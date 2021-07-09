CHATA ta señalá kresementu fuerte den Turismo

Huntu nos por mantené e rumbo positivo aki aún despues di luna di ougùstús.

Willemstad, 9 di jüli 2021 – CHATA a tuma nota ku e sifranan di booking pa luna di yüli i ougùstùs a kuminsá oumentá bon i algun hotèl ta asta premirá sifranan di okupashon serka di esnan di aña 2019. Sinembargo, e promé mitar di aña tabata basta intensivo a konsekuensia di e di dos lockdown. P’esei industria di turismo mester hasi todo lo posibel pa rekuperá mas lihé den e di dos mitar di 2021 i asina kubri por lo menos parti di e perdida di e promé seis lunanan. E sektor mester hasi todo lo posibel pa kontinuá ku e rumbo positivo aki aún despues di ougùstùs, ya ku esaki lo no pasa outomatikamente.

E promé punto di atenshon pa garantisá ku rekuperashon di turismo ta kontinuá, ta pa sigurá e ‘Curaçao Health App’ mas pronto ku ta posibel. Pa medio di e aplikashon aki, e turista por subi su sertifikado/pasaporte digital di bakuna i tambe resultado di tèst di un manera sigur i verifiká. Finalmente e speransa ta ku e aplikashon lo permití un turista bakuná di por drenta Kòrsou sin mester hasi tèst. Aktualmente un komishon apuntá pa gobièrnu ta trahando riba e aplikashon aki pa asina e ta kla mas pronto ku ta posibel. E turista Ulandes lo keda konektá ku e aplikashon promé i despues otro paisnan Oropeo lo sigui. Mas ku klaro, e intenshon ta pa e turista Merikano tambe tin akseso na e aplikashon i eventualmente paisnan di Sur Amerika tambe.

E aplikashon aki lo mehorá henter e proseso di entrada (imigrashon) ku aktualmente no ta funshoná optimal. Por ehèmpel, turistanan ahinda mester prent tur resultado di tèst i otro rekesitonan pa por drenta Kòrsou. E proseso di entrada pa Kòrsou hopi biaha no ta kla pa e turista i ta trese hopi konfushon pa nan, pa e aeroliña i tambe agentenan di imigrashon. Varios biaha CHATA a trese e punto di atenshon aki dilanti ku e speransa ku pronto e lo keda resolve.

Tambe nos a hasi un petishon na ministerio di salubridat pa risibí un análisis di e impakto di tèst di Antigen riba e di tres dia. CHATA ta kere ku e ministerio en kuestion mester por duna e informashon aki despues di a introdusí e tèst adishonal for di luna di aprel. Por ehèmpel, kiko ta e porsentahe di tèstnan Antigen positivo di turista (teniendo na kuenta ku un kaso importá tambe por ta un residente lokal ku ta regresá di fakansi) i kiko ta e porsentahe di un PCR tèst positivo despues di un Antigen tèst positivo. For di e sifranan aki, kuantu porsentahe ta bakuná i kuantu ta bini for di paisnan di riesgo haltu. E industria di hospitalidat i turismo ta deseá un komunikashon transparente tokante e kasonan nobo di COVID pa asina haña un bista real kuantu kaso ta residente o turista.

Komo di tres punto di atenshon, CHATA ta kere tambe ku ta importante pa sigui organisá aktividatnan, pero di un manerá responsabel ya ku e viru ta presente ahinda. Por ehèmpel, restorant i aktividatnan riba boto ketubai ta permití solamente 50% di nan kapasidat. Segun e sektor esaki por bolbe na e kapasidat i okupashon normal, naturalmente teniendo kuenta ku distansia sosial i reglanan di higiena. Otro aktividatnan kaminda mas hende ta bini huntu mester ta mas kontrolá pa asina e proseso di kontròl di test i bakunashon na entrada por tuma lugá miho. Mas aleu un turista mester por usa su resultado di tèst negativo na entrada di nos pais pa sigui gosa di aktividatnan durante nan estadia. Al final, rekuperashon di turismo ta garantisá rekuperashon di nos ekonomia den su totalidat.

Despues di un reunion di introdukshon plasentero ku Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sra. Larmonie-Cecilia, CHATA a bai di akuerdo pa yuda kaminda por i kontektá personanan en buska di un trabou ku e vakaturanan disponibel na e varios miembronan di CHATA. E kantidat di trabou disponibel den sektor di turismo i hospitalidat ta oumentando rápidamente i e sektor mester di hendenan kapasitá pa mantené nos servisio na un sierto nivel. Gobièrnu na su banda ke yuda esnan desempleá na kas pa haña un trabou mas pronto ku ta posibel i CHATA ta kontentu di por traha huntu pa logra esaki.

