Fondo èkstra pa naturalesa di Karibe Hulandes / Extra budget voor natuur Caribisch Nederland / Presupuesto extra pa naturalesa den Caribe Hulandes

Fondo èkstra pa naturalesa di Karibe Hulandes

Kralendijk – Dutch Caribbean Natura Alliance (DCNA) i Wereld Natuur Fonds (WWF-NL) ta kontentu ku e fondo pa protekshon di naturalesa den Karibe Hulandes ku e gabinete a reservá pa e periodo di gobernashon benidero. Siman pasá a bira konosí kon gobièrnu ta bai destiná spesífikamente e mas ku 35 mion èkstra pa naturalesa na Karibe Hulandes, manera ku ta pará den e akuerdo di gobernashon.

Ta pone e mas ku 35 mion disponibel pa implementashon di e Natuur- en Milieubeleidsplan (NMBP) Caribisch Nederland/Plan di Maneho pa Naturalesa i Medioambiente Karibe Hulandes. E NMBP akí ta un programa ambisioso pa naturalesa i medioambiente ku ta kana te ku 2030. Banda di e kontribushon pa naturalesa a hinka tambe un pòst struktural di 30 mion pa aña den e akuerdo di gobernashon pa protekshon di kultura i naturalesa na Karibe Hulandes. Lo por usa esaki pa atendé tópikonan di término largu manera kloaka i rekohementu di sushi.

“Nos ta sumamente agradesido ku a reservá dies mion den e presupuesto pa refuerso di maneho di parkenan di naturalesa na Boneiru, Saba i Statia” segun Tadzio Bervoets, director di DCNA, ku ta e organisashon kapa, bou di kua tur e parkenan nashonal di e seis islanan di Karibe Hulandes ta kai. “Esaki ta demonstrá mas prinsipalmente e importansia ku e parkenan tin den konservashon di naturalesa, riba i rondó di nos islanan. E speransa ta ku esaki ta kondusí na un refuerso struktural pa e parkenan di naturalesa. No solamente pa Hulanda Karibense pero den futuro tambe pa Aruba, Kòrsou i St. Maarten”.

“Ku e sèn akí por tuma pasonan serio pa protehá e biodiversidat frágil” segun Arjan de Groene, Kordinadó di Paisahe di Hulanda Karibense, di WWF-NL. “Gustosamente nos ta traha huntu ku e minister i e mandatarionan lokal i organisashonnan pa duna un bon kontenido pa e fondo. Lo ta bon ku nos por tene kombershonnan riba esaki denter di poko.”

Naturalesa den e parti Karibense di Reino ya pa añanan ta bayendo atras. Riba tera naturalesa a sufri daño pa motibu di eroshon i oumento kontinuo di konstrukshon. I bou di awa e refnan di koral ta bai duru atras pa motibu di polushon i kambio di klima. E fondo nobo aki ta hopi nesesario pa hasi e naturalesa salú atrobe.

Extra budget voor natuur Caribisch Nederland

Kralendijk – De Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) en het Wereld Natuur Fonds (WWF-NL) zijn verheugd met het budget voor bescherming van de natuur in Caribisch Nederland dat door het kabinet voor de komende regeringsperiode is gereserveerd. Afgelopen week werd bekend hoe de overheid de meer dan 35 miljoen euro extra voor natuur op Caribisch Nederland, zoals opgenomen in het regeerakkoord specifiek wil bestemmen.

De ruim 35 miljoen euro wordt beschikbaar gesteld voor de implementatie van het Natuur- en Milieubeleidsplan (NMBP) Caribisch Nederland. Dit NMBP is een ambitieus programma voor natuur en milieu dat loopt tot 2030. Naast de bijdrage voor natuur is er ook een structurele post van 30 miljoen euro per jaar opgenomen in het regeerakkoord om de cultuur en natuur in Caribisch Nederland te beschermen. Dit kan ingezet worden om langlopende issues zoals afvalwaterzuivering en vuilophaal aan te pakken.

“We zijn bijzonder dankbaar dat er tien miljoen in het budget is gereserveerd voor de versterking van het beheer van natuurparken op Bonaire, Saba en St. Eustatius” aldus Tadzio Bervoets, directeur van de DCNA, de overkoepelende organisatie voor alle nationale parken op alle zes de Nederlands Caribische eilanden. “Dit toont eens te meer het belang dat parken hebben in het behoud van de natuur op en rond onze eilanden. Hopelijk leidt dit tot een langdurige en structurele versterking van de natuurparken, niet alleen in Caribisch Nederland, maar in de toekomst ook voor Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten”

“Met dit geld kunnen serieuze stappen worden gemaakt om de kwetsbare biodiversiteit te beschermen”, aldus Arjan de Groene, Landschapscoördinator Caribisch Nederland, van WWF-NL. “We werken graag samen met de minister en de lokale bestuurders en organisaties aan een goede invulling van dit budget. Goed als we op korte termijn hierover het gesprek kunnen voeren.”

