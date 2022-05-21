Government of Sint Maarten ** The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport Congratulates St. Maarten Youth Brigade Ahead of the 9th Annual Promotional Ceremony *^

~Structural Subsidy Support Granted for 2022;

The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, the Honorable Drs. Rodolphe Samuel extended heartfelt congratulations to the members of the St. Maarten Youth Brigade on their upcoming promotional ceremony, which will be held on May 20th.

This was announced during the weekly Council of Ministers Press Briefing on Wednesday.

Despite the challenges posed by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 and the Covid 19 pandemic, Minister Samuel lauded efforts particularly made by the St. Maarten Youth Brigade between 2020 and present, to remain afloat and continue their work with the youth by all means possible. This involved taking mentoring and other exercises online to guarantee continuity of its program in the face of the restrictions, which were taken as precautionary measures by the government.

Further, in Minister Samuel’s commitment to enhance services towards the youth on the island, the St. Maarten Youth Brigade also recently welcomed good news from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, having their request for structural subsidy support for 2022 approved.

“ Now that the St. Maarten Youth Brigade has received the much-needed structural subsidy, they can focus on the work that they are doing to keep youth engaged in positive activities”.

Minster Samuel went on to thank the organization for their determination to persevere since its establishment in 2013, with the absence of a structural financial subsidy and encouraged them to continue working in the interest of the youth of the St. Maarten.

In an invited comment, the Minister expressed his satisfaction with the youth who joined the Youth Brigade and were motivated to remain steadfast with the program. “Being a part of the Youth Brigade fosters a great sense of civic duty through its leadership program and it offers enhanced career opportunities”.

“ Being promoted in the brigade is an honor as the requirements for such calls for discipline, consistency and a strong spirit of resiliency”, the Minister concluded.

