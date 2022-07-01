Latest:

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA 

Awe nos paìs ta konose un atrakshon mas na momentu ku “mangrove park ” na Rif ta habri su portanan pa pùbliko

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Curaçao Rif Mangrove Park

[TOUR SCHEDULE] There are many ways to explore the park at your own pace and time, however if you are looking to dig a little deeper into the history, flora and fauna of the park, we recommend you to join us on one of our guided tours!
Hiking tour (Duration 1 hour for max 20 people)
Time Schedule:
* Start 8:30 AM
* Start 10 AM
* Start 12:30 AM
* Start 2 PM
Kayak Tour (Duration 1 hour for max 10 persons)
We recommend you to reserve your tour up front. Send an email to d.rios@carmabi.org.
Time Schedule:
*Start 9 AM
*Start 10:30 AM
*Start 1 PM
* Start 2:30 PM

You May Also Like

Baseball AA Tio Daou Ball Park Wild Cats vs Groot Kwartier Stars

REDAKSHON 0

AFC Ajax na Kòrsou den luna di mei 2022

REDAKSHON 0

Minister Dangui Oduber Dia di Betico ta un dia pa nos tur reflxiona riba e libertdad cu e la duna nos

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: