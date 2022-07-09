Latest:

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Notarial services for Saba, Statia restored

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
Total Care Institute
Kinderdagverblijf en Naschoolse Opvang & Activiteiten
* Gekwalificeerde groepsleidsters
* Uw baby vanaf 6 weekjes oud
* Gevarieerde educatieve activiteiten
* Maandelijkse thema’s
* Het hele jaar door geopend
Bel of stuur een whatsapp bericht naar het nummer 5123160 voor nadere informatie en inschrijving
Klik hier oom naar onze FaceBook te gaan:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100045700818054

Notarial services for Saba, Statia restored

News item | 08-07-2022 | 17:05

SABA/STATIA—Notarial services for residents of St. Eustatius and Saba have been restored effective today, Friday 8 July 2022, with the virtual swearing-in of Mrs. Marcia Bouterse, LL.M, currently working in St. Maarten, as acting civil law notary.

Notarial and legal services have been a major challenge on St. Eustatius and Saba for the past several years. The travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic further adversely affected notarial services. The situation became acute when the notary in St. Maarten who handled clients from St. Eustatius and Saba indicated earlier this year that as of 1 July 2022 services for the two islands would be ceased.

The Public Entities Saba and St. Eustatius, including the Island Councils, have been actively lobbying in The Hague for a solution to this urgent matter. The pressing issue was brought up multiple times in talks with national government officials, ministries and the Dutch Parliament. Letters were also sent to The Hague to underscore the urgency of the situation.

Earlier this year, Statia Government Commissioner Alida Francis continued discussions with the Ministry of Justice and Security (JenV) to have notarial services restored on the short term. The Ministry of JenV and the President of the Joint Court of Justice, Mr. Mauritsz J. de Kort worked on the process to appoint an acting notary for Saba and Statia. With the swearing in of Mrs. Bouterse, Saba and St. Eustatius finally have proper access to notarial services again.  To contact Mrs. Bouterse please call  +1721-528 8884

 

 

You May Also Like

Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes: SECRETARIO DI ESTADO VAN HUFFELEN A YEGA BESTUURSKANTOOR PA REUNI CU PROME MINISTER Y DESPUES CU CONSEHO DI MINISTER

REDAKSHON 0

Gobiernu di Aruba Update dialuna 18 di mei 2020

REDAKSHON 0

PROMÉ MINISTER GILMAR PISAS A SERA KONOSÍ KU KÒNSÙL GENERAL DI MERKA SRA. MARGARETH BOND

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: