamentu di yüli na vigor, nos no sa ainda riba ki dia, esaki ta dependé di desishon ku mester tuma ainda na Den Haag. Nos ta informá boso mas pronto ku ta posibel.

Te ku awe ainda ta asina ku mucha di 13 bai ariba mester a pasa tèst ora di biaha pa Boneiru. Ta bini un kambio den e edat stipulá. For di kuminsamentu di yüli 2021 mucha di 12 aña bai ariba mester tèst pa biaha pa Boneiru. Esaki ta pasobra tabatin kambio den regla hulandes i regla oropeo.

Mi ke bisa tambe ku nos ta preparando pa konektá dato di hende bakuná na Boneiru na e Sertifikado Digital di Corona, e asina yamá Digitale Corona Certificaat, DCC di Hulanda. Nos ta spera ku pronto nos por informá bo mas di esaki. Por lo pronto habitante di Boneiru por usa e karchi di bakunashon original ora di biaha komo prueba ku e persona ta bakuná.

Pronto bo por haña mas informashon tokante e paisnan di riesgo i e kondishonnan pa biaha pa Boneiru riba nos website www.bonairecrisis.com.

Toespraak van Gezaghebber Edison Rijna op 24 juni 2021

Kralendijk – Beste inwoners,

Vandaag wil ik me richten op de verandering in maatregelen die vanaf morgen vrijdag 25 juni tot en met 22 juli 2021 van kracht zijn. Ik sta ook stil bij de wijzigingen in voorwaarden om naar Bonaire te reizen, die begin juli 2021 van kracht worden.

Laat ik beginnen met de maatregelen. De cijfers van mensen die met het COVID-19 virus besmet zijn geraakt lijken goed. Zo nu en dan is er een kleine uitbraak, voornamelijk onder jongeren of onder volwassenen die niet gevaccineerd zijn. Tot nu toe zijn de cijfers stabiel en ze blijven laag. Het is belangrijk dat er heel weinig ernstig zieke mensen zijn en dat er geen mensen door COVID-19 in het ziekenhuis liggen. Daarom versoepelen wij de maatregelen en kunnen wij van risiconiveau 2 naar risiconiveau 1 gaan. Natuurlijk blijven wij de situatie monitoren om te kijken of het noodzakelijk is om de maatregelen aan te passen.

Er zijn twee regels die nog steeds van kracht blijven. Horeca ondernemingen moeten om 00:00 ‘s avonds sluiten en het is niet toegestaan om in binnenruimtes te dansen. Deze regels blijven van kracht omdat wij gemerkt hebben dat op deze plekken het risico groter is dat mensen het virus overdragen.

Ik ga het nu hebben over de veranderingen in de voorwaarden om naar Bonaire te reizen. We gaan meer onderscheid maken tussen passagiers die volledig gevaccineerd zijn en passagiers die niet gevaccineerd zijn. Over het algemeen zullen personen die niet gevaccineerd zijn, meer moeten testen dan personen die wel gevaccineerd zijn.

Er zal ook onderscheid worden gemaakt tussen verschillende risiconiveaus voor landen. Het aantal gevallen van COVID-19 is zoveel gedaald in de Verenigde Staten en Nederland, dat zij waarschijnlijk binnenkort laag risico landen worden. Dit betekent dat volledig gevaccineerde passagiers uit deze landen vanaf begin juli 2021 zich niet hoeven te laten testen om naar Bonaire te reizen. Niet gevaccineerde passagiers uit de Verenigde Staten en Nederland moeten zich dan nog wel laten testen.

De verplichte quarantaine voor hoog risicolanden wordt afgeschaft. Bij aankomst hoeven passagiers uit deze landen niet meer in quarantaine. Ze moeten zich wel vóór vertrek laten testen en er wordt ook aan hen gevraagd om zich op de vijfde dag na aankomst te laten testen.

Voor inwoners van Bonaire die niet gevaccineerd zijn en die naar Aruba of Curaçao willen reizen, komen er meer mogelijkheden. Als een niet gevaccineerde inwoner bijvoorbeeld naar Curaçao reist en hij op Bonaire is getest, kan deze persoon binnen 72 uur naar ons eiland terugkeren zonder zich opnieuw te laten testen.

