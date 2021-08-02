Tin biaha no ta ke un hende no ke bakuna, bida ta tuma over i tempu no ta pèrmiti. Klek aki pa skucha nos kombersashon ku un pashènt ku COVID-19 den kuido intensivo.
Curaçao Medical Center
Sometimes it’s not that we don’t want.
Sometimes hectic lifestyle takes over and there is no time.
Click and listen to a conversation we had with a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit.
