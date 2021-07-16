Denise “Miss Dynamite” Kielholtz Gerges for the Bellator MMA world title

Tomorrow, July 16, Denise Kielholtz is scheduled to fight for the Bellator Women’s Flyweight World Championship against champion Juliana Velasquez at Bellator 262 in Connecticut.

Denise has a Dutch father and Curaçao mother, Mayra Pieternella.

Denise who lives in The Netherlands is known all over the world and also in Curaçao, where she fought the main event of Fighters of the Caribbean in 2010 and the seminar in 2018. Edwin Baas: “With this seminar Denise showed that she is not only a champion in the ring and cage, but also outside it, because she donated the proceeds from the seminar to Team FigtAble for Training equipment for the participants with disabilities.”

Denise Kielholtz will become the first female fighter to win both a Bellator kickboxing and MMA world title.