Deze wijzigingen gaan begin juli in. De precieze datum is nog niet bekend, maar hangt af van de besluitvorming in Den Haag. We zullen jullie hierover zo snel mogelijk informeren.

Het is nog steeds zo dat kinderen van 13 jaar en ouder zich moeten laten testen om naar Bonaire te reizen. De leeftijdsgrens verandert begin juli. Vanaf dan moeten kinderen van 12 jaar en ouder zich laten testen om naar Bonaire te reizen. Dit komt omdat de Nederlandse en Europese regels hierover veranderd zijn.

Ik wil ook zeggen dat we bezig zijn met de voorbereidingen om gegevens van gevaccineerde mensen op Bonaire te verbinden aan het Nederlandse Digitale Corona Certificaat – het DCC. Wij hopen u binnenkort meer hierover te kunnen vertellen. Voorlopig kunnen inwoners van Bonaire de originele vaccinatiekaart gebruiken bij het reizen als bewijs dat de persoon gevaccineerd is.

Voor meer informatie over de risiconiveaus van de verschillende landen en de voorwaarden om naar Bonaire te reizen, kunt u binnenkort op onze website kijken: http://www.bonairecrisis.com.

Speech by Island Governor Edison Rijna on June 24th 2021

Kralendijk – Dear residents,

Today I would like to focus on the changes in measures that will come into effect from tomorrow, Friday 25 June until 22 July 2021. I will also mention the changes in conditions for travel to Bonaire, which will come into effect at the beginning of July 2021.

Let me start with the measures. The numbers of people who are infected with the COVID-19 virus seem to be favorable. Every now and then there is a small outbreak, mainly among young people or among adults who have not been vaccinated. So far, the numbers are stable and they remain low. It is important that there are very few seriously ill people and that there are no people admitted in hospital due to COVID-19. This is why we are relaxing the measures and we are able to scale down from risk level 2 to risk level 1. Obviously, we will continue to monitor the situation in order to establish if at any time it might be necessary to adjust the measures.

There are two rules that will remain in force. Hospitality establishments must close at midnight and it is not allowed to dance indoors. These rules remain in force because we have learned that there is a greater risk of people transmitting the virus in these circumstances.

I am now going to address the changes in the conditions for travel to Bonaire. We are going to make a greater distinction between passengers who are fully vaccinated and passengers who are not vaccinated. In general, individuals who have not been vaccinated will need to undergo more tests than those who have been vaccinated.

A distinction will also be made between risk levels for various countries. The number of COVID-19 cases has decreased so drastically in the United States and the Netherlands that they are likely to become low-risk countries soon. This means that fully vaccinated passengers traveling from these countries to Bonaire will not have to undergo any tests from the beginning of July 2021. Unvaccinated passengers from the United States and the Netherlands will still be required to be tested.

Mandatory quarantine for high-risk countries will be cancelled. Upon arrival, passengers from these countries no longer need to go into quarantine. However, they must be tested before departure and are also required to be tested on the fifth day after arrival.

For Bonaire residents who have not been vaccinated and who want to travel to Aruba or Curacao, there will be more options. For example, if an unvaccinated resident travels to Curacao and has been tested on Bonaire, this person can return to our island within 72 hours without needing to be retested.

These changes will take effect in early July. The exact date is not yet known, but will depend upon a decision being taken in The Hague. We will inform you about this as soon as possible.

It is still the case that children aged 13 years and older must be tested to travel to Bonaire. The age limit will change in early July. From then on, children 12 years of age and older will need to be tested to be able to travel to Bonaire. The reason for this is the fact that Dutch and European rules have changed.

I would also like to mention that we are working to link Bonaire’s vaccinated people’s data to the Dutch Digital Corona Certificate – the DCC. We hope to be able to tell you more about this soon. For now, Bonaire residents may use their original certificates as proof of vaccination when traveling.

