Kòrsou: Pabien na Divinne Celestina i Rueshandra Roosenhoff pa e promé beibi di aña 2022.

Pabien na Divinne Celestina i Rueshandra Roosenhoff pa e promé beibi di aña 2022.

Nòmber: Daryon Benjiro Celestina-Roosenhoff

Sexo: mucha hòmber

Orario: 05:44 a.m.

Peso: 3040 gr

largura: 47 cm

Danki na JCI i departamentu di Opstetria i Ginekologia pa e bunita regalonan.

Congratulations to Divinne Celestina and Rueshandra Roosenhoff with the first baby of the year 2022.

Name: Daryon Benjiro Celestina-Roosenhoff

Sex: boy

Time: 05:44 a.m.

Weight: 3040gr

Length: 47cm

Thanks to JCI and Obstetrics and Gynecology for the gifts.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

