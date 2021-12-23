Openbaar Ministerie Curaçao / Public Prosecutor’s Office Curaçao Sospechosonan den kaso di robo di droga na warda di polis poné den detenshon preventivo dor di hues-komisario
Koperashon KPC i RST
Sospechosonan den kaso di robo di droga na warda di polis poné den detenshon preventivo dor di hues-komisario
Willemstad – Dia 15, 16 i 20 di desèmber, Tim di Aresto a detené tres sospechoso. E tres hòmbernan ta wòrdu sospechá di enbolbimentu den ehekushon di e robo i benta di e kokaina hortá. Dia 23 di desèmber, hues-komisario a pone e tres detenidonan den detenshon preventivo.
Alabes hues-komisario a disidí ku e término di detenshon preventivo ta keda alargá ku 8 dia. Esaki ta nifiká ku e aresto preventivo di e sospechosonan ta keda alargá ku 16 dia. Un tim di polis ku ta konsistí di miembro di KPC i RST den e periodo benidero lo investigá e relashon entre e tres sospechosonan detené i tambe nan enbolbimentu den e robo i benta di e droga. Tambe lo tuma mas deklarashon di e sospechosonan.
E sospechosonan ta keda den restrikshon. No ta ekskluí ku lo tin mas detenshon den e kaso aki. Den interés di e investigashon no por duna mas informashon na e momento aki.
Cooperation KPC and RST
Suspects drug robbery police station in custody by magistrate
Willemstad – In the Inex 2.0 investigation, three suspects were arrested on December 15, 16 and 20 by the SWAT team. The three men are suspected of involvement in the actual execution of the theft and in the trafficking of the stolen cocaine. On December 23, the three detainees were taken into custody by the examining magistrate.
The examining magistrate also immediately decided to extend the period of detention by 8 days. The remand of the suspects has thus been extended by 16 days. The police team consisting of members of the KPC and RST in the coming period will investigate the relationship between the three suspects, their involvement in the robbery and sale of the narcotics. Further statements from the suspects will also be taken.
The suspects remain in custody with restrictions. It is not excluded that more arrests will follow. In the interest of the investigation, no further statements will be made at this time.
Samenwerking KPC en RST
Verdachten drugsroof politiebureau in bewaring gesteld door rechter-commissaris.
Willemstad – In het onderzoek Inex 2.0 werden op 15, 16 en 20 december drie verdachten aangehouden door het arrestatieteam. De drie mannen worden verdacht van betrokkenheid bij de feitelijke uitvoering van de diefstal en bij het verhandelen van de weggenomen cocaïne. Op 23 december zijn de drie aangehouden mannen door de rechter-commissaris in bewaring gesteld.
De rechter-commissaris heeft ook direct besloten dat de termijn van de inbewaringstelling met 8 dagen wordt verlengd. Het voorarrest van de verdachten is daarmee met 16 dagen verlengd. Het politieteam dat bestaat uit leden van het KPC en RST zal in de komende periode onderzoek doen naar de relatie tussen de drie verdachten, hun betrokkenheid bij de roof en bij de handel in verdovende middelen. Er zullen ook nadere verklaringen van de verdachten worden opgenomen.
De verdachten blijven in beperkingen. Het is niet uitgesloten dat er meer aanhoudingen volgen.
In het belang van het onderzoek kunnen op dit moment geen verdere mededelingen worden gedaan.
