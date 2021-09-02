From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, september 1st 2021

Student arrested at school with marijuana

Another student was arrested at school today, Wednesday, for the possession of marijuana. The illicit drugs were discovered in a routine check of students’ bags.

The police was notified of the find around 7:30am and officers went to the school to make the arrest. The teenager remains detained pending further investigation.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM understands how challenging it is for parents to deal with children when it involves selling or use of drugs among teenagers. However, parents must talk to their children about the perils of drugs and help them separate fact from fiction.

Parental and community involvement in combating drugs is paramount now with children exposed to drugs via various avenues at increasingly younger ages. The (social) media is rife with images that promote drugs, smoking, and drinking as cool, fun, or as a natural part of life. These images must be tackled in real life by parents and guardians to help prevent young people coming into contact with the law.

Police seeks information more about hours prior to man being severely injured

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM seeks the assistance of the community to learn more about the whereabouts of an unresponsive man who found severely injured on August 23, 2021, between 1:00am and 2:00am on Union Road, across from the street from the former “Johnny B under the Tree”.

The man of Colombian descendant, who was locally known as “Juan”, was found lying alongside the road next to his rental car, a white Chevrolet Spark with license plate M-1715. He was transported to SMMC for further examination. That medical examination revealed that the victim had severe injuries and was in a coma.

A criminal investigation was immediately launched by the Detective Department under the leadership of the Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM.

Three days later on August 26, Police was notified that the victim had succumbed to his injuries at Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

KPSM call on anyone in the community who may have been with or know the whereabouts of Juan in the hours leading up to him being found on Union Road to contact the Detective Department on telephone + 1 721 542 2222 extension 208, 223, 224 or call the anonymous tip line on 9300.

With the cooperation of the community, police hope to establish further what happened to the victim leading up to him being severely injured and later dying from his injuries.

KPSM and OM SXM extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

