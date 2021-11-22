Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance ta trata tres tópiko krítiko durante e konvenshon na kaminda

Kralendijk – E siguiente konvenshon di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DKNA) lo enfoká riba maneho, kambio di klima i envolvimentu di hubentut den konservashon di naturalesa. Tur seis organisashon pa maneho di parke nashonal di e islanan ku ta forma parti di Reino Hulandes den Karibe ta uniendo forsa pa fortifiká polítikanan pa maneho stratégiko di naturalesa pa e añanan ku ta bini. Patrono di DKNA, Su Altesa Real Prinsesa Beatrix di Hulanda, tambe lo asistí na e konvenshon ku lo tuma lugá di djamars 23 pa djabièrnè 27 di novèmber na Kòrsou.

Maneho den tempo di rekuperashon

E trastornonan signifikativo ku e pandemia a kousa a kòrda nos ku nos ekosistemanan ta krítiko pa nos alkansá éksito, siendo islanan chikitu den desaroyo. Futuro desaroyo den e temponan difísil aki mester ta duradero, ku e meta pa konservá e biodiversidat di nos islanan, ku na su turno ta sostené e produkto turístiko úniko di e islanan di Reino Hulandes den Karibe.

Un di e aktividatnan ku ta destaka durante e konvenshon ta e reunion di direktiva, ku pa promé biaha lo tuma lugá en persona, despues di kasi dos aña di reunion virtual. Tadzio Bervoets, direktor di DKNA a indiká ku “ounke nos ta konvensí ku nos por alkansá mas dor di uni forsa, nos ta realisá ku maneho ta mesun importante. Esash ta e motibu dikon nos reunion di direktiva lo atendé ku nos struktura di maneho i nos vishon stratégiko pa e temporada benidero.”

Kambio klimatológiko

E seis islanan di Reino Hulandes den Karibe ta saliendo di e efektonan di e pandemia. Sinembargo, e region di Karibe mes tambe ta eksperensiando un otro krísis ku lo tin impakto signifikativo riba e ekosistemanan ku ta asina krítiko pa e ekonomianan duradero ku e islanan mester konstruí. Un di e workshopnan na e konvenshon lo enfoká riba resistensia pa kambio di klima. E tópiko ash no por tabata mas oportuno, konsiderando lidernan global su kompromiso renobá pa mantene subida di e temperatura averahe global bou di 2° Celsius. Presidente di direktiva di DCNA, Hellen van der Wall, a indiká ku “Karibe tin un posishon geográfiko prominente den e krísisnan klimatológiko i solamente uzando e produkto- i servisionan ku naturalesa ta brinda nos, nos islanan di Reino Hulandes den Karibe por bira sosiedatnan resistente.” E workshop aki lo tira lus riba un proyekto piloto ku ta trata na analisá i komprondé e impakto di kambio di klima riba áreanan marino protehá na Indonesia i den Karibe. E meta di término largu di e proyekto aki ta pa organisá un programa di investigashon muchu mas elaborá ku lo yuda desaroyá intervenshonnan kontra e konsekuensianan dinámiko di kambio klimatológiko.

Envolvimentu di hubentut

Durabilidat ta enserá kumpli ku nesesidatnan aktual, sin komprometé e siguiente generashon pa por kumpli ku esnan di dje. Ku e konosementu aki DCNA ta konsiderá hóbennan un grupo di interes krusial den nan trabou. For di 2019 e konvenshonnan di DCNA ta inkluí un simposio pa hóben, ku ta brinda nan un plataforma pa komparti nan punto di bista. Nan aporte a mustra di ta balioso durante añanan. Danki na nan aporte a krea programanan di naturalesa pa hubentut. E aña aki tambe lo figurá durante e simposio kombersashonnan dirigí riba e importansia pa invertí den enseñansa tokante naturalesa, pa asina yuda krea hóbennan ku ta sinti nan mes responsabel pa áreanan natural. A pesar ku e generashon di embahadónan di medioambiente ku ta na kaminda ta parse di ta inkliná pa praktiká uzo responsabel di rekursonan natural disponibel, ta imperativo pa ofresé nan e hèrmèntnan nesesario for di ora nan ta hóben.

Pa mas informashon tokante e konvenshon di DCNA por bishitá e página di Facebook di DCNA: DutchCaribbeanNatureAlliance.

De Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance bespreekt drie cruciale onderwerpen tijdens de komende DCNA Conventie

Kralendijk – De aankomende conventie van de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) zal zich richten op bestuur, klimaatverandering en de betrokkenheid van jongeren bij natuurbehoud. Alle zes nationaal parkbeheer organisaties van de Nederlandse Cariben slaan de handen ineen om samen het strategische natuurbeheerbeleid voor de komende jaren te versterken. De beschermvrouwe van de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance, Hare Koninklijke Hoogheid Prinses Beatrix der Nederlanden, zal ook aanwezig zijn bij de conventie, die van dinsdag 23 november tot en met vrijdag 27 november op Curaçao wordt gehouden.