More information about the risk levels of various countries and the conditions for traveling to Bonaire will soon be available on our website: http://www.bonairecrisis.com.

Discurso del Teniente Gobernador Edison Rijna del 24 de junio 2021

Kralendijk – Queridos habitantes,

Hoy quiero hablarles del cambio de medidas que entrará en vigor desde mañana viernes 25 de junio hasta el 22 de julio de 2021. También estaré haciendo hincapié en los cambios en las condiciones para viajar a Bonaire, que entrarán en vigor a partir de julio de 2021.

Empecemos por las medidas. Las cifras de personas infectadas con el virus del COVID-19 son alentadoras. De vez en cuando se produce un pequeño brote, principalmente entre los jóvenes o entre los adultos que no se han vacunado todavía. Hasta ahora, las cifras son estables y se mantienen bajas. Lo importante es que haya muy pocos enfermos de gravedad y que no haya personas hospitalizadas a causa del COVID-19. Por lo tanto, podemos relajar las medidas y pasar del nivel de riesgo 2 al nivel de riesgo 1. Por supuesto, seguiremos vigilando la situación para ver si es necesario ajustar las medidas.

Hay dos reglas que siguen en pie. Los establecimientos de hostelería tienen que cerrar a las doce de la noche y no está permitido bailar en las áreas interiores. Estas reglas se mantienen en vigor porque hemos observado que, en estos lugares, el riesgo de que las personas transmitan el virus es mayor.

Paso ahora a hablar de los cambios en las condiciones para viajar a Bonaire. Vamos a distinguir más entre los pasajeros que están totalmente vacunados y los que no lo están. En general, las personas no vacunadas tendrán que someterse a más pruebas que las personas vacunadas.

También distinguiremos entre los países de distintos niveles de riesgo. El número de casos de COVID-19 ha disminuido tanto en los Estados Unidos como en los Países Bajos. Así que, probablemente, estos dos países pronto se convertirán en países de bajo riesgo. Esto significa que, a partir de principios de julio de 2021, los pasajeros totalmente vacunados de estos países ya no necesitarán someterse a pruebas para viajar a Bonaire. Los pasajeros no vacunados de Estados Unidos y los Países Bajos sí deberán seguir haciéndose la prueba.

También se eliminará la cuarentena obligatoria para los países de alto riesgo. Los pasajeros de estos países ya no tendrán que entrar en cuarentena a su llegada. Sí deberán someterse a la prueba antes de la salida y se les pedirá que se hagan la prueba nuevamente el quinto día después de su llegada.

En adelante, los habitantes no vacunados de Bonaire que deseen viajar a Aruba o Curazao tendrán más opciones. Por ejemplo, un habitante de Bonaire que viaje a Curazao y que se haya sometido a la prueba en Bonaire podrá volver a nuestra isla dentro de 72 horas sin tener que hacerse la prueba nuevamente.

Estos cambios entrarán en vigor a principios de julio. La fecha exacta aún no se conoce, ya que depende del proceso de toma de decisiones en La Haya. Les informaremos lo antes posible al respecto.

Hasta el momento, los menores tienen que someterse a la prueba para poder viajar a Bonaire a partir de los 13 años de edad. No obstante, el límite de edad cambiará a principios de julio. A partir de entonces, los jóvenes de 12 años o más deberán someterse a la prueba para poder viajar a Bonaire. Esto se debe a que las normas holandesas y europeas han cambiado.

También deseo mencionar que estamos haciendo los preparativos para vincular los datos de las personas vacunadas en Bonaire al Certificado Digital de Vacunación COVID-19 holandés, conocido como el DCC. Esperamos poder informarles pronto sobre este tema. Por ahora, al viajar, los habitantes de Bonaire pueden seguir utilizando la tarjeta de vacunación original como constancia de que están vacunados.

Para más información sobre los niveles de riesgo de los distintos países y las condiciones para viajar a Bonaire, pronto podrá consultar nuestra página web: http://www.bonairecrisis.com.