Por último, un petishon a keda hasí pa ekstendé e sosten di NOW i TVL te luna di desèmber 2021. Kompanianan ahinda no a risibí e pago di luna di mei i apesar ku merkado ta mehorando, e demanda pa e sosten ahinda ta haltu komo ku mester paga personal i otro gastunan ta sigui akumulá. CHATA ta spera ku esaki ta keda aklará mas pronto ku ta posibel i ku e pago lo kontinuá pa organisashonnan ku mester di dje ahinda pa rekuperá di e promé mitar di aña intensivo.

CHATA sees a strong increase in tourism

We must pull together to maintain the positive trend after August

Willemstad, July 9, 2021 – CHATA noticed that the number of bookings for the summer months of July and August are picking up well and some hotels even have predicted occupancy figures that are close to those of 2019. However, the first half of the year was quite intense due to the second lockdown. Therefore, the tourism industry must do everything possible to recover faster in the second half of 2021 to cover at least part of the losses of the first six months. The sector must do everything possible to continue the positive trend even after August, as this will not happen automatically.

The first point of attention, to guarantee that tourism recovery proceeds smoothly, is to secure the ‘Curaçao Health App’ as soon as possible. By having this app available, the tourists can upload their digital vaccination certificate and test result in a safe and verifiable way; hopefully it will allow fully vaccinated tourists to enter Curaçao without testing. A Committee set up by the Government is currently working on this app to have it available as soon as possible. First, the Dutch tourists will be linked to the app, after which, other European countries will have to follow. Of course, the intention is that American tourists will have access to this app and eventually South American countries as well.

This app would also improve the entire ‘entry process’, which is currently not running as desired. For example, tourists still have to print out all test results and other requirements for entry to Curacao. The entry requirements are often unclear to tourists which creates confusion among them, airlines and immigration officials. This point has been raised several times by CHATA with the hope that it will be addressed soon.

It was also requested to the Ministry of Health to receive an analysis of the impact of the 3rd day Antigen test. CHATA believes that the Ministry of Health should be able to provide this information after having it as a requirement for since April. For example, what is the percentage of positive Antigen test cases who are tourists – an imported case could also be a local returning from vacation – and what is the percentage of a positive PCR test after a positive Antigen test result. Out of those figures, what percentage of that group is vaccinated and how many of that group comes from a high-risk country. The Hospitality and Tourism industry would like to see the new COVID cases transparently communicated to the public, so that it’s clear to see how many cases are indeed residents or tourists.

As a third point of attention, CHATA believes that it is also important to properly organize on-island activities around the virus in minimal numbers, as the virus is still present. Restaurants and boat trips, for example, are still only allowed to offer 50% capacity at their locations. According to the sector, this can be returned to normal occupations, taking social distancing and hygienic regulations into account. Other activities, where many people come together, should be controlled better in order for testing and vaccination controls can take place better. Tourists should be able to use their entry test result to be able to enjoy on-island activities, after all, a safe recovery of tourism ensures a sustainable recovery of our economy as a whole.

Fourthly, after a pleasant first introductory meeting with the Minister of Economic Development, Minister Larmonie-Cecilia, CHATA agreed to help match people who are unemployed at home with the available vacancies at CHATA members where it’s possible. The number of available jobs in the tourism and hospitality sector is increasing rapidly and the sector needs suitable personnel to keep the service at the desired level. The government, on the other hand, wants to help people who are unemployed at home find a job as quickly as possible. CHATA is looking forward to a joint approach in this perspective.

Lastly, the request has been made to extend the NOW and TVL support to December 2021. Companies have not yet received payment for the month of May and even though the market is improving, the demand for it is still high since personnel have to be paid and expenses continue to build up. CHATA hopes that this will be cleared up as soon as possible, and that the payout will continue for the organizations that still need it to recover from the intense first half of 2021.

CHATA ziet toerisme sterk aantrekken

We moeten nu doorpakken om de positieve trend ook na augustus vast te kunnen houden

8 juli 2021 – Willemstad – CHATA ziet dat het aantal boekingen voor de zomermaanden juli en augustus goed aantrekken en sommige hotels hebben zelfs bezettingscijfers ingepland staan die dichtbij de 2019 cijfers komen. De eerste helft van het jaar was echter dramatisch vanwege de tweede lockdown. Daarom moet de toeristenindustrie er alles aan doen om in de tweede helft van 2021 sneller te herstellen om in ieder geval een deel van de verliezen van het eerste halfjaar op te vangen. En dat gaat niet vanzelf!