Bestuur in tijden van herstel

De aanzienlijke verstoringen die de pandemie heeft veroorzaakt, hebben ons eraan herinnerd dat onze ecosystemen van cruciaal belang zijn voor ons succes als kleine eilandstaten in ontwikkeling. Verdere ontwikkeling in deze uitdagende tijden moet duurzaam zijn, met als doel het behoud van de biodiversiteit van de eilanden, die het unieke toeristische product van de Nederlandse Cariben ondersteunt.

Een van de hoogtepunten van de conventie zal de bestuursvergadering zijn, die voor het eerst in persoon zal worden gehouden na bijna twee jaar van virtuele ontmoetingen. Tadzio Bervoets, directeur van de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance zei dat “ook al zijn we ervan overtuigd dat we meer kunnen bereiken door onze krachten te bundelen, realiseren we ons dat governance minstens zo belangrijk is. Onze bestuursvergadering zal dan ook gaan over onze bestuursstructuur en onze strategische visie voor de komende tijd.”

Klimaatverandering

De eilanden in het Caribisch deel van het koninkrijk zijn nu aan het bekomen van de gevolgen van de pandemie. Het Caribisch gebied maakt echter ook een andere crisis door, die aanzienlijke negatieve gevolgen zal hebben voor de ecosystemen, die van cruciaal belang zijn voor de duurzame economieën die opgebouwd moeten worden. Een van de workshops van de conventie zal gewijd zijn aan de weerbaarheid tegen de klimaatverandering. Dit onderwerp kon niet actueler zijn, gezien de hernieuwde toezegging van wereldleiders om de gemiddelde temperatuurstijging wereldwijd onder de 2° Celsius te houden. De voorzitster van DCNA, Hellen van der Wall, merkte op dat “wij in het Caribisch gebied in de frontlinie van de klimaatcrises staan en alleen door gebruik te maken van de goederen en diensten die onze natuur ons biedt, kunnen we als Caribische samenlevingen veerkrachtig worden”. Tijdens de workshop wordt aandacht besteed aan een proefproject dat de impact van klimaatverandering op beschermde mariene gebieden in Indonesië en het Caribisch gebied wil analyseren en begrijpen. Het doel van de pilot op lange termijn is het opzetten van een groter onderzoeksprogramma dat zal helpen bij het ontwikkelen van interventies tegen de dynamische gevolgen van klimaatverandering.

Jeugdparticipatie

Duurzaamheid draait om het voorzien in de huidige behoeften zonder de mogelijkheden van toekomstige generaties om in hun behoeften te voorzien in gevaar te brengen. Met dit inzicht worden jongeren beschouwd als cruciale stakeholders in het werk van DCNA. Sinds 2019 wordt er tijdens de DCNA conventies een jeugdsymposium georganiseerd, dat jongeren de kans biedt om hun mening te geven. Hun inbreng is in de loop der jaren waardevol gebleken en heeft geleid tot het opzetten van natuurprogramma’s voor jongeren. Het symposium van dit jaar zal ook belangrijke gesprekken bevatten die gericht zijn op het belang van investeren in natuureducatie om eigenaarschap van natuurgebieden te creëren. Hoewel de volgende generatie jonge natuurbeheerders van nature geneigd lijkt te zijn om verantwoord om te gaan met de beschikbare natuurlijke hulpbronnen, is het noodzakelijk om hen al op jonge leeftijd de nodige instrumenten aan te reiken.

Meer informatie over de DCNA conventie is te vinden op de Facebook pagina van DCNA: DutchCaribbeanNatureAlliance.

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance ta trata tres topico critico durante e convencion na caminda

Kralendijk – E siguiente convencion di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) lo enfoca riba maneho, cambio di clima y envolvimento di hubentud den conservacion di naturalesa. Tur seis organisacion pa maneho di parke nacional di e islanan cu ta forma parti di Reino Hulandes den Caribe ta uniendo forsa pa fortifica politicanan pa maneho strategico di naturalesa pa e añanan cu ta bini. Patrona di DCNA, Su Altesa Real Princesa Beatrix di Hulanda, tambe lo asisti na e convencion cu lo tuma luga di diamars 23 pa diabierna 27 di november na Corsou.

Maneho den tempo di recuperacion

E trastornonan significativo cu e pandemia a cousa a recorda nos cu nos ecosistemanan ta critico pa nos alcansa exito, siendo islanan chikito den desaroyo. Futuro desaroyo den e temponan dificil aki mester ta duradero, cu e meta pa conserva e biodiversidad di nos islanan, cu na su turno ta sostene e producto turistico unico di e islanan di Reino Hulandes den Caribe.

Un di e actividadnan cu ta destaca durante e convencion ta e reunion di directiva, cu pa prome biaha lo tuma luga en persona despues di casi dos aña di reunion virtual. Tadzio Bervoets, director di DCNA a indica cu “a pesar di e conviccion cu nos por alcansa mas dor di uni forsa, nos ta realisa cu maneho ta mesun importante. Esaki ta e motibo dicon nos reunion di directiva lo atende cu nos structura di maneho y nos vision strategico pa e temporada benidero.”

