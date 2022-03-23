** Minister Ottley distributes water and apples in honor of World Oral Health Day to the students of Marie Genevieve DeWeever school **

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley visited the Marie Genevieve DeWeever school today in representation of World Oral Health Day 2022. He distributed water and apples to the students as a symbol of a healthy living.

Minister Ottley also delivered a speech to the 2nd grade students about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and the importance of proper dental healthcare.

The Minister would like to express a heartfelt word of thanks to the Nagico group of companies for sponsoring such a great initiative.