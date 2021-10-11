Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Police seek woman pedestrian from fatal Brouwers Road accident

The woman pedestrian who crossed A.J.C. Brouwers Road, near Victor’s Cosmetics, on the morning of October 9 2021, is sought by police following that morning’s fatal incident that claimed the life of another pedestrian.

While investigating the fatal accident, police discovered the reason the driver of the white Kia lost control of his vehicle was due to the woman crossing the road forcing him to brake hard to avoid hitting her. The driver swerved his vehicle to avoid striking her. The vehicle ran into the shoulder of the road causing the driver to lose control and hit a man on the opposite side of the road.

Police urge the woman who was crossing the road or anyone who may know who she is to contact the Police Traffic Department to assist with information to better aid the investigation. Contact can be made via e-mail traffic@policesxm.sx or by telephone number 542 2222 ext. 241/239.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM also reminds the community of its Whatsapp Feature: “See Something, Share Something” on its website: http://www.policesxm.sx.

Persons can also call the police anonymous tip line 9300. Your tips also contribute to the safety of your community and don’t be afraid to call the tip line in case you witness a crime.

The community is encouraged to get involved in the ongoing battle against crime by assisting police with needed information. It is imperative that if you, see a crime happening, you say something about it by reporting it to the police and share that something or information with police.

Share on: WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading...