Prestaties accommodaties februari 2022 Duidelijk signaal van vertrouwen investeerders / Accommodation performance February 2022 Clear signal of trust investors  

Prestaties accommodaties februari 2022

Duidelijk signaal van vertrouwen investeerders

Willemstad, 24 maart 2022 – De belangenverenigingen CHATA en CASHA publiceren op maandelijkse basis gezamenlijk de prestaties van hotels, kleinschalige toeristische organisaties, autoverhuurbedrijven en duikscholen. Hiermee geven beide organisaties een gebalanceerd overzicht van de prestaties en het herstel van de toerisme en hospitality sector op Curaçao.

CASHA presenteert de bezettingscijfers van februari 2022

De bezetting was 85.5 %, dit is 2.4% meer dan in januari van dit jaar. Maar liefst 8 accommodaties verspreid over het eiland scoorden boven de 90%, waarvan 2 de volle 100%. Alle nachten bezet! De overige accommodaties gaven bezettingscijfers door tussen de 53 en 87%. Met deze cijfers zitten we bijna op het niveau van 2019. Er waren verrassend veel leden die in februari voor het eerst hebben meegedaan. Kennelijk wordt het belang ingezien om deze cijfers te delen om daarmee aan te tonen dat CASHA met haar leden een belangrijke pijler is voor de economie van Curaçao.

Nog steeds werden er in februari boekingen geannuleerd, veelal COVID gerelateerd. Als voorname reden werd opgegeven het positief testen bij de PCR test, maar ook de lock-down in Canada zorgde voor annuleringen. Gasten boekten last-minute en probeerden de betaling uit te stellen, totdat ze zeker zijn van vertrek. Omboekers komen nog sporadisch voor. Een rondje navragen leerde ons ook dat de cijfers voor de maand maart positief zijn. Dit heeft, denken wij, alles te maken met het versoepelen van de inreisregels en de mondkapjes in het vliegtuig naar Curaçao die binnenkort niet meer verplicht zijn.

CHATA presenteert de bezettingscijfers van februari 2022

De maand februari was ook voor de CHATA leden een positieve maand met betrekking tot hotel bezetting. In de maand februari 2022 hadden de grotere hotels van Curaçao een gemiddelde bezetting van 71,5%. Vergeleken met het jaar daarvoor (26,7%) is dit een ruime stijging van 167,7%. Echter, als we de hotelbezetting van februari 2019 (84%) in kaart brengen, is dit 11,3% minder. De average daily rate (gemiddelde dagtarief) bedroeg in februari 2022 $225,70. Vergeleken met dezelfde maand van 2021 is dit een toename van 46,2% en vergeleken met 2019 is dit een toename van 24,2%. Voor wat betreft de revenue per available room (omzet per beschikbare kamer) is er ook sprake van een flinke stijging. Van $41,19 in 2021, naar $161,26 in 2022. Dit is een toename van 291,5%. Vergeleken met 2019 (vóór COVID) is dit een lichte toename van 5,6%.

In onderstaande tabel zijn de cijfers van STR vergeleken met de afgelopen twee jaren te zien:

Februari 2022 2021 2022 vs. 2021 2019 2022 vs. 2019 Occ. 71,5% 26,7% +167,7% 84% -11,3% ADR $225,70 $154,35 +46,2% $181,74 +24,2% RevPAR $161,26 $41,19 +291,5% $152,68 +5,6%

*Bron: STR. Smith Travel Research (STR) is de leidende wereldwijde dienstverlener van benchmarking, informatievoorziening en onderzoek voor de hotel industrie.

Onvoorspelbare toekomst, echter voorzichtig optimistisch

Opmerkelijk is dat het gemiddelde dagtarief per kamer blijft toenemen vergeleken met hat jaar 2019. Curaçao was in de maand februari nogmaals in de top 5 bestemmingen in het Caribisch gebied met het hoogste bezettingscijfer. Ondanks het gevoel dat we het einde van de pandemie naderen, maakt de situatie in Rusland en Ukraine dat we nog in onzekere tijden leven. Vervolgens maakt dit dat de algehele toekomst voor ons allen, inclusief de toerisme sector, onvoorspelbaar blijft. CHATA en CASHA zijn daarmee voorzichtig optimistisch en wij focussen op het sterke herstel en de nieuwe ontwikkelingen op Curaçao, die een duidelijk signaal zijn van het vertrouwen die investeerders in ons eiland en ons toeristisch product hebben.

Accommodation performance February 2022

Clear signal of trust investors

Willemstad, 24 March 2022 – On a monthly basis the associations CHATA & CASHA publish the figures regarding hotels, alternative accommodations, car rentals and diving schools. By doing this together, both associations aim to create a broader and balanced overview of Curaçao’s tourism & hospitality sector’s performance and recovery.

CASHA presents occupancy figures for February 2022

Occupancy was 85,5%, which is an increase of 2,4% compared to January of this year. At least 8 accommodations spread over the island reported an occupancy over 90%, of which 2 reported a full 100% occupancy. Thus, all nights booked! The rest of the accommodations reported an occupancy between 53-87%. These figures are almost at 2019-levels. Surprisingly, a lot of members reported in February for the first time. The importance of reporting and of sharing this data is clearly being recognized, as it is an important tool to prove that CASHA and its members are an important pilar to the economy of Curaçao.

Bookings were still being canceled in February, mostly related to COVID. The main reason for cancelation was the positive PCR-test result, and the Air-Canada lock-down. Guests were booking last minute and tried to extend payment as much as possible until they were sure of their departure. Rebooking is also still a reality, however, sporadically. After speaking to a few members, CASHA concludes that the March performance is also looking positively. Especially now that the travel measures have been relaxed and that face masks will soon not be mandatory on the plane to Curaçao.

CHATA presents occupancy figures for February 2022

February was also a positive month for CHATA members in terms of hotel occupancy. In the month of February 2022, the larger hotels had an average occupancy of 71,5%. Compared to the year before (26,7%) this is a substantial increase of 167,7%. However, if we look at the occupancy data pre-COVID (February 2019: 84%), this is a decrease of 14,8%. The average daily rate also increased with 46,2% compared to 2021, to $225,70. Compared to February of 2019, this is also an increase of 24,2%.

As for the revenue per available room, numbers indicate a significant increase of 291,5% compared to 2021. From $41,19 in 2021 to $161,26 in 2022. Compared to the pre-COVID data, the revenue per available room also slightly increased with 5.6%.

The table below, showcases the STR data compared to the last two years:

Februari 2022 2021 2022 vs. 2021 2019 2022 vs. 2019 Occ. 71,5% 26,7% +167,7% 84% -14,8% ADR $225,70 $154,35 +46,2% $181,74 +24,2% RevPAR $161,26 $41,19 +291,5% $152,68 +5,6%

*Source: STR. Smith Travel Research (STR) is the leading global provider of competitive benchmarking, information services and research to the hotel industry

Unpredictable future, however, cautiously optimistic

It’s remarkable that the ADR continues to increase compared to 2019. In February Curaçao was in the top 5 list with the highest occupancy rates in the Caribbean region. Even though it feels like we are nearing the end of the pandemic, unfortunately, the situation of Russia and Ukraine, makes these times still unpredictable. Consequently, this makes the future in general, for all of us, including the tourism sector still difficult to predict. However, CHATA and CASHA remains cautiously positive and focusses on the string recovery and the new developments in Curaçao, which reflect the trust investors have in our island and our tourism product.

