THE ARUBA INTERNATIONAL REGATTA LO TUMA LUGAR ENTRE 19 CU 21 DI AUGUSTUS
ORANJESTAD – Durante un encuentro recien entre e hunta di Aruba
International Regatta a finalisa e programa di evento y actividadnan pa loke
ta e caredanan na caminda. Participantenan mester registra online riba
www.aruba-regatta.org prome cu Diasabra 20 di Augustus pa 9’or di mainta. E
evento lo habri oficialmente na Universidad di Aruba riba Diabierna 19 di
Augustus cu registracion entre 5’or di atardi pa 7’or di anochi, solamente
pago cu cash ta wordo accepta. Despues lo sigui un captain’s meet y opening
oficial di Aruba International Regatta 2022 pa 8’or di anochi.
Caredanan di sailing lo cuminsa e siguiente dia, Diasabra 20 di Augustus na
Surfside Beach, henter un dia pa deporte, musica y divercion.
E PROGRAMA PA 20 AUGUSTUS:
08:00 – 09:00am: Ultimo oportunidad pa registra ‘last minute’, ta accepta
cash solamente.
08:30: Safety & race meet, sunfish, beach cat, F11, Opti, & Qube na Surfside
Beach.
09:00am – 05:00pm: Caredanan di Sailing
12:00pm: Lunch Break
04:00pm – 07:00pm: Live Music
05:00pm – 06:00pm: Happy Hour!
E PROGRAMA PA 21 AUGUSTUS:
Diadomingo 21 di Augustus, na Surfside Beach, henter un dia di sport, musica
y divercion.
09:30am – 5:00pm: Sailing Races
12:00pm: Lunch
04:00pm – 07:00pm: Live Music
05:30pm: Junior Awards
05:00pm – 06:00pm: Aruba Regatta Happy Hour
07:00pm: Closing Ceremony & Awards
Un danki na Digicel pa su sosten como patronisador. Please bay na Aruba
International Regatta su portal pa mas informacion riba sailors y
participantenan, boluntarionan, interesadonan y otro stakeholders di Aruba
International Regatta. E ta diseña mas simpel cu ta posibel pero na mes
momento safe, sigur y completo pa tur bo informacion por wordo maneha den un
solo lugar: http://www.aruba-regatta.org
Pictured here the Regatta team meeting at Surfside
English
The Aruba International Regatta, August 19th to 21st, 2022
Oranjestad. — In a recent meeting the board of the Aruba International
Regatta finalized the schedule of events for the exciting races.
Participants are asked to register on-line at www.aruba-regatta.org, with
Saturday August 20th, at 09:00am as the cutoff date for on-line
registration.
The event will officially open at the University of Aruba on Friday August
19th, with the registration from 05:00pm to 07:00pm, only cash payments
accepted, followed by a captains’ meet and official opening of the Aruba
International Regatta 2022, at 8pm.
Sailing Races begin the following day, Saturday August 20th, on Surfside
beach, a full day of sport, music and fun.
08:00am – 09:00am: Last minute registration, only cash payments accepted.
08:30am: Safety and race meet, sunfish, beach cat, F11, Opti, and Qube at
Surfside Beach
09:00am – 5:00pm: Sailing Races
12:00noon: Lunch break
04:00pm – 07:00pm: Live Music
05:00pm – 06:00pm: Happy Hour!
Sunday August 21st, on Surfside beach, a full day of sport, music and fun.
09:30am – 5:00pm: Sailing Races
12:00noon: Lunch
04:00pm – 07:00pm: Live Music
05:30pm: Junior Awards
05:00pm – 06:00pm: Aruba Regatta Happy Hour
07:00pm: Closing Ceremony and awards
Thank you Digicel for coming on board as a sponsor.
Please go to the Aruba International Regatta portal for all information to
the sailors and participants, volunteers, interested parties, and other
stakeholders of the Aruba International Regatta.
It is designed as simple as possible yet safe, secure and complete so that
all your information can be managed in one place.
http://www.aruba-regatta.org
