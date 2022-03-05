Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland Polis di frontera Koninklijke Marechaussee huramentá
Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland
Polis di frontera Koninklijke Marechaussee huramentá
Ocho aspirante agente polisial di frontera di Koninklijke Marechaussee (KMar) a huramentá riba djabièrnè 4 di mart. E ámtenarnan di Reino nobo i alabes agente ekstraordinario di polis (BAVPOL) a huramentá òf primintí dilanti hefe di operashon BES di KMar, kapitan Robbert Snijders i e hefe di kuerpo polisial Hulanda Karibense (KPCN), José Rosales.
Despues di e huramentashon e aspirantenan ta kla pa e promé stazje práktiko; awor nan ta outorisá pa ehekutá aktonan ofisial. Den verano e aspirantenan ta kompletá nan formashon di kua e stazje aki tambe ta forma parti.
—
Aspiranten Grenspolitie Koninklijke Marechaussee beëdigd
Acht aspirant medewerkers Grenspolitie van de Koninklijke Marechaussee (KMar) zijn op vrijdag 4 maart beëdigd. De gloednieuwe Rijksambtenaren en tevens Buitengewoon Agenten van de Politie (BAVPOL) legden de eed of de belofte af in het bijzijn van Hoofd Operatiën BES van de KMar, kapitein Robbert Snijders, en de Korpschef van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN), José Rosales.
Na de beëdiging zijn de aspiranten klaar voor de eerste praktijkstage, omdat zij nu bevoegd zijn om ambtshandelingen te verrichten. De opleiding waarvan deze stage onderdeel is wordt in de zomer van dit jaar afgerond.
—
Border Police Trainees Royal Netherlands Marechaussee sworn in
Eight trainee Border Police officers of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (Koninklijke Marechaussee, KMar) were sworn in on Friday, the 4th of March. The brand new public servants and also Extraordinary Police Officers (Buitengewoon Agenten van de Politie, BAVPOL) took the oath or promise in the presence of Head of Operations BES of the KMar, Captain Robbert Snijders, and the Chief of Police of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland, KPCN), José Rosales.
After the swearing-in, the trainees are ready for the first practical training, as they are now authorized to carry out tasks in an official capacity. The training which is comprised, among other things the internship, will be completed in the summer of this year.
You must log in to post a comment.