[BIBANDO]: For di 31 di desèmber 2021, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou a aprobá importashon di sierto tipo di ‘antigeen zelftest’ pa por detektá kontagio ku COVID-19. Ta trata solamente di tèst outorisá segun e anunsio.

