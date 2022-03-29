Mohammed Al Habtoor received today the Prime Minister of Curaçao His Excellency Gilmar Pisas at the Al Habtoor Group Headquarters.

Mohammed Al Habtoor received today the Prime Minister of Curaçao His Excellency Gilmar Pisas at the Al Habtoor Group Headquarters.
Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor
The two sides exchanged conversations on an array of topics of common interest and discussed potential investment opportunities in Curacao.
