CMC ta harma Hòspitènt komo medida di prekoushon

Willemstad, July 22nd, 2021 – For precautionary reasons, the CMC Outbreak Management Team (OMT) and the Calamity Team made the decision to reinstall the Hospitent at the Emergency Room entrance. In this first phase, the tent will only function as a “test street” specifically for CMC employees that need to test for COVID-19. CMC’s testing guidelines are very stringent and require testing as soon as any employee shows sign of ONE COVID-19 related symptom. This means that CMC is on high alert to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19 within the hospital. CMC is a microcosm of Curacao, so it should not come as a surprise that 6 employees were infected outside the hospital and are currently in isolation at home.

As soon as the COVID-19 cases increase and CMC experiences a flow of more than 3 patients at the same time, the Hospitent will be converted to its original function, which is a triage tent for Emergency COVID-19 patients. At Hospitent decisions are made whether a patient needs to go to the COVID-19 department, Emergency or if the patient is ok to go home. At this moment, the situation at CMC is under control with only 1 patient hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.