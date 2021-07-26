CMC ta harma Hòspitènt komo medida di prekoushon
CMC ta harma Hòspitènt komo medida di prekoushon
Willemstad, 22 di yüli, 2021 – Komo medida di prekoushon Outbreak Management Team (OMT) i Tim di kalamidat di Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) a tuma e desishon pa harma e hòspitènt atrobe na entrada di sala di Emergensia. Den e promé fase akí, e tènt lo funshoná komo un “Tèst straat” solamente pa empleadonan di CMC ku mester tèst pa COVID-19. CMC su regla pa tèst empleado ta hopi stringente i ta tèst asina ku tin UN síntoma ku por ta relashoná ku COVID-19. Esaki ta nifiká ku CMC ta èkstra alertá pa evitá un plamashon di COVID-19 den hòspital. CMC ta un mikrokosmo di Kòrsou, pues no ta nada straño ku tin 6 empleado di CMC ku a keda infektá pafó di hòspital i ku ta den isolashon na kas.
Na momentu ku e kantidat di kasonan oumentá i CMC ta risibí mas ku 3 pashènt pareu ku COVID-19, e Hospitènt lo wòrdu konvertí na su funshon original ku ta pa evaluá pashèntnan ku bin hòspital pa motibu di emergensia ku sospecho di COVID-19.Di e hòspitènt lo tuma desishon si e pashènt mester bai departamentu di COVID-19, Emergensia òf si e pashènt ta den estado pa por bai kas. Te na e momentunan aki e situashon na CMC ta bou di kòntròl ku solamente 1 pashènt interná pa motibu di COVID.
Si akaso bo ta eksperiensia síntoma di COVID-19, YAMA bo dòkter di kas ku ta evaluá si bo mester bai tèst òf si bo mester bai departamentu di Emergensia na CMC. Si bo tin síntoma, NO bin hòspital sin konsultá ku bo dòkter di kas.
CMC installs the Hospitent for precautionary reasons
Willemstad, July 22nd, 2021 – For precautionary reasons, the CMC Outbreak Management Team (OMT) and the Calamity Team made the decision to reinstall the Hospitent at the Emergency Room entrance. In this first phase, the tent will only function as a “test street” specifically for CMC employees that need to test for COVID-19. CMC’s testing guidelines are very stringent and require testing as soon as any employee shows sign of ONE COVID-19 related symptom. This means that CMC is on high alert to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19 within the hospital. CMC is a microcosm of Curacao, so it should not come as a surprise that 6 employees were infected outside the hospital and are currently in isolation at home.
As soon as the COVID-19 cases increase and CMC experiences a flow of more than 3 patients at the same time, the Hospitent will be converted to its original function, which is a triage tent for Emergency COVID-19 patients. At Hospitent decisions are made whether a patient needs to go to the COVID-19 department, Emergency or if the patient is ok to go home. At this moment, the situation at CMC is under control with only 1 patient hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.
You must log in to post a comment.