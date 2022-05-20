Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO NOTISIA I INFORMASHON

Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com of kikotapasando@kikotapasando.com

GOBIERNU 

Minister Cey van Heydoorn huntu ku kolega Minister Ruisandro Cijntje nos a bin Stadion Ergilio Hato, pa tuma nota ku tur kos ta kla pa abo disfruta di e partido di futbol.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Minister Cey van Heydoorn huntu ku kolega Minister Ruisandro Cijntje nos a bin Stadion Ergilio Hato, pa tuma nota ku tur kos ta kla pa abo disfruta di e partido di futbol.

 

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Pago sosten laboral 30 desèmber i ònderstant 31 desèmber

REDAKSHON 0

GOBIERNO DI ARUBA TA MANDA PALABRANAN DI CONVIVENCIA PA HULANDA CU E ACTO LAMENTABEL CU A TUMA LUGA

REDAKSHON 0

Direktorado di supervishon i mantenshon di lei i KPCN a avertí dos negoshi di hóreka | Directie toezicht en handhaving en KPCN waarschuwen tweetal horecabedrijven

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: