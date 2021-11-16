Parlamento Rᴇʟᴀᴛᴏ ᴅɪ ᴇ sɪᴍᴀɴ 21

Rᴇʟᴀᴛᴏ ᴅɪ ᴇ sɪᴍᴀɴ ²¹

𝚂𝚒𝚝𝚊 𝚗𝚊 𝚁𝚊𝚊𝚍 𝚟𝚊𝚗 𝙰𝚍𝚟𝚒𝚎𝚜

Den mi ronda di sera konosí ku e órganonan di estado, e siman ku a pasa mi tabata tin un reunion ku e vise presidente di Raad van Advies, kaminda mi a sera konosí ku e vise presidente sra Dindial, i kaminda mi a haña informashon di tur e trabounan ku Raad van Advies ta hasi. Raad van Advies ta un di e órganonan ku ta konsehá Gobièrnu i Parlamento.

Bo tabata sa ku nos gobernador señora Lucille George Wout ta Presidente di Raad van Advies ? Si bo ke sa mas di e trabounan di Raad van Advies, bo por subi nan website http://www.raadvanadvies.cw

𝙺𝚘𝚗𝚏𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚗𝚜𝚑𝚊 𝙸𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚐𝚛𝚒𝚝𝚢

Mi tabata tin e honor di hasi e apertura ofisial di e konferensia anual di Leading with Integrity titula e aña aki Morality the Law without loopholes. Esaki tabata e di 5 konferensia di LWI. E oradornan tabata e presidente di LWI sr. Nelson Foendoe. i Dr. Marlon Winedt.

Mi ta sita part di mi speech : “Let me be clear it is my believe that none should be trusted with a position of power before proving to have a character of good morals.

Moral values are the basic principles that guide the path and relationships in life. It helps a person behave with good motives and thoughts that do not harm others. Every parent takes pride in his or her kids good moral character.

Moral values must be instilled in children right from the beginning, and no age is too early to start. They play a huge role in building the personality of the child and have the biggest say in how your child shapes his or her life.

A wise men once said : Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.”

My parents taught me ethical values. They highlighted the importance of moral values and taught me at an early age.

So, parenting is not just about caring for the physical growth of a child, it is every bit about enhancing mental growth too. Parents, arguably, play the largest role in the character formation of their child and have the most impact on how the child turns out to be in life as he or she grows up. “

𝚂𝚒𝚝𝚊 𝚗𝚊 𝙺𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚎 𝚍𝚒 𝙷𝚞𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚜𝚒𝚊

Tambe mi tabata tin un sita ku e presidente di korte señora Saleh. Den e sita aki mi por a sera konosí ku e presidente i tambe nos a kòmbersá riba diferente tópiko ku ta trata korte i parlamento.

𝙷𝚎𝚛𝚟𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚛𝚎𝚞𝚗𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝙺𝚘𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚑𝚘𝚗 𝙶𝙼𝙽, 𝚂𝚅𝙱 𝚒 𝙲𝙼𝙲 𝚒 𝙷𝚎𝚛𝚟𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙵𝙳𝙳𝙺

Parlamento tabata tin kontinuashon di e reunion di ministerio di salubridat, SVB i CMC kaminda a trata e situashon aktual di CMC. Tambe tabata tin kontinuashon di e reunion di FDDK ku a trata posibel eliminashon di natashon.

𝚅𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘 𝙲𝚘𝚗𝚏𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎 𝙸𝙿𝙺𝙾 𝚒 𝚃𝚛𝚒𝚙𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚎𝚝

Mirando ku yanüari próksimo, nos lo tin nos próksimo IPKO, ami huntu ku e presidente di komishon di RIJKS tabata tin un reunion virtual ku e presidentenan di parlamento di e 2 islanan i e komishonnan di Rijks di Hulanda, Aruba i St. Maarten pa asina kuminsá prepará riba temanan ku nos lo trata.

𝙲𝚘𝚛𝚙𝚜 𝙲𝚘𝚗𝚜𝚞𝚕𝚊𝚒𝚛𝚎

E kuerpo konsular di Kòrsou tabata tin nan evento di klousura di aña. Den e evento aki mi a sera konosí i kòmbersá ku algun kònsùl mas entre otro e kònsùl di Chile, Jamaica i China.

𝙻𝚎𝚒 𝙾𝚖𝚋𝚞𝚍𝚜𝚖𝚊𝚗

Parlamento a trata den un reunion públiko, Ontwerplandsverordening ter uitvoering van artikel 7 van de Landsverordening Ombudsman. E lei aki ta trata e kondishonnan di trabou di Ombudsman. E lei aki a wòrdu aseptá ku votonan general.

𝙱𝚞𝚒𝚝𝚎𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚠𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚣𝚒𝚝𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙷𝚘𝚏

Djabièrnè ku a pasa, mi a presensia den un di e salanan di korte, kon 4 wes a wòrdu instalá. Despues di e instalashon aki, nan lo fungi komo wes na Kòrsou. E 4 wesnan ku a wòrdu instalá pa bira miembro di korte di hustisia ta, Mw. mr. A. S.Arnold, dhr. mr. O.J. van Leeuwen, dhr. mr. S.Lanshage, dhr. mr. R.L.M. van Opstal. Remarkabel tabata e enfasis ku und e huesnan aki a pone riba siña nos idioma papiamentu pa e por funshona miho.

𝗡𝗼 𝗸𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗮 𝗱𝗶 𝗹𝗲𝘀𝗮, 𝗸𝗲𝗱𝗮 𝗸𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗸𝘁𝗮, 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮 𝗯𝗼 𝗺𝗲𝘀, 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗮 𝗯𝗼 𝗯𝗼𝘀 𝗶 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗸𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗸𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝘀𝗸𝗼𝗵𝗶́.

Korda ku mi ta hasi esaki paso bo tin e derechi di sa loke ta pasa den bo parlamento. Danki pa sigui mi, i danki pa reakshona.

