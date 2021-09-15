Red Cross St. Maarten First Aid Virtual Kick-off Campaign a Success.

SIMPSON BAY – The Red Cross St. Maarten launched its first virtual campaign on Saturday September 11th 2021 in collaboration with the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. The live stream featured a certified “Red Cross First Aider and several AUC medical students demonstrating on how to “Stop the Bleed”

The event, which is part of a recurring series of training exercises available to the public at no cost, drew an online attendance of 500 through the Red Cross St. Maarten Facebook page. In addition, a limited number of in-person participants attended the training to ensure safety precautions.

The youngest attendee on Saturday was 12-years-old was trained and is now certified on “Stop the Bleed”, with his own tourniquet. Each participant who attended the event in person was served breakfast courtesy of AUC. Viewers and participants simultaneously at received hands-on training and awareness on First Aid responding before those who attended in person were given the chance to exercise their skills as part of a simulation of assisting someone who is hurt.

The Red Cross St.Maarten First Aider demonstration was performed by Mrs. Meredith Concincion, a certified Red Cross First Aider.

The “Stop the Bleed” demonstration by AUC was led by Dr.David Adelstein and medical students from the Disaster Medicine Interest Group. After these demonstrations, AUC issued to each of the participant a certificate and a tourniquet which now can be used in a situation to stop a bleed.

The public is invited to follow and join for the first of its kind a series of St.Maarten Red Cross First Aid Awareness Campaign also featuring AUC “Stop the Bleed” on our Facebook page. On the Facebook page participants will have the opportunity to be part of this live stream event by clicking on the link or sign-up for limited spaces to attend in-person. Due to Covid-19 guidelines seating space is limited for each event in-person. The next event is scheduled for Saturday September 19th 2021 at 10am.

