Kòrsou: Pabien na Divinne Celestina i Rueshandra Roosenhoff pa e promé beibi di aña 2022.

Pabien na Divinne Celestina i Rueshandra Roosenhoff pa e promé beibi di aña 2022.
Nòmber: Daryon Benjiro Celestina-Roosenhoff
Sexo: mucha hòmber
Orario: 05:44 a.m.
Peso: 3040 gr
largura: 47 cm
Danki na JCI i departamentu di Opstetria i Ginekologia pa e bunita regalonan.
Congratulations to Divinne Celestina and Rueshandra Roosenhoff with the first baby of the year 2022.
Name: Daryon Benjiro Celestina-Roosenhoff
Sex: boy
Time: 05:44 a.m.
Weight: 3040gr
Length: 47cm
Thanks to JCI and Obstetrics and Gynecology for the gifts.
