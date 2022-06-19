Sekretario di estado Van Huffelen huntu ku minister De Jonge a kombersá ku abitantenan tokante di nan bida na Boneiru, trabou i espektativa pa ku Hulanda i Reino, awe i pa futuro.
Gisteravond heeft staatssecretaris van Huffelen samen met minister Hugo de Jonge mensen gesproken over hun leven op Bonaire, hun werk en verwachtingen over Nederland en het Koninkrijk, nu en voor de toekomst.
Ze genoten van optredens door spoken word artiesten, dans en zang. Lokale ondernemers presenteerden hun producten en ze aten Boneriaanse gerechten zoals geitenvlees, gebakken banaan en gezouten vis. Samen de simadan dansen was het slotstuk van deze fantastische avond!
Last night, State Secretary van Huffelen, together with minister De Jonge, spoke to residents about their lives on Bonaire, their work and expectations of the Netherlands and the Kingdom, now and for the future.
They enjoyed performances from spoken word artists, dancing and singing. Local entrepreneurs presented their products and they ate Bonairean dishes such as goat meat, fried plantain and salted fish. Dancing the simadan together was the final piece of this fantastic evening!
