Mohammed Al Habtoor received today the Prime Minister of Curaçao His Excellency Gilmar Pisas at the Al Habtoor Group Headquarters. The Prime Minister was accompanied by HE Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of Netherlands and the accompanying delegation.
The two sides exchanged conversations on an array of topics of common interest and discussed potential investment opportunities in Curacao.
