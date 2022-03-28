PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT KICKS OFF FIRST RUNWAY RUN

SIMPSON BAY, St. Maarten (March 28, 2022) – Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) kicked off its first-ever 2,3K Runway Run on Sunday March 27, 2022. Over 114 runners and walkers registered for the first of its kind run on the airport. The Runway Run is part of the PJIAE internal Health program which supports employees to work on a healthy lifestyle. All runners and walkers are employees and stakeholders from the airport. Similar Runway Run events are organized at JFK airport in New York and Miami international airport.

CEO Brian Mingo gave the starting sign for the inaugural race and stated: ‘I’m very proud today to see that more than 114 employees and stakeholders of PJIAE are taking part in this unique event on St. Maarten. It is fantastic to see that so many employees are working on a healthy lifestyle already and I hope this run will also stimulate others to start a healthy lifestyle. This was the first running event but I’m sure it won’t be the last of its kind. I’m already looking forward to the next event’.

The run started at 5AM in the morning which is outside operation hours of the airport. After the finish all participants received a healthy breakfast courtesy of PJIAE.



About Princess Juliana International Airport

Princess Juliana International Airport is the second busiest airport in the Northeast Caribbean. It is the most important airport hub for Saba, St Eustatius, St Barthelemy, Anguilla, Dominica, Nevis and Tortola. The airport is one of the largest employers on the island. It has 277 workers and 1700 workers within the entire airport community. In 2022 the Sint Maarten airport expects to handle 1.2 million passengers and 54.000 aircraft movements. The reconstruction works of the airport have started in September 2021. By the end of December 2022, the Departure Hall will be ready to use for passengers. In the summer of 2023, the new terminal will be finished. Contractor Ballast Nedam International Projects is actively seeking cooperation with local people and companies which is essential for socio-economic recovery of St. Maarten.

Historic Timeline

Princess Juliana Airport was officially opened by Princess Juliana in 1944. In 2006, her Majesty Queen Beatrix inaugurated the new terminal building. In 2017, the airport was hit by Hurricane Irma (Cat 5) In January 2020, Princess Juliana International Airport signed the WorldBank/EIB loan to reconstruct the terminal. In July 2021, Ballast Nedam International Project signed the contract to start the reconstruction.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