Het eerste aandachtspunt om ervoor te zorgen dat het herstel van toerisme voorspoedig verloopt en ook doorzet, is om te zorgen dat de “Curacao Health App” waar toeristen op een veilige en controleerbare manier hun digitaal vaccinatiebewijs en testresultaat kunnen uploaden, zo spoedig mogelijk gereed is. Met deze app kunnen straks volledig gevaccineerde toeristen zonder testen op Hato worden toegelaten. Een werkgroep van de overheid is hiermee bezig en we hopen dat de app zo spoedig mogelijk gereed is. Eerst gaan Nederlandse toeristen worden gelinkt met de app, waarna andere Europese landen moeten volgen en natuurlijk is het de bedoeling dat Amerikaanse toeristen en uiteindelijk ook Zuid-Amerikaanse landen via deze app kunnen worden toegelaten.

Hiermee wordt ook het hele ‘entry process’ verbetert welke op dit moment niet naar wens verloopt. Toeristen moeten nog steeds bijvoorbeeld alle testen ook uitgeprint meenemen en de testeisen voor Curacao zijn vaak onduidelijk of er is daardoor veel verwarring erover bij zowel toeristen, airlines als immigratie beambten. Dit punt is diverse malen aangekaart door CHATA en wordt hopen wij ook spoedig aangepakt.

Een ander punt dat bij het Ministerie van GMN werd opgevraagd was de analyse van de impact oftewel het nut van de 3e dag Antigen test. CHATA denkt dat het goed is om de cijfers omtrent de derde dag antigen test, die inmiddels bekend moeten zijn bij GMN eens goed te analyseren. Bijvoorbeeld wat is het percentage van de Antigen positief geteste personen dat daadwerkelijk toerist is – import kan namelijk ook een Curaçaoënaar zijn die terugkomt van vakantie – en hoeveel percentage heeft na een positieve Antigen test ook een positieve PCR test gekregen. Hoeveel percentage van deze groep is gevaccineerd, en hoeveel van deze groep komt uit een hoge risico-land. Graag ziet de reisbranche dat de nieuwe Covid casussen transparant met de bevolking wordt gecommuniceerd, zodat iedereen exact weet hoeveel nieuwe cases inderdaad inwoners of toeristen zijn.

Als derde speerpunt ziet CHATA het van belang om de on-island activiteiten ook goed te organiseren rondom het virus dat nog steeds aanwezig is, zei het in minimale getalen. Restaurants en ook boat-trips bijvoorbeeld mogen nog steeds maar 50% van hun bezetting aanbieden. Dit kan met inachtneming van de social distancing en hygiëneregels weer terug naar normale bezettingen, volgens de sector. En andere activiteiten waar veel mensen bij elkaar komen moeten beter gecontroleerd worden, zodat testen- en vaccinatiecontroles beter kunnen plaatsvinden. Toeristen zouden daarbij hun testresultaat van hun in-reis moeten kunnen gebruiken om on-island naar activiteiten te gaan. Een veilig herstel van het toerisme zorgt immers voor een duurzaam herstel.

Ten vierde heeft CHATA na een prettig eerste kennismakingsgesprek met Minister Larmonie-Cecilia van het Ministerie van Economische Ontwikkeling en tevens Minister SOAW, afgesproken om waar mogelijk te helpen aan het matchen van mensen, die zonder werk thuis zitten en de beschikbare vacatures bij CHATA Members. Het aantal beschikbare banen in de toerisme en hospitality sector trekt immers flink aan en de sector heeft zo snel mogelijk geschikt personeel nodig om de dienstverlening op het gewenste niveau te houden. De overheid wil daarentegen zo snel mogelijk mensen die thuis zonder werk zitten helpen aan een baan. CHATA kijkt uit naar een goede samenwerking in dezen.

En tenslotte is het verzoek ingediend om de NOW en TVL-steun te verlengen naar December 2021. Bedrijven hebben de maand mei nog niet uitbetaald gekregen en ook al trekt de markt aan, de nood is nog steeds hoog, want personeel moet betaald worden en kosten lopen door. CHATA hoopt dat hier zo spoedig mogelijk duidelijkheid over komt, en dat de uitbetaling wordt voortgezet voor de organisaties die het nog hard nodig hebben om te herstellen van de dramatische eerste helft van 2021.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news WhatsApp





Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...