Staatssecretaris Van Huffelen wandelde over de malekon en voerde mooie gesprekken. “Ik sprak onder meer Eddy & Eddy over het eiland en de zwemlessen in zee. Vissers vertelden me over wat hun leven beter zou maken. Danki pa e kombersashon ameno.”

Ook bracht zij een bezoek aan aan Fuhikubo . Deze stichting houdt zich bezig met het vastleggen van de geschiedenis van Bonaire, inclusief een Papiamentu bibliotheek. Drijvende kracht Bòi Antoin doet hier belangrijk werk. Staatssecretaris Van Huffelen: “Dank voor de Kuifje in het Papiamentu. Dat gaat helpen bij mijn lessen!”

Sekretario di estado Van Huffelen a kana riba malekon i tabatin kombersashonnan ameno. “Mi a papia ku entre otro Eddy i Eddy tokante di e isla i lès di landamentu den laman. Piskadónan a konta mi kiko por hasi nan bida mas mihó. Danki pa e kombersashon ameno.”

Tambe ela bishitá @fuhikubo. E fundashon aki ta dokumentá historia di Boneiru, inkluso un biblioteka di Papiamentu. E forsa tras di e proyekto aki, Boi Antoin, ta hasi un trabou importante. Sekretario di estado Van Huffelen: “Danki pa ‘de Kuifje’ na Papiamentu. E ta bai yuda ku mi lèsnan!”

State Secretary Van Huffelen walked along the malekon and had some great conversations. “I spoke to several people, including Eddy & Eddy, about the island and the swimming lessons they take in the sea. Fishermen told me about the things that would improve their lives. ‘Danki pa e kombersashon ameno.'”