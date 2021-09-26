JJIC temporalmente alkansabel riba algun number di telefon
JJIC ta anunsiá ku temporalmente e ta alkansabel solamente riba e
siguiente numbernan di telefòn.
Di 08.00 or di mainta pa 17.00 or di atardi.
Kantor: 7374468 of 5278125
Administratie: 7368263
Maatchappelijk werker: 5278106
18.00 or – 21.00 or
Departamento di mucha muhé: 5278113
Departamento di mucha hòmber: 527109
Sekshon sera: 5278116
24/7
Seguridat: 5278102
Mailadres a kambia pa: info2@jjic.org.
Nos diskulpa pa kualke inkonvinente ku esaki por a trese kuné.
