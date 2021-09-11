𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗸𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗶 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗼 𝘀𝘂 𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗿 𝗹𝗼 𝘄𝗼̀𝗿𝗱𝘂 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮́ 𝗼𝘁𝗿𝗼 𝘀𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗻.

Ya tin algun dia kaba ku e radar di wer di Meteo no ta funshonando. Na promé lugá Servisio Meteorológiko kier a pidi diskulpa na tur nos usuarionan den sektor di aviashon, sektor marítimo i públiko en general, ku nos no por a kompartí e informashon di áwaseru i welek durante e dianan aki, a traves di informashon di nos radar.

Servisio Meteorológiko mes tambe ta sinti falta di e radar su produktonan, pa por analisá e wer na un manera mas profundo i brinda un servisio óptimo na nos komunidat. E informashon di radar ta importante tambe pa habitantenan di tantu Aruba, Boneiru, kosta i interior di parti di Venezuela i parti ekstremo nortost di Colombia, espesialmente den temporada di orkan i di áwaseru ku nos ta den.

Investigashon realisá pa departamentu tékniko di Meteo a determiná ku un aparato ku ta forma parti di transmishon di señal, a daña. Huntu ku e fabrikante finlandes 𝘝𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘢, a repasá e investigashon ku a hasi i nan tambe a konkluí ku e aparato a daña i ku e mester wòrdu kambiá. Mirando ku e mantenshon anual, ku a wòrdu hasí na e radar pa e departamentu tékniko di Meteo ta ekselente, tambe ku e laso estrecho ku Meteo tin aktualmente ku e kompania i ku Kòrsou tabata e promé pais den Karibe ku a kumpra e radar ultra moderno aki, i ku esaki a resultá den mas kompra den nos region, e kompania finlandes a bai di akuerdo pa reemplasá e aparato di inmediato riba nan gastunan.

E piesa aki ya a wòrdu empaketá i pa kuminsamentu di otro siman ta premirá ku e aparato aki lo yega Kòrsou i lo por wòrdu instalá a korto plaso.

Nos ta pidi un tiki mas indulgensia i nos ta spera ku den kurso di otro siman nos por brinda e servisio di nos radar atrobe.

𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗼 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝘅𝗲𝗱 𝗻𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸 .

Meteo’s weather radar has not been working for several days now.

Firstly, the Meteorological Department would like to apologize to all our users in the aviation and marine sector and to the public as well for not being able to share the rain and lightning information with them through our radar images during these days.

The Meteorological Department itself also lacks the various radar products, in order to be able to properly analyze the weather situation and to be able to offer an optimal service to our society. The radar information is also important for the inhabitants of Aruba, Bonaire, the coastal and inland areas of part of Venezuela and the extreme northeast of Colombia as well. Especially now during the hurricane season and the rainy season, which we are currently in.

An investigation carried out by the technical department of the Meteo has shown that a device, which is part of the signal transmission, has become defective. Together with the Finnish manufacturer 𝘝𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘢, this investigation was conducted, and they also concluded that this device has become defective and that it must be replaced. The annual maintenance, which was carried out in an excellent manner by the technical department of the Meteo and also the good relationship that the Meteo has with this company and the fact that Curaçao was the first country in the Caribbean to buy this ultramodern radar and that this led to the purchase by several countries in our region, all these facts led to this Finnish company agreeing to replace this device at their expense.

This replacement part has already been packed and it is expected to arrive in Curaçao early next week. It will then be installed soon thereafter.

We ask you to have some understanding and patience and we hope to be able to offer you the services of our weather radar again in the course of next week.

𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗮𝗮𝗻 𝗱𝗲 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗿 𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗱𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗼 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘁 𝘃𝗼𝗹𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗽𝗲𝗻

Al enkele dagen werkt de weerradar van de Meteo niet.

Ten eerste wil de Meteorologische Dienst zijn verontschuldigingen bieden aan al onze gebruikers in de lucht- en scheepvaartsector en aan het algemene publiek, omdat wij niet in staat waren om de regen- en blikseminformatie gedurende deze dagen via onze radarbeelden met hen te delen.

De Meteorologische Dienst zelf mist ook de diverse radarproducten, om op die manier de weersituatie beter te kunnen analyseren en om een optimale service aan onze samenleving te kunnen bieden. De radarinformatie is ook belangrijk voor de inwoners van Aruba, Bonaire, de kustgebieden en het binnenland van een deel van Venezuela en verder ook het uiterste noordoosten van Colombia. Vooral nu, gedurende het orkaanseizoen en de regentijd, waarin wij ons momenteel bevinden.

Een door de technische afdeling van de Meteo uitgevoerd onderzoek heeft uitgewezen dat een apparaat, dat deel vormt van de signaaltransmissie, defect geraakt is. Samen met de Finse fabrikant 𝘝𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘢, is dit onderzoek doorlopen en ook zij kwamen tot de conclusie dat dit apparaat defect is geraakt en dat het vervangen moet worden. De jaarlijkse onderhoudsbeurt, die op uitstekende wijze door de technische afdeling van de Meteo uitgevoerd is en ook de goede relatie die de Meteo met deze maatschappij heeft en verder ook het feit dat Curaçao het eerste land in het Caraïbisch Gebied was, dat deze ultramoderne radar kocht en dat dit leidde tot de aanschaf door meerdere landen in onze regio, leidden ertoe dat dit Finse bedrijf ermee akkoord ging om dit apparaat op hun kosten te vervangen.

Dit onderdeel is inmiddels reeds ingepakt en naar verwachting zal dit apparaat begin volgende week op Curaçao aankomen. Het zal dan op korte termijn worden geïnstalleerd.

Wij verzoeken u om nog even begrip en geduld te hebben en wij hopen u in de loop van volgende week weer de diensten van onze weerradar aan te kunnen bieden.