De natuur in het Caribisch deel van het koninkrijk gaat al jaren achteruit. Op land is de natuur beschadigd door erosie en steeds verder oprukkende bebouwing en onder water gaan de koraalriffen sterk acteruit door vervuiling en klimaatverandering. Dit nieuwe budget is dan ook hard nodig om de natuur weer gezond te maken.

Foto credit: Koraalrif – MMBockstael-Rubio- all rights reserved

Presupuesto extra pa naturalesa den Caribe Hulandes

Kralendijk – Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) y Fondo Mundial pa Naturalesa (WWF-NL) ta contento cu e presupuesto pa proteccion di naturalesa den Caribe Hulandes cu e gabinete a reserva pa e proximo periodo di gobernacion. Siman pasa a anuncia cu gobierno kier destina mas di 35 miyon extra pa naturalesa den Caribe Hulandes, tal y como manera tuma den e acuerdo di gobernacion.

E mas di 35 miyon ta wordo poni na disposicion di implementacion di e Plan di Maneho Ambiental y di Naturalesa (PNMB) den Caribe Hulandes. PNMB ta un programa ambicioso pa naturalesa y medio ambiente cu ta core te aña 2030. Ademas di e contribucion pa naturalesa, tambe a inclui un post structural di 30 miyon anual den e acuerdo di gobernacion pa proteha cultura y naturalesa den Caribe Hulandes. Esaki por wordo uza pa trata asunto a largo plazo, manera tratamento di awa di beerput y recogemento di sushi.

“Nos ta hopi agradeci cu a reserva dies miyon den e presupuesto pa fortalece maneho di e parkenan natural na Boneiro, Saba y Sint Eustatius”,Tadzio Bervoets, director di DCNA, e organisacion coordinador di tur e parkenan nacional den e seis islanan di Caribe Hulandes a bisa. “Esaki ta demostra un biaha mas e importancia cu e parkenan tin den preservacion di naturalesa na y alrededor di nos islanan. Nos ta spera cu esaki lo conduci na un fortificacion structural a largo plazo di e parkenan natural, no solamente den Caribe Hulandes, sino tambe den futuro pa Aruba, Corsou y Sint Maarten”.

“Cu e placa aki por tuma medida serio pa proteha e biodiversidad vulnerabel”, Arjan de Groene, Coordinado di Paisahe di Caribe Hulandes, di WWF-NL a bisa. “Nos ta feliz di traha cu e minister, e mandatarionan y organisacionnan local na implementacion adecuado di e presupuesto aki. Lo ta bon si nos por hiba un conversacion tocante esaki a corto plazo”.

Naturalesa den e parti Caribense di reino ta empeorando durante añanan caba. Riba tera, erosion y construccion di cas ta avansa cada vez mas, y bou di awa e rifnan di coral ta deteriora severamente debi na contaminacion y cambio climatico. Por lo tanto, e presupuesto nobo aki ta hopi necesario pa haci naturalesa saludabel atrobe.

Extra budget for nature in the Caribbean Netherlands

Kralendijk – The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-NL) are pleased that protection for nature in the Caribbean Netherlands has been included in the budget by the cabinet for the coming governmental term. Last week it was announced that the government wants to allocate an additional 35 million euros for nature in the Caribbean Netherlands, as was included in the coalition agreement.

More than 35 million euros will be made available for the implementation of the Nature and Environmental Policy Plan (NEPP) in the Caribbean Netherlands. This NEPP is an ambitious program for nature and the environment that runs through 2030. In addition to the contribution for nature, the coalition agreement also includes a structural budget of 30 million euros per year to protect culture and nature in the Caribbean Netherlands. This can be used to tackle long-term issues such as wastewater treatment and waste disposal.

“We are extremely grateful that ten million has been reserved in the budget for strengthening the management of nature parks on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius,” said Tadzio Bervoets, director of DCNA, the umbrella organization for all national parks on the six Dutch Caribbean islands. “This shows once again the importance that parks have in preserving nature on and around our islands. Hopefully this will lead to a long-term and structural reinforcement of the nature parks, not only in the Caribbean Netherlands, but also in the future for Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten.”

“With this money, serious steps can be taken to protect vulnerable biodiversity,” said Arjan de Groene, Landscape Coordinator of the Caribbean Netherlands, for WWF-NL. “We are happy to work with the Minister and the local administrators and organizations on a proper implementation of this budget. It would be great if we can have a conversation about this in the short term.”

Nature in the Caribbean part of the kingdom has been declining for years. On land, nature has been damaged by erosion and increased building construction, and under water the reefs are strongly deteriorated due to pollution and climate change. This new budget is therefore desperately needed to improve the overhall health of nature.

Photo credit: Coral Reef- MMBockstael-Rubio- all rights reserved

