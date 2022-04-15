· Kòrsou a risibí riba 40 mil turista di estadia na mart 2022 · Curaçao welcomes over 40,000 stayover visitors in March 2022

Kòrsou a risibí riba 40 mil turista di estadia na mart 2022

WILLEMSTAD- 14 di aprel 2022 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá un kantidat di 40.539 turista di estadia pa luna di mart. Di e 40.539 turistanan risibí, un total di 64% a bini for di Europa, 21% a bini for di Nort Amérika, 9% for di Sur Amérika, 4% for di Karibe i 2% for di sobrá paisnan di mundu. Pa dia, un kantidat di 1.351 turista di estadia a keda registrá. Huntu e turistanan risibí na luna di mart a keda un total di 391.461 anochi riba Kòrsou.

For di Hulanda nos a risibí 22.252 turista, kual ta 38% mas ku na luna di mart 2019 esta promé ku pandemia. For di Alemania, 1.352 bishitante a keda risibí miéntras for di Bèlgika 825 bishitante a keda risibí. Di e turistanan europeo aki, 56% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’ (esta hotèl grandi, chikí i bùngalo) na luna di mart.

For di Estádos Unídos un kantidat di 7.429 turista a keda risibí na luna di mart. Pa loke ta trata Canada, e total di turista risibí tabata 906. Pues total nos a risibí 8.335 turista for di Nort Amérika. Di e turistanan prosedente di Nort Amérika 68% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’.

For di region di Sur Amérika un total di 3.784 turista a keda risibí. Di e turistanan aki un total di 1.749 esta 46% ta prosedente di Colombia. Miéntras 747 esta 20% a bishitá nos for di Brazil. Un total di 54% di tur e bishitantenan prosedente di Sur Amérika a keda den un ‘resort hotel’. For di region Karibe, Kòrsou a risibí 1.818 turista di estadia na mart, primordialmente for di e paisnan di Karibe Hulandes.

Na luna di mart un total di 39 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 60.237 turista krusero.

Sifranan yanüari te ku mart 2022

Total Kòrsou a registrá 111 mil turista di estadia for di yanüari te ku mart 2022. For di Europa un total di 76 mil turista a keda risibí. For di Nort i Sur Amérika e kantidat registrá tabata respektivamente 18 mil i 10 mil turista. Nos paisnan bisiña den Karibe a sòru pa 4 mil turista den e periodo menshoná. Aktualmente Kòrsou ta risibiendo por lo ménos 4.5 biaha mas turista di estadia kompará ku aña pasá. Aña pasá e mesun temporada Kòrsou a risibí 24 mil turista. E progreso pa yega bèk na e nivel di prestashon promé ku pandemia ta kanando den bon direkshon. E promé kuartal di 2022 a yega na 88% di e kantidat registrá durante e promé kuartal di 2019 na momentu ku Kòrsou a risibí 127 mil turista di estadia.

Tur e esfuersonan ku ta keda hasí pa registrá un prestashon positivo di e sifranan di turismo ta un kolaborashon entre stakeholders lokal huntu ku nos partnernan internashonal. CTB ta mirando e demanda pa Kòrsou i ta antisipá un bon prestashon na luna di aprel.

Curaçao welcomes over 40,000 stayover visitors in March 2022

WILLEMSTAD – April 14, 2022 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 40,539 stayover visitors for the month of March. From these 40,539 arrivals, 64% traveled from Europe, 21% from North America, 9% from South America, 4% from the Caribbean region and 2 % from the rest of the world. In overall, we welcomed an average of 1,351 stayover visitors per day who spent a total of 391,461 visitor nights in Curaçao.

We welcomed 22,252 Dutch visitors in March, which is 38% more than March 2019 (pre-pandemic). Out of Germany and Belgium, we registered 1,352 and 825 visitors respectively. Of these European visitors, 56% stayed in resort hotels in March.

From the United States of America, we welcomed 7,429 visitors in March. Nine hundred six visitors were welcomed out of Canada. In total we welcomed 8,335 visitors from North America. North American visitors stayed 68% in resort hotels.

We welcomed 3,784 from the South American region. Of the South America arrivals, 1,749 (46%) and 747 (20%) traveled from Colombia and Brazil, respectively. Fifty-four percent (54%) of all South American visitors stayed in resort hotels. From the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 1,818 stayover visitors in March, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.

There were 39 cruise ship calls and 60,237 cruise visitors for the month of March.

Year to Date arrivals: January through March 2022

In total 111 thousand visitors are registered from January through March 2022. Out of Europe, we welcomed 76 thousand tourists in Curaçao. From North and South America, we welcomed 18 and 10 thousand visitors respectively. Our neighboring islands from the Caribbean provided 4 thousand visitors during this period. Curaçao is currently welcoming at least 4.5 times more visitors compared to last year. Last year we welcomed 24 thousand visitors during the same period.

Our progress to recoup our pre-pandemic production continues in the right direction. We have recovered 88% of the tourist arrivals in the first quarter of the year. In the first quarter of 2019 we have registered 127 thousand visitors.

All efforts to register positive tourism performance is a joint collaboration between our local stakeholders combined with our international partners. CTB is noticing the demand to our destination and foresees another great performance in April.

