Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland Polis di frontera Koninklijke Marechaussee huramentá

Eight trainee Border Police officers of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (Koninklijke Marechaussee, KMar) were sworn in on Friday, the 4th of March. The brand new public servants and also Extraordinary Police Officers (Buitengewoon Agenten van de Politie, BAVPOL) took the oath or promise in the presence of Head of Operations BES of the KMar, Captain Robbert Snijders, and the Chief of Police of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland, KPCN), José Rosales.

After the swearing-in, the trainees are ready for the first practical training, as they are now authorized to carry out tasks in an official capacity. The training which is comprised, among other things the internship, will be completed in the summer of this year.