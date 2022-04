𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗲 & 𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗟𝘂𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗸𝗮 𝗷𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗲 | 𝘚𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘧 𝘢 𝘫𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵 𝘊𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 & 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘈𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵

Tourism Corporation Bonaire

๐—ง๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—บ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—•๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ & ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—Ÿ๐˜‚๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ผ๐—ธ๐—ฎ ๐—ท๐—ผ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—•๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ | ๐˜š๐˜ช๐˜จ๐˜ฏ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜จ ๐˜ฐ๐˜ง ๐˜ข ๐˜ซ๐˜ฐ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ต ๐˜Š๐˜ฐ๐˜ญ๐˜ญ๐˜ข๐˜ฃ๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ข๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ & ๐˜”๐˜ข๐˜ณ๐˜ฌ๐˜ฆ๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜จ ๐˜ˆ๐˜จ๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฎ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is proud to announce our long-term joint Collaboration and Marketing Agreement with local artist and rising international star Luiginio Molina better known as Luis Moka.

On Tuesday April 4th, 2022 TCB signed the Collaboration Agreement with local artist Luis Moka, and also recognized him as a local Bonaire Ambassador. The agreement signed is a sustainable long-term collaboration with the purpose to promote the island of Bonaire through music and our local cultural traditions.

Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB shared that โ€œWe recognize his amazing talent and personality, I personally consider him a young and talented rising star. Luis Mokaโ€™s dedication and efforts to keep our local traditions alive through music is to be celebrated. TCB recognizes his efforts to share and promote our local heritage, music and way of life (Krioyo) with the world. TCB is currently working on a new rebranding project titled โ€œRepositioning of Bonaire in Harmony with Nature and our Peopleโ€ of which music and our cultural traditions play a key role in our communications efforts.โ€

Luis Moka also shared โ€œI feel honored and excited, I am ready to continue to promote our local music, dance and rhythm. From Rincon to the world.โ€

