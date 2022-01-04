GOBIERNU NOTISIA For di 31 di desèmber 2021, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou a aprobá importashon di sierto tipo di ‘antigeen zelftest’ pa por detektá kontagio ku COVID-19. Ta trata solamente di tèst outorisá segun e anunsio. January 4, 2022 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [BIBANDO]: For di 31 di desèmber 2021, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou a aprobá importashon di sierto tipo di ‘antigeen zelftest’ pa por detektá kontagio ku COVID-19. Ta trata solamente di tèst outorisá segun e anunsio. Share on: WhatsApp KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsFacebookWhatsAppTelegramMoreRedditTumblrPinterestPocketSkypeLike this:Like Loading...