Spich di dr. Marian Luinstra-Passchier riba 24 di yüni 2021

Kralendijk – Bon dia tur hende. Komo dòkter mi ke splika entre otro kiko nivel di riesgo 1 ta enserá. COVID-19 ta na Boneiru ainda i lo keda na nos isla den e tempu benidero. Nos tur lo mester siña biba ku COVID-19. Ta sigur ku ratu ratu nos lo tin un brote chikitu. Nos lo por kontrolá e situashon akí huntu si mas tantu hende bai bakuná. I tambe si nos sòru pa nos no bòncha riba otro den espasio será. Den nivel di riesgo unu ainda hende mester sigui mantené distansia.Ta keda importante tambe pa bo sigui laba man regularmente i pa tosa òf nister den bo èlebog. Si bo tin keho keda kas, maske bo kehonan ta leve. Yama 0800 0800 i traha un sita pa nan tèst bo.

Te ainda ta posibel pa pasa e promé òf e di dos angua kontra corona. Si bo ke, bo por yama 0800 0900 pa traha un sita pa pasa angua. Pero bo por pasa angua tambe sin traha sita sea na un dòkter di kas òf na Kompleho Deportivo Jorge Nicolaas. Riba facebook i den korant ta publiká e dianan ku por pasa angua sin traha sita.

Studiante di Boneiru ku ta den eksterior i ta bin pasa vakashon na nos isla por meldu nan pa nan bakuná durante nan estadia. Ta importante pa hende yòn bai bakuná pa yuda limitá plamamentu di e vírùs.

Awor ku no lo tin karentena obligatorio mas, Salubridat Públiko ta monitoriá ku mas atenshon ainda kua ta e variantenan di e vírùs ku ta plama na e isla. Asina nos por monitoriá bon si biaheronan ta drenta Boneiru ku e vírùs. Ta manda tur vírùs ku nos topa ora di tèst pa Instituto di Reino pa Salubridat Públiko i Medio ambiente, RIVM na Hulanda pa analisá mas leu. Nos ta hasi tur loke nos por pa tene Boneiru seif pa su habitantenan i bishitantennan.

Toespraak van dr. Marian Luinstra-Passchier op 24 juni 2021

Kralendijk – Bon dia iedereen. Als dokter wil ik onder andere uitleggen wat risiconiveau 1 inhoudt. Risiconiveau 1 heet niet voor niets ‘waakzaam’. COVID-19 is nog steeds op Bonaire aanwezig en het zal de komende tijd op ons eiland blijven. Wij zullen allemaal moeten leren leven met COVID-19. Zeker is dat er zo nu en dan een kleine uitbraak zal zijn. Wij kunnen deze situatie samen onder controle houden als nog meer mensen zich laten vaccineren. En ook als wij ervoor zorgen dat we niet samen drommen in afgesloten ruimtes. In risiconiveau 1 moeten mensen nog steeds afstand blijven houden. Het blijft ook belangrijk dat u uw handen regelmatig blijft wassen en in uw elleboog hoest of niest. Als u klachten hebt, blijf dan thuis, zelfs als u lichte klachten hebt. Bel 0800 0800 en maak een afspraak om u te laten testen.

Het is nog steeds mogelijk om de eerste of de tweede prik tegen corona te halen. Als u wilt, kunt u 0800 0900 bellen om een afspraak te maken voor de coronaprik. Maar u kunt ook zonder afspraak bij een huisdokter of bij Sporthal Jorge Nicolaas een coronaprik halen. Op facebook en in de kranten worden de dagen gepubliceerd waarop u zonder afspraak de coronaprik kan halen.

Bonairiaanse studenten die in het buitenland studeren en op vakantie naar Bonaire komen, kunnen zich melden om zich te laten vaccineren tijdens hun verblijf op ons eiland. Het is belangrijk dat veel jongeren zich laten vaccineren om zo te helpen de verspreiding van het virus te beperken.

