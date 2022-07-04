THE ARUBA INTERNATIONAL REGATTA LO TUMA LUGAR ENTRE 19 CU 21 DI AUGUSTUS

ORANJESTAD – Durante un encuentro recien entre e hunta di Aruba

International Regatta a finalisa e programa di evento y actividadnan pa loke

ta e caredanan na caminda. Participantenan mester registra online riba

www.aruba-regatta.org prome cu Diasabra 20 di Augustus pa 9’or di mainta. E

evento lo habri oficialmente na Universidad di Aruba riba Diabierna 19 di

Augustus cu registracion entre 5’or di atardi pa 7’or di anochi, solamente

pago cu cash ta wordo accepta. Despues lo sigui un captain’s meet y opening

oficial di Aruba International Regatta 2022 pa 8’or di anochi.

Caredanan di sailing lo cuminsa e siguiente dia, Diasabra 20 di Augustus na

Surfside Beach, henter un dia pa deporte, musica y divercion.

E PROGRAMA PA 20 AUGUSTUS:

08:00 – 09:00am: Ultimo oportunidad pa registra ‘last minute’, ta accepta

cash solamente.

08:30: Safety & race meet, sunfish, beach cat, F11, Opti, & Qube na Surfside

Beach.

09:00am – 05:00pm: Caredanan di Sailing

12:00pm: Lunch Break

04:00pm – 07:00pm: Live Music

05:00pm – 06:00pm: Happy Hour!

E PROGRAMA PA 21 AUGUSTUS:

Diadomingo 21 di Augustus, na Surfside Beach, henter un dia di sport, musica

y divercion.

09:30am – 5:00pm: Sailing Races

12:00pm: Lunch

04:00pm – 07:00pm: Live Music

05:30pm: Junior Awards

05:00pm – 06:00pm: Aruba Regatta Happy Hour

07:00pm: Closing Ceremony & Awards

Un danki na Digicel pa su sosten como patronisador. Please bay na Aruba

International Regatta su portal pa mas informacion riba sailors y

participantenan, boluntarionan, interesadonan y otro stakeholders di Aruba

International Regatta. E ta diseña mas simpel cu ta posibel pero na mes

momento safe, sigur y completo pa tur bo informacion por wordo maneha den un

solo lugar: http://www.aruba-regatta.org

Pictured here the Regatta team meeting at Surfside

English

The Aruba International Regatta, August 19th to 21st, 2022

Oranjestad. — In a recent meeting the board of the Aruba International

Regatta finalized the schedule of events for the exciting races.

Participants are asked to register on-line at www.aruba-regatta.org, with

Saturday August 20th, at 09:00am as the cutoff date for on-line

registration.

The event will officially open at the University of Aruba on Friday August

19th, with the registration from 05:00pm to 07:00pm, only cash payments

accepted, followed by a captains’ meet and official opening of the Aruba

International Regatta 2022, at 8pm.

Sailing Races begin the following day, Saturday August 20th, on Surfside

beach, a full day of sport, music and fun.

08:00am – 09:00am: Last minute registration, only cash payments accepted.

08:30am: Safety and race meet, sunfish, beach cat, F11, Opti, and Qube at

Surfside Beach

09:00am – 5:00pm: Sailing Races

12:00noon: Lunch break

04:00pm – 07:00pm: Live Music

05:00pm – 06:00pm: Happy Hour!

Sunday August 21st, on Surfside beach, a full day of sport, music and fun.

09:30am – 5:00pm: Sailing Races

12:00noon: Lunch

04:00pm – 07:00pm: Live Music

05:30pm: Junior Awards

05:00pm – 06:00pm: Aruba Regatta Happy Hour

07:00pm: Closing Ceremony and awards

Thank you Digicel for coming on board as a sponsor.

Please go to the Aruba International Regatta portal for all information to

the sailors and participants, volunteers, interested parties, and other

stakeholders of the Aruba International Regatta.

It is designed as simple as possible yet safe, secure and complete so that

all your information can be managed in one place.

http://www.aruba-regatta.org