Cambio climatologico

E seis islanan di Reino Hulandes den Caribe ta saliendo di e efectonan di e pandemia. Sinembargo, e region di Caribe mes tambe ta experenciando un otro crisis cu lo tin impacto significativo riba e ecosistemanan cu ta asina crítico pa e economianan duradero cu mester construi. Un di e workshopnan na e convencion lo enfoca riba resistencia pa cambio di clima. E topico aki no por tawata mas oportuno, considerando lidernan global su compromiso renoba pa mantene subida di e temperatura averahe global bou di 2° Celsius. Presidente di directiva di DCNA, Hellen van der Wall, a indica cu “Caribe tin un posicion geografico prominente den e crisisnan climatologico y solamente uzando e producto- y servisionan cu naturalesa ta brinda nos, nos islanan di Reino Hulandes den Caribe por bira sociedadnan resistente.” E workshop aki lo tira lus riba un proyecto piloto cu ta trata na analisa y compronde e impacto di cambio di clima riba areanan marino proteha na Indonesia y den Caribe. E meta di termino largu di e proyecto aki ta pa organisa un programa di investigacion muchu mas elabora cu lo yuda desaroya intervencionnan contra e consecuensianan dinamico di cambio climatologico.

Envolvimento di hubentud

Durabilidad ta encera cumpli cu necesidadnan actual, sin compromete e siguiente generacion pa por cumpli cu esnan di dje. Cu e conosemento aki DCNA ta considera hoben un grupo di interes crucial den nan trabou. For di 2019 e convencionnan di DCNA ta inclui un simposio pa hoben, cu ta brinda nan un plataforma pa comparti nan punto di bista. Nan aporte a mustra di ta valioso durante añanan. Danki na nan aporte a crea programanan di naturalesa pa hubentud. E aña aki tambe lo figura durante e simposio combersacionnan dirigi riba e importancia pa inverti den enseñansa tocante naturalesa, pa asina yuda crea hobennan cu ta sinti nan mes responsabel pa areanan natural. A pesar cu e generacion di embahadornan di medioambiente cu ta na caminda ta parse di ta inclina pa practica uzo responsabel di recursonan natural disponibel, ta imperativo pa ofrece nan e hermentnan necesario for di ora nan ta hoben.

Pa mas informacion tocante e convencion di DCNA por bishita e pagina di Facebooc di DCNA: DutchCaribbeanNatureAlliance.

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance will discuss three critical topics at the upcoming DCNA Convention

Kralendijk – The upcoming convention of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) will focus on governance, climate change, and youth engagement in nature conservation. All six Protected Area Management Organizations of the Dutch Caribbean are joining forces to strengthen strategic nature management policies for the coming years. The Patron of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance, Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, will also attend the Convention, which will take place in Curaçao from Tuesday, November 23 to Friday, November 27.

Governance in times of recovery

The significant disruptions caused by the pandemic have reminded us that our ecosystems are critical to our success as small island developing states. Further development in these challenging times should be sustainable, with the aim to conserve the biodiversity of the islands, which supports the unique tourism product of the Dutch Caribbean.

One of the highlights of convention will be the board meeting, which will be held in-person for the first time after almost two years of virtual engagements. Tadzio Bervoets, Director of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance said that “even though we are convinced that we can achieve more by joining forces, we realize that governance is equally important, which is why our board meeting will address our governance structure and our strategic vision for the time to come.”

Climate change

The Dutch Caribbean islands are now emerging from the effects of the pandemic. However, the Caribbean region is also experiencing another crisis that will have significant negative impact on the ecosystems that are critical to the sustainable economies that the islands need to build. One of the workshops at the Convention will focus on climate change resiliency. This topic could not be timelier, considering the renewed commitment of global leaders to keep the global average temperature increase below 2° Celsius. DCNA’s chairlady, Hellen van der Wall noted that “we in the Caribbean are at the frontlines of the climate change crises and it is only through using the goods and services our nature provides us that we can become resilient as Dutch Caribbean societies.” The workshop will highlight a pilot project that seeks to analyze and understand the impact of climate change on marine protected areas in Indonesia and the Caribbean. The long-term goal of the pilot is to set up a larger research program that will help to develop responses to the dynamic consequences of climate change.

Youth engagement

Sustainability is about meeting current needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs. With this understanding, the youth are considered crucial stakeholders in DCNA’s work. Since 2019, DCNA Conventions have included a youth symposium that provides platforms for youth to share their views. Their inputs have proven valuable over the years and have led to the creation of youth nature programs. This year’s symposium will also feature key conversations focused on the importance of investing in nature education in order to create ownership of natural areas. Even though the next generation of young environmental stewards seem to be naturally inclined to practice responsible use of the available natural resources, it is imperative to provide them with the necessary tools at a young age.

More information about the DCNA Convention can be found on the DCNA’s Facebook page: DutchCaribbeanNatureAlliance.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