Nu de verplichte quarantaine voor reizigers wordt opgeheven, houdt Publieke Gezondheid nog meer de vinger aan de pols om te weten welke varianten van het virus op het eiland aanwezig zijn. Zo monitoren we of reizigers het virus naar het eiland meenemen. Alle virussen die wij tegenkomen bij het testen, worden nu naar het Rijksinstituut voor Volksgezondheid en Milieu, het RIVM in Nederland gestuurd voor verder onderzoek. We doen er alles aan om Bonaire veilig te houden voor de bewoners en bezoekers.

Speech by Dr. Marian Luinstra-Passchier on June 24th 2021

Kralendijk – Bon dia everyone. From my point of view as a doctor, I would like to explain some facts to you, as for example, what risk level 1 means. The status of risk level 1 is not designated ‘alert’ for nothing. COVID-19 is still present on our island of Bonaire and it will remain so for the foreseeable future. We will all have to learn to continue to live with COVID-19. It is a certainty that every now and then there will be a small outbreak. Together, however, we will be able to keep this situation under control as long as even more people get vaccinated. And also, if we make sure that we do not crowd together in enclosed spaces. At risk level 1 people still need to keep their distance from each other. It also remains important that you continue to wash your hands regularly and make sure you cough or sneeze into your elbow. If you have symptoms, stay at home, even if they are only minor symptoms. Call 0800 0800 and make an appointment to be tested.

It is still possible to get the first or second shot against coronavirus. You may call 0800 0900 to make an appointment to get vaccinated. You may also get the coronavirus shot without an appointment at a family doctor’s practice or at Sporthal Jorge Nicolaas. The days on which you can get the inoculation without an appointment are being published on Facebook and in the newspapers.

Bonaire students who are studying abroad and return to Bonaire on holiday may apply for their vaccinations during their stay on the island. It is important that as many young people as possible are vaccinated in order to help limit the spread of the virus.

Now that mandatory quarantine for travelers is being cancelled, the Public Health Department is keeping an even closer eye on which variants of the virus are present on the island. For example, we closely monitor whether travelers bring the virus with them to the island. Presently all virus variants we encounter during testing are sent to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) in the Netherlands for further research. We are doing everything we can to keep Bonaire safe for residents and visitors.

Discurso de la dra. Marian Luinstra-Passchier del 24 de junio 2021

Kralendijk – Buenos días a todos. Como médico, quiero explicar, entre otras cosas, lo que significa el nivel de riesgo 1. Por una razón es que el Nivel de Riesgo 1 se denomina “Alerta”. El coronavirus sigue presente en Bonaire y por lo pronto ese seguirá siendo el caso. Todos tenemos que aprender a vivir con el coronavirus. Sin duda habrá un pequeño brote de vez en cuando. Juntos podemos mantener la situación bajo control si se vacunan más personas y si nos aseguramos de no amontonarnos en espacios reducidos. En el Nivel de Riesgo 1, es necesario seguir manteniendo la distancia. También es importante que siga lavándose las manos con regularidad y que tosa o estornude en el codo. Si tiene síntomas, aunque sean leves, quédese en casa. Llame al 0800 0800 y pida una cita para hacerse la prueba.

Todavía es posible obtener la primera o segunda dosis contra la COVID. Puede llamar al 0800 0900 y pedir cita para la vacuna, o vacunarse sin cita previa en la consulta de un médico de cabecera o en el Complejo Deportivo Jorge Nicolaas. Los días de vacunación sin cita previa se anunciarán en Facebook y en los periódicos.

Si un estudiante de Bonaire en el extranjero viene a pasar las vacaciones en Bonaire, podrá solicitar la vacuna durante su estancia en nuestra isla. Para contribuir a limitar la propagación del virus, es importante que muchos jóvenes se vacunen.

Ahora que ya no hay cuarentena obligatoria para los viajeros, Salud Pública está vigilando aún más de cerca qué variantes del virus se encuentran en la isla. Por ejemplo, vigilamos si hay visitantes que han traído el virus a la isla. Ahora, todos los casos del virus que se detectan en las pruebas son enviados al Instituto Nacional de Salud Pública y Medio Ambiente, el RIVM, en los Países Bajos, para ser analizados en mayor profundidad. Hacemos todo lo posible para garantizar la seguridad de los residentes y visitantes de Bonaire.

