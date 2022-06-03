Tourism Corporation Bonaire 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 (𝗡𝗟) 𝗵𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝗖𝗕 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗴𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿 𝗟𝘂𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗸𝗮

After three years, the yearly Travel Counsellors Conference NL & BE 2022 took place again in person. The event was held during the weekend of May 20th, 20222 in Tiel in the Netherlands.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) was the main sponsor of this year’s event. During the three-day event, everyone looked back at the past two years, but mainly looked to the future. The theme for this year was: ‘Beter dan ooit’ (Better than ever) and this was reflected in every presentation and part of the conference. During the gala evening they celebrated the exceptional successes of individual Travel Counsellors and presented various awards.

As the main sponsor, Bonaire was showcased to the more than 200+ Travel Counsellors that were present, and on Saturday the island was the highlight supplier at the marketplace session. During the marketplace session, Bonaire was represented by Ryan Hart and local artist Luis Moka . TCB had the opportunity to give a workshop to numerous travel agents that were present. During the different conversations with the interested agents, TCB explained the unique selling points of the destination and had conversations with the agents on several developments on the island. The agents responded very positive towards the newly launched Bonaire Bond which was highlighted during the several sessions with the agents.

During the gala dinner, Luis Moka who was the main act, entertained the agents with a 30 minute performance. This was a great opportunity to introduce the present Travel Counsellors to the Bonaire sound, rhythm and dance. Also, during the dinner TCB showcased the new branding campaign that was recently launched.