Government of Sint Eustatius 𝐈𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐮𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐎𝐩𝐚𝐥

The freight ship Tropic Opal from Miami conducted it’s first trial run this afternoon, Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 in the harbour of Statia. The ship loaded off chassis. After the trial run it will sail back to St. Thomas to offload the empty containers.

The plan is to collect the full containers from Miami in St. Thomas and deliver these directly to Statia. The intention is to drop the costs of shipping for the island considerably. On the pictures the Freight Ship Tropic Opal.