Openbaar Ministerie Curaçao / Public Prosecutor’s Office Curaçao Sospechosonan den kaso di robo di droga na warda di polis poné den detenshon preventivo dor di hues-komisario

Cooperation KPC and RST Suspects drug robbery police station in custody by magistrate

Willemstad – In the Inex 2.0 investigation, three suspects were arrested on December 15, 16 and 20 by the SWAT team. The three men are suspected of involvement in the actual execution of the theft and in the trafficking of the stolen cocaine. On December 23, the three detainees were taken into custody by the examining magistrate.

The examining magistrate also immediately decided to extend the period of detention by 8 days. The remand of the suspects has thus been extended by 16 days. The police team consisting of members of the KPC and RST in the coming period will investigate the relationship between the three suspects, their involvement in the robbery and sale of the narcotics. Further statements from the suspects will also be taken.