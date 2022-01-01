NOTISIA 

Kòrsou: Pabien na Divinne Celestina i Rueshandra Roosenhoff pa e promé beibi di aña 2022.

Pabien na Divinne Celestina i Rueshandra Roosenhoff pa e promé beibi di aña 2022.

Nòmber: Daryon Benjiro Celestina-Roosenhoff
Sexo: mucha hòmber
Orario: 05:44 a.m.
Peso: 3040 gr
largura: 47 cm

Danki na JCI i departamentu di Opstetria i Ginekologia pa e bunita regalonan.

Congratulations to Divinne Celestina and Rueshandra Roosenhoff with the first baby of the year 2022.

Name: Daryon Benjiro Celestina-Roosenhoff
Sex: boy
Time: 05:44 a.m.
Weight: 3040gr
Length: 47cm

Thanks to JCI and Obstetrics and Gynecology for the gifts.

